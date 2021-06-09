Despite the directive of the Federal Government banning the use of the Twitter app in Nigeria, some high profile Nigerians appear unperturbed about the consequences for failing to desist from using the app to communicate with their followers.

Some of them are the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi; and the Senior Pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, Pastor Sam Adeyemi.

Others are the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; and the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District in the Eighth National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, was not left out, as he also defied the FG’s order when he tweeted on Tuesday.

He tweeted, “The ban on Twitter is not only illegal, but it is also an ill-advised move to divert the attention of Nigerians from the FG’s failure to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.

It amounts to suppression of fundamental human rights and gagging of social media.”

Also, on Sunday, the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, tweeted despite the ban.

Bottom line

Only time will tell if the government will indeed arrest and prosecute the VIPs, but a source in the Attorney General’s office who preferred anonymity disclosed to Nairametrics that the defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said, “We are definitely on it to ensure the prosecution of all violators. The hands of all stakeholders are on deck to ensure that all those violating the Twitter ban are prosecuted.”