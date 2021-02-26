Connect with us
Business

Border trade: Onion marketers commence land exports to West Africa

Nigerian onion marketers have commenced documented exports to West Africa.

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN) has inaugurated the launch of documented onion exports to West Africa through the Illela land border in Sokoto State.

This was launched by Mr Abdulrahameed Ma’aji, the Area Controller of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), for Sokoto and Zamfara states on Thursday, as he urged the onion traders to maximize the opportunity for enhanced production and trade with the continent.

He added that the Customs Service had implemented laws and guidelines to improve Nigerian trade and encourage businesses to export to Africa.

“Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, NCS provided proactive solutions to the public that will aid continued reliable and quality service delivery for sustenance of global trade,” Ma’aji said.

National President of OPMAN, Aliyu Maitasamu, stated that the union was working with sister agencies to develop a recovery plan to boost production by 20% each year until 2026.

“In line with the Federal Government’s plan to diversify the economy and create jobs, the union in conjunction with sister bodies in West and Central Africa, developed an onion recovery plan which will target an average steady growth of 20 per cent each year, from 2020 to 2026,” he said.

“Nigeria is among the 10 top onion exporting countries in the world, and with competitive advantage of production, the largest onion producing country in sub-Saharan Africa, with annual 1.4 million metric tonnes in output.

“With the present arrangement, Nigeria will continuously export onions to Niger Republic, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Mali, Cote D’ Ivoire, and others, with more expanding opportunities,” Maitasamu added.

In case you missed: Nairametrics reported on December 16, 2020 that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, over a year after they were all shut.

Business

Bandits kidnap students at Girls Secondary School in Zamfara State

Armed bandits have attacked and abducted students of a secondary school in Zamfara State.

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 26, 2021

By

Armed bandits have kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the Girls Secondary School, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was disclosed by the state media agency, NTA in a statement on Friday morning.

“Armed bandits kidnapped an unspecified number of Students at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State,” they said.

More details shortly…

Continue Reading

Around the World

President Biden conducts first military airstrike against Iran-backed militia in Syria

The US has carried out military action in an approved airstrike against Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria.

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 26, 2021

By

Joe Biden gains additional 4.6 million Twitter followers in less than 12 hours

U.S President, Joe Biden conducted his first military action in an approved airstrike against Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria, in a response to rocket attacks against American interests in Iraq.

This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Friday morning, which revealed that the airstrikes were “limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk of escalation.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: “At President (Joe) Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria.”

“President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq,” he added.

The Pentagon revealed that the airstrikes were targeted at multiple facilities used by Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) at a Border Control point.

What you should know 

  • The attacks come just a month after Nairametrics reported that Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
  • Also this week, Joe Biden revoked former President, Donald Trump’s order that blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States.

Continue Reading
