President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster as the new Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Ilelah will take over from Professor Armstrong Aduku Idachaba, who has been in an acting capacity since February 2020, following the sack of the former Director-General of the commission, Modibbo Kawu, who was placed under investigation by the Federal Government.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Abuja.

According to the statement which was signed by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Segun Adeyemi, on behalf of the Minister and made available to the press, the appointment of Ilelah is for a 5-year tenure in the first instance.

This appointment is coming a few days after the regulator directed all broadcasting stations in Nigeria to suspend the use of Twitter, following the suspension of the microblogging platform by the Federal Government over an alleged double standard and its use to cause a security breach.

A statement issued by NBC acting Director-General, Armstrong Idachaba, advised broadcasting stations to deactivate their Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially Phone-in.”