Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce brand has rolled out a mouthwatering offer for its customers in partnership with foremost financial institution, Standard Chartered (SC) Bank.

The offer, which applies to all Standard Chartered Visa card holders, will see them enjoy a whopping 10 per cent discount on all orders placed on the Konga platform.

Prospective shoppers can take advantage of the exciting offer, which kicked off on June 1, 2021, either online or in any Konga retail store nationwide. Further raising the appeal for eligible customers is the fact that there are no basket size limits for orders placed or discount cap for card holders.

The incentive is bound to serve as great news to thousands of Konga customers who have the opportunity of picking up a Standard Chartered Visa card for their shopping needs.

In addition, Konga has, in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, launched the Credit Card Easy Payment Plan (EPP) to enable card holders enjoy flexible payment plans for all orders placed on the platform.

To qualify for the payment plan, a card holder is expected to fill a Standard Chartered Credit Card Easy Plan application form on the Konga website here https://www.konga.com/content/sc after making a purchase valued at N50,000 and above with an SC visa credit card on the platform.

Kenny Oriola, VP, Konga Online, explains that the payment plan comes with useful benefits for shoppers.

“The beauty of this offer is that any transaction valued at N50, 000 and above can be converted to EPP. The card holders are expected to make the request within three days of making the transaction and five days before billing date,’’ he said.

“The conditions for the promo are highly flexible. This is to allow many of our customers who fall within this category to benefit from the payment plan. When you combine the payment plan with the 10 per cent discount offer placed on all orders for Standard Chartered Visa card holders, you will agree with me that we have gone out of our comfort zone to boost the purchasing power of this segment of shoppers.

‘‘While the discounts are instantaneous, it is imperative to add that there are no charges on EPP,’’ he disclosed.

Furthermore, he assured customers that many more exciting incentives and innovations are on the way at Konga.

“This is the beginning of many good things to come the way of our customers. Therefore, I urge our numerous customers to grab a Standard Chartered Visa card in order to maximize these opportunities. In

Konga, the opportunities for our customers are endless, even as we continue to raise the bar of service delivery in the e-Commerce sector,’’ he concluded.