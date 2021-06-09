Nigeria’s stock exchange market made another bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting a profit of N100 billion at the end of the trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +0.74% to close at 39,170.95 from 38,881.70.

Nigeria’s Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.27 trillion from N20.17 trillion the previous day. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -2.73%.

The market breadth closed positive today as CUTIX led 20 Gainers, and 8 Losers topped by FCMB at the end of today’s session showing a definite bullish momentum

Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows a 4% improvement in volume, 6% improvement in turnover, but 8% decline in deals.

Top gainers

CUTIX up +10.00% to close at N2.53

OKOMUOIL up +9.75% to close at N116.50

ABCTRANS up +8.11% to close at N0.40

NASCON up +7.41% to close at N14.50

WAPCO up +4.22% to close at N21.00

Top losers

FCMB down -4.76% to close at N3.00

JAPAULGOLD down -3.77% to close at N0.51

SOVRENINS down -3.57% to close at N0.27

JAIZBANK down -1.69% to close at N0.58

STERLNBANK down -1.23% to close at N1.60

Outlook

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 20 gainers outweighed 8 losers.

Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.