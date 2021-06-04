The Federal Government has reportedly suspended, indefinitely, the operations of Twitter, the microblogging and social networking service, in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, via a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Segun Adeyemi on Friday.

The Minister cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria,” the statement read.

Nairametrics had reported that Twitter deleted a post by the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The President had condemned the attacks on police stations, prisons and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, especially in the South-East, warning that those supporting insurrection and violence in the country would be shocked.

Buhari had tweeted, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The Minister subsequently knocked Twitter for supporting insurrection in Nigeria last October during the #EndSARS protests which ended in the destruction of lives and properties all over the country.