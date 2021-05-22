Africa’s leading blockchain company, ABiT Network welcomes a new executive board member as they position for intercontinental expansion.

ABiT Network which is registered in the US, Nigeria, RWANDA, GHANA and UAE is expanding their team of business advisors and have Mr John Obidi, Nigeria’s foremost digital evangelist is now a part of the board.

John who has in recent times consulted privately for the company and served as the director of growth and future tech have been announced as their newest board member as the company positions for growth.

According to Mr Gaius Chibueze, the Chief Marketing Officer of the ABiT Network “John is joining our team with so much enthusiasm and ready to contribute his quota to grow ABiT Network to the envy of other international blockchain companies”.

John is the founder of Head Start Africa, one of Africa’s largest business communities, and have been involved with tech for a very long time. His fascination with NFT/Artificial intelligence and DEFI technology makes him a great fit for ABiT’s future.

Speaking on the launch of their Dubai office Gaius said “ There is no better time to explore the opportunities that a blockchain-friendly country like Dubai offers. This new office guarantees an enabling environment for our vision to be nurtured and grow effectively.”

ABiT Network which also recently launched its US office is said to be creating more relevant spaces where their large global customer base can enjoy a beautiful walk-in experience.

According to their Vision Statement expressed on their website on other company literature ABiT Network is creating Blockchain solutions for everyday people. This is why they are constantly creating products across several industries like Crypto education, Real Estate, Gaming, Artificial intelligence etc.