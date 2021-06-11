Investors and analysts spent the morning attempting to find out why, during American trading times, a little biotechnology firm namely Orphazyme unexpectedly rose roughly 1,400%.

Orphazyme A/S works as a biotechnology firm that develops medicines for the treatment of genetic illnesses, as well as research and development of molecular chaperone medicines for the treatment of uncommon genetic lysosomal illnesses.

Orphazyme claims it does not know why its US stock is flourishing overnight. The Danish shares increased by up to 76% when trading began in Copenhagen. Investors have now been cautioned of getting dragged into hysteria.

The company stated that “Investors who purchase the company’s ADS or shares may lose a significant portion of their investments if the price of such securities subsequently declines.”

Orphazyme’s ADS soared as much as 1,387% during U.S. hours, before closing about 302% higher. This stock has become the object of unexpected and unexplainable pricing developments and finds good company with GameStop and AMC.

The company’s investors waited for a crucial update on the application of the Niemann-Pick disease experimental therapy. Arimoclomol is a medicine that will be prioritized by the US authorities who will be giving input on 17 June. But Orphazyme did not publish news about the review that may explain the shift.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said it is examining markets this week for evidence of manipulation as stocks of memes continue to rise. This is how trade in such stocks began again this week with chatting about the possibilities for short squees on Wall Street bets and other social media sites.

Orphazyme, which employs heat shock proteins to find medicines for uncommon neurological illnesses, has had a difficult journey since its 2017 initial public offering. Shares of the firm peaked in February 2020, at 69 percent above the IPO price, but are currently nearly a third down from the listing, even after Friday’s increases.

A little more than two hours after trading opened in Copenhagen on Friday, shares in Orphazyme were up around 45 percent, boosting its market worth to around $280 million. At press time, the stock price was in profit for today of 73.38% but down -12.01% YTD. We can only sit and watch this play out.