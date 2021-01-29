Columnists
The Pension Transfer Window – Who holds the Joker?
Stanbic IBTC appears to have a reputation of transparency and integrity, as well as a perception of being technologically savvy.
A critical look into the Nigerian Pension industry, following the opening of the Transfer Window by the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) on the 16th of November 2020, has revealed some interesting insights.
Nigeria has 22 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) currently operating in the country and now, contributors can freely move from one PFA to another at least once a year. The curiosity about what would motivate contributors to switch and where they would prefer to move to has led us to assess the industry vis-a-vis the performance of the top PFAs.
According to information from the 2020 third quarter (Q3 2020) industry report released by the industry regulator, PENCOM, on 04 December 2020, the top five PFAs in Nigeria by their total retirement savings account (RSA) membership as of September 2020 are Stanbic IBTC (1.84 million), ARM Pension (821,958), Trustfund Pensions (751,242), Sigma Pensions (727,636), Premium Pension (725,028), and Leadway Pensure (632,908) – in that order.
Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers recorded a total RSA registration of 25,969 in Q3 2020 which accounted for 24.2% of the total 107,158 registered within the quarter. Premium Pensions followed with 7,957 registrations and ARM Pensions had 7,216; both Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers figures amounting to 14.2% of the total number of registrations in the quarter.
Nairametrics also reviewed the 2019 annual report released by PENCOM on 16 October 2020 and noted that as of December 2019, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers manages pension fund assets worth over N2.9 trillion, accounting for 37.14% of the total pension fund assets of N7.82 trillion for the period under review. ARM Pension Managers and Premium Pension Limited which were part of the top three ranked PFAs in Funds under Management (FUM) accounted for 8.75 and 7.99% respectively.
The remarkable performance from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, both in contributor numbers and assets under management, has been attributed to the fact that they started early. While this may be argued considering the consistent funds’ performance witnessed over the years, we noted that IBTC Pension Managers (former name of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers) got their operating license in 2005, around the same period as other top players like NLPC Pension Fund Administrators (2005), ARM Pension (2005), AIICO Pension Managers Limited (2006) and Leadway PFA Limited (2005). It appears, therefore, that the claim of an early-start advantage as many seem to think, may not be valid.
Nairametrics further gathered that contributors’ major reasons for moving from one PFA to another include funds performance, expertise, reliability, and capacity to manage pension plans/retirement benefit funds for a variety of public and private organisations. Contributors are also demanding excellent service delivery, the safety of their funds, and prompt payment of benefits.
Perhaps then, the school of thought which holds that their heritage as part of then IBTC Chartered Bank Group, now Stanbic IBTC Group, offers Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers an advantage may have some merit. Notably, in a recent Twitter thread, Stanbic IBTC claims to have paid over N800 billion to more than 62,000 retirees since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme. The company also appears to have a reputation of transparency and integrity, as well as a perception of being technologically savvy, evidenced by their all-inclusive mobile app – Appyness. These may be some of the contributing factors to the seeming preference for Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
Upshot
It will be interesting to see if Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers will maintain its leading position in light of the opening of the transfer window and intensified competition amongst the industry players. We will wait and see what the 2021 numbers say.
Whatever the case, contributors hold the Joker. Now that they have the power to choose, all PFAs must step up their service delivery or risk being relegated to the background.
Columnists
Why small business owners and freelancers adopt value-based pricing
6 reasons you should adopt the price-value based pricing for your business.
Many small businesses and freelancers believe charging less helps them get more customers. Meanwhile, often times, the contrary is the case. It only gets them, cheap customers, with luxurious demand.
The real truth is people often attribute excellent service to high prices. And charging low will not help your business but make you drop out of the game. Many big celebrated brands like Apple, Gucci, Smart water, and others are famous today, not only because of the quality of their product but also their pricing.
Pricing is part of branding, and people who appreciate the value of your services are very aware of this. If people see the quality of your services, they will definitely forgo the price and go for it.
What is value-based pricing?
Value-based pricing is a concept of establishing the price of a product or service based on the perceived value the product will offer to the consumers instead of the conventional Cost-plus pricing principle.
6 reasons you should adopt the price-value based pricing for your business
1. Branding
Pricing comes with branding. It is crucial you place a good price on your services to help people to see them. Naturally, people tend to attribute value to expensive things. We categorize the cheap ones as fake and call the expensive ones original.
And ironically, it often turns out as fact because the service provider adjusts themselves to this. If you want people to identify your service as something quality, you need to learn how to charge for it.
2. Quality Service
Delivering quality work requires time and effort at your end as a business owner. And Using a value-based principle helps you to be consistent in providing quality service to your customers. You understand your customer are willing to pay for the service; so far, they see the value in it. As such, you wouldn’t have any reason to compromise the quality of your products or services.
3. Save you from frustrated customers
I often tell small business owners that low customers are the most difficult people to serve. They demand far above what they are paying for and hardly get satisfied. Irrespective of the price you give them, they always feel cheated.
To avoid it, I strongly advise you to save yourself this headache and focus on the clients that know the value of your services. They know what they want, and they appreciate you for helping them achieve it.
4. Save you extra time
Why would you do a 5 hours job for $300 when you take an hour’s job for the same price and use the remaining 4 hours to rest or reinvest in yourself? There is no point chasing every prospect up and down. You can earn the money you want from 5 clients from only one client and even get a tip for a job well done! Yeah, it works! And in the long run, you will still earn more than your competition that sticks to the Cost-plus pricing.
5. Increase in Return on Investment
Charging a reasonable price for your services helps you increase your ROI. You will save yourself a lot of time from doing underpaid jobs to do other things that will fetch you more money. You are can even use the extra time to learn additional skills or reinvest in yourself to stand out.
6. Trust
Value-based pricing builds trust from excellent customers. Your customers understand you know the quality of the service they need, and you are confident in yourself that you can meet their expectations.
Conclusion
The philosophy behind this article comes from my personal experience as a freelance copywriter. Hence, it is no longer a theory but proven practical. Meanwhile, it is vital you also work on the quality of the service you will deliver to your clients.
About author
Taiwo Sotikare is an outstanding freelance copywriter and editor with over five years of experience. He has written hundreds of articles on Freelancing, Career Development, and Writing Tips. He is regular content creator at insight.ng and DigitalPud.com and be contacted via [email protected]
Columnists
Repositioning the Nigerian Power Sector
The Nigerian power sector continues to grapple with the age-long problems that have plagued the sector even before the privatisation exercise.
A Punch newspaper report says Nigeria lost an estimated N20.5bn in 22 days (January 1 and 22, 2021) due to continued rejection of electric power by the electricity distribution companies (Discos) who in turn argue that it makes no business sense to wheel power to locations where consumers show an unwillingness to pay for the electricity they receive.
Some stakeholders have defended the discos’ actions by arguing that some of the power generated are allocated to areas with little or no revenue prospects, particularly areas where power theft is more common.
This leaves the discos with no option but to reject some of the load to avoid running into further liquidity issues. The news report further stated that a total of 1,941 megawatt-hour of electricity was restricted during the review period due to insufficient gas supply, as well as lack of distribution and transmission infrastructure.
The Nigerian power sector continues to grapple with the age-long problems that have plagued the sector even before the privatisation exercise in 2013. Insufficient gas supply, weak transmission infrastrusture, absence of cost-reflective tariffs and poor metering system have remained largely unresolved. On the demand side, the final consumers have continued illegal actions of meter bypass and in many cases have accumulated unpaid bills.
Granted, among the uncaptured consumers, there are those without access to the national power grid, particularly in rural areas, however, the wide disparity between registered consumers and estimated number of households today suggests that power theft in Nigeria is not on a small scale, and this could be contributing meaningfully to the liquidity issues gripping the power sector value chain.
Tackling the liquidity constraints of the power sector remains at the forefront. Among suggestions to achieve this is structuring the activities in power sector as financial products for capital market transactions in a bid to facilitate the required liquidity, deepen private participation in the sector and enhance transparency in the entire value chain of electricity generation.
Columnists
Local content – A driving force for African oil and gas sector sustainability
There is a wave of change coming and COVID-19 is the first of the determinants that oil and gas investment will gradually be reducing.
With 2020 being a year of uncertainties in the oil and gas sector and some of the decisions, activities and market trends that took place last year, I reflect on what some of the activities pre-COVID-19 and now means for the African energy sector.
Following the reform of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) Fund, I was opportune to witness the equally newly reformed Africa Energy Investment Corporation (AEICORP). The AEICORP is to provide “a Solid Capital Base and Liquidity Profile, a Preferred Creditor Status, Developmental Impact, Strong Financial Performance Returns to Investor,” for investors to participate in a low-risk pan-African growth.
With one of the objectives of APPO seeking to ensure member countries cooperate, I believe for African countries to reap the maximum benefits from oil and gas, investment in energy technology through institutions like AfDB and AEICORP will help to achieve this aim. The thought of African investments in the hydrocarbons sector takes my mind to a familiar place – de-carbonization of fossil fuels, as opposed to abandonment.
De-carbonising fossil fuels through technology developed by Africans might take a while to embrace but it is worth the long-term investment. At the moment (or for the next 20 years), Africa is not ready for zero-carbon emission energy sources. Almost all of the oil-producing countries on the African continent depend on revenues from oil and gas to fund their budgets and keep their economy moving. It cannot be denied that the energy security of Africa is highly dependent on decarbonisation.
This is because most of the African countries export their crude to countries abroad and the countries abroad are moving towards adopting the terms of the Paris climate accord which aims to see low carbon emission.
New discoveries of oil and gas are still being made daily with a large part of prospective areas still underexplored. All the countries on the continent cannot boast of 24 hours steady supply of electricity. The West is embracing decarbonisation because they have gotten to a stage where all of the basic social amenities are working, Africa isn’t there yet.
Africa looks to be one of those who will suffer climate change the most. We cannot follow the same paradigm as the advanced countries and we will take a longer time to achieve what they will achieve. The COVID-19 pandemic is a trigger for many African countries to begin to gradually embrace diversification and invest in other sectors of their economy. If African countries do not fully depend on the revenues from oil and gas, we can begin to talk carbon decarbonisation. For now, it is a gradual process and we still have a long way to go.
The West will not come and save us. The West will save the West and Africa should save Africa. In November 2019, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced that it will no longer grant loans for crude oil, natural gas and coals project from January 1st 2022, with a few exceptions for gas projects. Also, in October 2020, the United Nations asked world’s publicly funded development banks to bring their lending policies in line with the Paris Agreement, and a few weeks later, many of the institutions including the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) said they will reduce investment in fossil fuels related project.
This is to show that it would soon be every investor for themselves. And if China follows suit, the African market will break.
When all of these lenders stop funding fossil fuel projects in the country, most African countries will have little or no advantage when it comes to negotiations. Chinese authorities have been big players in the development of oil and gas resources in Africa and one of the biggest lenders to African countries. If by 2025 that all of the world’s publicly funded development banks would have joined the EIB in halting the disbursement of funds for fossil fuel projects, an indication that they are only willing to do embark on projects that are in line with their net- zero commitments, China will be the only option left.
Many African countries have already signed agreements that will see them forfeit important state-owned assets if they fail to meet up on their repayment plan for loans obtained from China. Let us not forget that China is also a signatory to the Paris climate accord. So if in the future, China decided to also stop funding fossil fuel projects, most of our countries in Africa who do not start planning for the unexpected now will be left with a wrecked economy and with no option than to forfeit out of the little they have to pay their debts.
French Group, Total, ‘totally’ dominates the oil and gas sector in some African countries. What happens to us when Total pulls out its resources and stops funding fossil fuel projects, because being a French company, it is one of the companies expected to fully commit to the terms of the Paris Agreement?
Is the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) the saviour?
Yes, we do have a genuine opportunity through the AfCFTA. The AfCFTA was formed in 2018 to eliminate tariffs on intra-African trade, to make it easier for African businesses to trade within the continent and cater to and benefit from the African market. It creates a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons to deepen the economic integration of the African continent, under the Pan African Vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa. The benefits are:
To improve the intra-African trade landscape and export structure;
- To create a sound global economic impact;
- To develop better policy frameworks;
- To foster specialisation and boosting industrialisation;
- To strengthen regional and inter-state cooperation;
- To increase employment and investment opportunities, as well as technological development;
- To provide the opportunity to harness Africa’s population dividend.
In a few years, the AEICORP and AfCFTA may, alongside a few lending bodies and China, be the only creditors willing to invest in the African energy scene. The continent needs to embrace its own Funds and platform and invest in technology in the African energy scene, in preparation for the future of the oil and gas industry.
One of the solutions to energy security is for African countries to make a case for themselves. Why is the West ignoring the gas sector, which is cheaper and safer and the least-polluting fossil fuel to a more expensive and less reliable source like renewable energy? If African forces start to condemn the decision of these lenders to stop financing fossil fuel projects, under a uniform voice and umbrella body like APPO, negotiations will take place and better resolutions that will favour all parties can be reached.
Countries with huge natural gas reserves such as Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Algeria, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon etc. should follow in the footsteps of Mozambique and attract investors to invest in that sector. Equatorial Guinea also has projects lined up for its ‘Year of Investment’. Egypt has also been investing heavily in the gas sector and alongside Mozambique, it would become one of the biggest players on the continent, in a few years.
African countries can also take advantage of the fact that an African, H.E Mohammed Barkindo is the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to lead negotiations in ensuring that fossil fuel projects are still catered for by lenders.
Countries on the continent should also trade between themselves in the areas of energy. It is remarkable what the East African countries are doing together to ensure electricity supply in each other’s countries. Last year, Nigeria also announced it will be importing Niger’s surplus oil. African countries need to get from Africa what is present in Africa. This is the way by which we can help the cause of the AfCFTA, APPO, and each other to reach our full energy potentials and have adequate energy security.
There is a wave of change coming in the world and COVID-19 is the first of the determinants that oil and gas investment will gradually be reducing. African countries cannot afford to buy this change yet. We cannot afford to compare ourselves to the West as we lack what they have, and yes, we have some of the fossil fuels that they still want before their full switch to renewables. We have to take advantage of that gap and reach an agreement that favours all.
It will be great to see the terms of the Paris Climate Accord come to pass in the future. But for now, Africa needs the financing and investment in technology will help to still keep to the terms of the Accord while investing in the huge oil and gas potential here.
About the author
David R. Edet is an oil and gas expert, serving in the capacity of Business Analyst at Afric Energy Ltd, an Oil and Gas Company operating from Nigeria. Mr. Edet is a leading voice to youth involvement in African energy matters and campaigns for more involvement of local contact in the African hydrocarbons sector.