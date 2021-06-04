Some notable Nigerians have criticised the move by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to ban Twitter’s operations in the country.

While some took to Twitter, describing the ban as an infringement of Nigerians’ right to information and expression, others described the act as ‘clueless.’ Below are some of their comments:

Femi Falana, SAN, human right activist

“This is a provocative infringement of Nigerians’ right to freedom of information in the country.

This is a confirmation of the suspension of Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution. The NBC has been authorised to impose harsh fines on local media houses that embarass the Federal Government as a pretext for possible ban.

The suspension of Twitter may soon be extended to the BBC, VOA and other international media platforms accused of publishing seditious or defamatory information against the government and its officials.”

Bankole Wellington, popularly called @BankyW

Nigerian Government bans Twitter, and announce the ban ON Twitter. You can’t make this up. Clueless.

They can’t stop kidnapping, armed robbery and terrorism… the country is as unsafe as ever… yet they can seize passports and block bank accounts of peaceful protesters. They ban cryptocurrency. They ban Twitter. Completely out of touch with the plight of young people.

The retirement age in Nigeria is 65. What if we decide not to vote for anyone over the age of 65? Regardless of party. If you’ll be over 65 at the time of elections, we won’t vote for you. It’ll at least eliminate an entire group that has had enough opportunities to fix this mess

I know being young does not guarantee good leadership. But at least a younger crop of candidates reduces the possibility of us being stuck with leaders who are completely out of touch with young people. We can then focus on Competence, Character & Credibility. #NowTooOldToRule

Adetola Onayemi, International Lawyer, Trade and Investment expert

Nigeria Twitter ban won’t affect tweeting but 2 things:

1. International reputation: Sets global perception that Nigerian government can take stifling actions on free expression. Won’t affect tweeting because people will find a way around it. From use of VPNs, to TORs, to P2P networks. Even more technologically sophisticated countries have found it hard to enforce these sort of things.

2. Economics: Worrying that Govt will ignore businesses/jobs that depend on the platform & proscribe it.

The real news is not the government suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, it’s that the government wants to start LICENSING SOCIAL MEDIA & OTT OPERATIONS IN NIGERIA. The regulation of social media is the real aim of all of this. It’s right there in the Ministry’s tweet.

Imagine suspending the operations of a company that has no operations in your country and then announcing it. Even the bullying you want to do, you are not good at it. So no one could advice them. Na wa o.

My concerns about broad orders like banning Twitter does not even relate to tweeting. The order will mostly be impossible to implement. It’s that it gives over-zealous or poorly trained Police officers an excuse to harass people for having the Twitter app on their phones.

Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor, CBN

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information of Nigeria: “…We have a country to rule…” in his statement earlier “suspending” @Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Hon. Minister, a gentle correction: “We have a country to GOVERN…”.

A government in a democracy should govern, not “rule”.

Dipo Awojide, Education and a Career expert

Buhari has gone against every promise he made in this campaign thread. Promised restructuring, state police and significant investment on education. Good luck with whoever Nigerians decide on next. You will need it.

Reduced FDI leading to fewer jobs. Senseless and irrational decisions don’t do anyone any good. CNN has carried it. International embarrassment. Buhari begged for this job and cried on TV. Look at him today. It’s so sad.