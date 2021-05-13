Nigerian pension funds made a rebound in the month of April 2021 from the decline recorded earlier in the year as 77.9% of the funds under our watch recorded positive growth in the review month as against 19.4%, which declined.

This, however, represents a downturn compared to the 81.25% which grew positively in the previous month. The aggregate performance for the month of April (for RSA Fund I, II, III, and IV) also stood at 0.3%.

This is according to data tracked by Nairalytics Research on the fund performances of Nigerian Pension Funds Administrators.

Nairametrics considered the prices of the different RSA funds as of 31st March 2021 and compared them with the prices as of 30th of April 2021.

It is worth noting that Investment One Pension, NUPEMCO, and OAK Pensions were not included in the study due to unavailability of current data

These were the best performing pension funds in the month of April

RSA Fund I

This fund has the highest allocation of risky or variable income instruments and participation is strictly upon a formal request from a contributor but NOT accessible to Retirees and active contributors of 50 years and above.

The RSA Fund I is suitable for people who want to invest in high-risk instruments with higher rewards.

Of the 19 funds under our watch in April 2021, 12 of them recorded positive growth, representing 63.2% of the total.

First position: AIICO Pension Manager Limited

April return – 0.95%

Second position: Pension Alliance Limited

April return – 0.92%

Third position: Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited

April return – 0.86%

Others on the list of PFA that recorded positive growth in their RSA Fund I include, Trustfund Pensions (0.7%), ARM Pension Managers (0.67%), AXA Mansard Pension (0.65%), and Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers with 0.58% growth rate.

The RSA Fund I, however, dipped marginally by 0.02% on the average in the month of April 2021.

RSA Fund II

This is the default fund for RSA holders of 49 years and below. It is balanced and suitable for middle-aged contributors as well as those with a medium risk appetite. It is designed to be less risky with reduced allocation to variable income instruments compared to Fund I.

Of the 19 funds under our watch in the month of April, 14 of them recorded positive growth, representing 73.7% of the total in the fund category.

First position: Trustfund Pensions

April return – 1.16%

Second position: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

April return – 0.89%

Third position: Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited

April return – 0.86%

Others include, AXA Mansard (0.86%), APT Pension Fund (0.78%), AIICO Pension Managers (0.78%), Sigma Pensions (0.69%), and ARM Pension Managers (0.58%).

The aggregate performance of the RSA Fund II stood at 0.35% in April 2021 as against 0.29% recorded in March 2021.

RSA Fund III

This is the default fund for RSA holders between the ages of 50 and 60 years. This is a conservative fund that is designed for contributors close to retirement and contributors with a low-risk appetite.

Although it is suited for contributors between the ages of 50 and 60 years, younger contributors may opt to participate in this fund category.

Of the 19 funds under our watch for the month, 17 of them recorded positive growth in the month of April 2021, representing 89.5% of the total.

First position: Radix Pension Fund Managers

April return – 1.47%

Second position: FCMB Pensions Limited

April return – 1.19%

Third position: Trustfund Pensions

April return – 0.91%

Others on the list include Veritas Glanvills Pensions (0.85%), Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers (0.71%), and Crusader Sterling Pensions (0.69%).

Also, the aggregate performance of the RSA Fund III increased to 0.49% from 0.47% recorded in the previous month, indicating a 0.02% point increase.

RSA Fund IV

The RSA Fund IV is exclusively designed for retirees and member of Funds I, II, and III are not eligible to buy into Fund IV, except upon retirement. Also, members of this fund are not allowed to move out of the fund.

Of the 19 funds under our watch for the month, 17 of them recorded positive growth in the month of April 2021, representing 89.5% of the total, the same as witnessed in the RSA Fund III.

First position: Sigma Pensions Limited

April return – 0.87%

Second position: Trustfund Pensions

April return – 0.86%

Third position: Crusader Sterling Pensions

April return – 0.85%

Others include First Guarantee Pension (0.76%), Veritas Glanvills Pensions (0.71%), Stanbic IBTC Pensions Managers (0.7%), and Leadway Pensure PFA with 0.65% growth in April 2021.

The aggregate performance for the month of April 2021 stood at 0.38%, representing a decline compared to 0.5% recorded in the previous month.