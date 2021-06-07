The Federal Government said in a meeting with representatives of foreign embassies that the Twitter ban would be lifted if the social media company would foster the “responsible” use of its platform.

This was disclosed by the Foreign Minister, Godfrey Onyeama, on Monday after he met with the foreign dignitaries as reported by The Cable.

What the Minister said

“The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.

We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities.”

The Minister added that the FG wants to use Social Media for good, citing that Nigerian lives matter and the government will do everything to preserve Nigerian lives, “when we feel our goals are threatened, actions need to be taken,” he said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that western nations including the European Union, Canada, Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, released a joint statement on the Twitter ban.

“We convey our disappointment over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending #Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media.

We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline,” they said.