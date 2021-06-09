The Federal Government has said that the management of the microblogging platform, Twitter, has reached out to the administration for dialogue.

This follows the ban of the American Firm for being a platform used by separatists to thrive and cause security breaches and insistence of the Nigerian government that it must be duly registered and licensed in addition to operating within regulations.

This disclosure was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

Mohammed revealed that the ban has so far been very effective following reports of Twitter’s huge financial losses running into billions.

When asked about the law under which Nigerians who violate the Twitter ban would be prosecuted, the Information Minister did not provide an answer but rather asked that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice provide the needed clarification.

He also asked politicians to rise beyond their various sentiments and divisions to queue behind the federal government’s decision to suspend the microblogging site.

Regulation and Registration

While insisting on the regulation and registration of social media platforms, Lai Mohammed pointed out that most of the over-the-top media service (OTT) and social media platforms operating in Nigeria do not have offices in the country or pay taxes for the billions earned.

He said the federal government has resolved to ensure other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram be registered in the country.

In case you missed it

It can be recalled that on Friday last week, the Federal Government suspended the operations of Twitter indefinitely in the country citing double standards by the microblogging and social media platform, and the persistent use of the platform for activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The suspension was announced, days after Twitter deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly violating its policy.