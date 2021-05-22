The only man mingling with the richest individuals in the world without having any significant investment in Technology is now the second richest man in the world.

Bernard Arnault, the President of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy LVMH is now the second richest man in the world. His net worth shot up to $186 billion recently, tying with the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.

Mr Arnault is currently $800 million richer, according to Forbes, since his company shares shot up.

His net worth now stands at $162 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, tieing with Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world.

The surge

Bernard Arnault was the richest man in the world for a period yesterday. He was briefly $100 million richer than Jeff Bezos at the New York stock exchange yesterday, before dipping again to tie with Musk at $162 billion according to Bloomberg.

What you should know

LVMH is a conglomerate with over 70 top brands in the world under its belt.