We’re pleased to announce the 14 Fintech startups selected to take part in the 2021 edition of CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa

Building on the success of the 2018 and 2020 editions of CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa, we are excited to launch the third edition of this unique program of Fintech startup development. Developed by the LHoFT Foundation, the program targets companies focusing on financial inclusion in Africa, aiming to build bridges between Africa and Europe, highlighting their initiatives and very much aligned with the sustainability goals of Luxembourg’s finance centre. In keeping with the times, and with public health guidelines, this edition will be entirely digital.

CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa is sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign & European Affairs – Directorate for Development and Humanitarian Affairs, and supported by the Alliance for Financial Inclusion as well as key strategic partners such as ADA, InFine, University of Luxembourg, LuxFlag, Innpact, LuxAfrica, ACRC, MicroInsurance Network, CGAP, LMDF, SPTF, UABA, the European Investment Bank and Compellio.

We’re also thrilled to be joined by investors from Bamboo Partners, TLG Capital, ZedCrest Capital, Rising Tide Africa, Outlierz, Angaza Capital, Anza Capital, Baobab Group, Beyond Capital, Advans, CRE VC, DRK Foundation, AfricInvest, Triodos Capital, Sherpa Africa Partners and more, who will be working with the cohort throughout the program.

CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa will once again leverage Luxembourg’s Inclusive Finance and Fintech ecosystems, as well as LHoFT partners, to support the selected firms in developing their businesses and achieving their inclusion goals, creating synergies between them, partners, sponsors, investors, Microfinance institutions (MFI) and Public Financial Institutions (PFIs).

CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa will provide a tailor made program with intensive mentoring, coaching, peer to peer learning and dedicated workshops for the selected Fintech startups. The program will include sessions on business model mapping, investment readiness, funding and capital raising, social impact, scaling strategy, building teams, operational management, advisory meetings with investors, and pitch development. The 2018 and 2020 Catapult Alumni will join the 2021 cohort, delivering sessions and mentorship – leveraging their own experience from the ground.

You are invited to join us for the public pitching event that concludes CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa 2021, on Thursday May 27th.