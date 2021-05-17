A former Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, has expressed displeasure over the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman.

This is coming a few days after the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, inaugurated a probe panel to investigate the policies, strategies, and other management activities undertaken by the suspended NPA MD during her tenure at the NPA.

Johnson-Sirleaf made this known in a statement issued through a tweet post on her official Twitter handle while reacting to the suspension of Bala-Usman.

The former Liberian President who said she had known the NPA boss to be an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant, however, called for the adherence to the rule of law and fair and equal treatment as the investigation goes on.

Johnson-Sirleaf in her tweet post said, “I am disheartened to hear about the suspension of Nigerian Ports Authority MD, Hadiza Bala-Usman, who I have known to be an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant. I urge adherence to the rule of law and fair and equal treatment as the situation evolves.”

The tweet by Sirleaf was also re-tweeted by Hadiza Bala-Usman on her verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

However, some Nigerian Twitter users have expressed disappointment and berated the former Liberian president for her statement and would rather have her stay out of it.

A Twitter user Jackson Ude asked her to respect herself and mind her own business as she would not want to be dragged down that lane.

Please respect yourself and mind your business. Don’t let us drag you on this lane and expose how you used your sons to loot Liberia! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) May 15, 2021

Moses Yahmia, in his tweet post, wondered why she was questioning the suspension of the NPA MD when she had not questioned the maltreatment of port workers by APM Terminal in Liberia.

You have the audacity to question the suspension of a Nigerian public official but have not questioned the maltreatment of port workers by the APM Terminal in Liberia. — Moses Uneh Yahmia (@MosesUneh) May 15, 2021

Another Twitter user also wondering why Sirleaf was not concerned about the mindless killings going on in Nigeria but rather, the suspension of Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Ma, the mindless killings going on in Nigeria has not disheartened you for once, it's the Hadiza Usman's issue.

There is more to this Ma. Kindly keep your personal relationship personal and not get dragged in the Naija style.

It's not usually pleasant! — EndSARS Citizen (@grandmasta_01) May 15, 2021

Moibi Adekunle echoed the same sentiment when he said that she is disheartened about the suspension of the NPA boss but not about the incessant killings in Nigeria and the kidnapping of school girls.

Disheartening about suspension of NPA Boss not about the incessant killing in Nigeria and kidnapping of girls school child, if at all you want to sympathize with Nigeria in anyway, misplacement of priority. — Moibi Adekunle (@akingbadegroup) May 15, 2021

Another Twitter user expressed surprise at the tweet from the former Liberian President.

I am surprised at this tweet from a former president of Liberia, Nigerian officials who found their way in positions if authority under this administration of @MBuhari have looted n looted the treasury. It would have been better for you to keep mute and await d outcome of invtn — Jeki Tala (@jeki4tala) May 15, 2021

A Twitter user, Irebuleke questioned some of her actions as Liberian President and wondered about the PR for Nigerian government officials from another country.

When did former President's start doing PR for Ministers in another country? Madame onye ọma Amos, under your tenure as President of Liberia, you made your son Deputy Governor of CBN and more than $100m (£75m) worth of newly printed Liberian banknotes disappeared.

Commot here! — Irebuleke™ (@irebuleke) May 16, 2021

Still another Twitter user said that she should rather be disheartened by the incessant killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram, bandits, Kidnappers and herdsmen.