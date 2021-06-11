The United States Government finally responded to the ban of twitter in Nigeria calling it an attack on free speech. They also voiced concerns over the NBC’s order for broadcasters to pause Twitter operations.

This was disclosed in a statement by the US Government on Thursday evening.

What the US Government is saying about the twitter ban:

“The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter. The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.”

They added they support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity, and urged the FG to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension.

Nairametrics reported earlier that western nations including the European Union, Canada, Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, released a joint statement on the Twitter ban.

“We convey our disappointment over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending #Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media.

We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline,” they said.