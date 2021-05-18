The Kaduna State government has declared National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other members of the union wanted.

The declaration follows their alleged involvement in economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under the Miscellaneous Offences Act of the state.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

This is also coming as the NLC and its affiliated unions have embarked on a 5-day warning strike in Kaduna state following the sacking of workers by the state government.

READ:

El-Rufai in his tweet post said, “Ayuba Wabba & others of NLC Headquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to the Ministry of Justice, Kaduna State Government. There will be a handsome reward!”

The Governor called on anyone that knows the whereabouts of the NLC President to contact the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice promising to reward the person handsomely.

Wabba, who addressed civil servants in the state on Monday, vowed to bring the El-Rufai administration to its knees until the sacked workers are recalled.

KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward! — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 18, 2021

What you should know

The NLC President had led workers in the state on a warning strike following the recent disengagement of over about 7,000 civil servants at the state and local governments by the state government.

In solidarity with the protest on Monday, aviation workers also shut down operations of Kaduna International Airport (KIA).

Other affiliate unions including the National Union of Petroleum Employees of Nigeria (NUPENG), National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE), National Union Of Textile, Tailoring and Garment Workers of Nigeria are also in the protest.