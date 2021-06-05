Popular technocrat and Stanbic IBTC Holdings boss, Atedo Peterside, has faulted the federal government’s recent ban of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, citing that the FG is quick in actions that hurt Nigerians and slow with policies that uplift citizens.

Mr Peterside disclosed this in a statement on Saturday morning, some hours after the ban was implemented.

What Atedo Peterside said

“On Twitter ban, an emerging narrative is that FGN is phenomenally quick on negative/wrong actions that will hurt many Nigerians, whilst being slow on positive/correct actions that might uplift many Nigerians. Re 2023, we know the kind of Presidency that we do not want,” Peterside said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported yesterday that the federal government suspended indefinitely in Nigeria, the operations of Twitter, the microblogging and social networking platform.