The Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria have threatened to stop supplying the commodity to the Southern part of the nation from Monday, June 7, 2021, if the Federal Government fails to heed its call over insecurity, which has made members reportedly lose over N4 billion.

The group insisted that it would stop the supply if the government fails to compensate its members who have suffered losses in recent times following attacks in some parts of the country.

This was disclosed by the President of the association, Aliyu Umar, in Sokoto State.

According to him, the government, under a committee led by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had promised to compensate their members, many of whom suffered huge losses in Abia, Imo and Oyo States during the #EndSARS and Shasha market crisis.

“The promise has not been kept and the members have lost over N4 billion. We are calling on the State and Federal Government to restore law and order in the state, and we are calling on the good people of the southern part of Nigeria to live with the Hausa community in peace as we are only there for our lawful businesses.

We also call on state governments to collaborate with FG to set up a committee to investigate the incident that led to the loss of lives and property of the Onion Association members. Furthermore, if the government fails to adhere to what we are saying, we are shutting the supply of onion to the entire south by today Monday, 7th of June 2021,” Umar said.

What you should know about the price of onions

Last November, Nairametrics reported that the price of onions skyrocketed from about ₦20,000 to about N85,000 within a year, a development that earned it a ‘Gold’ status in Lagos.

Some traders termed the increase a seasonal fluctuation, while others blamed it on the #EndSARS protest. However, there is more to it than meets the eye, which is why Nairalytics, a research arm of Nairametrics, visited the Onion Section of the Mile-12 market in Lagos State to get insights into the root cause of the irregular trend in price.

Below are some of the reasons highlighted by onion traders at the market:

* Increase in price of fertilizer

* Seasonal fluctuations

* Insecurity

* Strike actions resulting from the #EndSARS protests

* General increment in the price of other items, amongst others