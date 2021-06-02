The Federal Government has responded to social media giant, Twitter, accusing it of double standards for deleting a tweet post on the Biafran civil war by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while addressing state house correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

While noting that Twitter conveniently ignored inciting tweets by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and others, Lai Mohammed said Twitter also displayed the same bias during the #ENDSARS protest, during which government and private property were looted and destroyed.

What the Minister of Information and Culture said

“Twitter may have its own rules, they are not the universal rules. If Mr President, anywhere in the world, feels very bad and concerned about a situation, he is free to express such views.

Now, we should stop comparing apples with oranges. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed.

Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members, to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill warders, and you are now saying that Mr President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that?

They are the ones guilty of double standards. I don’t see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person will stay somewhere outside Nigeria and will direct his members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed.

By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with,” Lai Mohammed said.

What you should know

Recall that earlier on Wednesday, Twitter alluded that a series of tweets by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari were inappropriate and tagged the posts: “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules.”

In the disputed tweet posts by the president on Tuesday, he stated in part:

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter deleted the tweet posts on Wednesday, following their widespread condemnation.