Nigeria generates N392.8 billion from company income taxes in Q1 2021
Nigeria’s company income tax revenue increased by 32.84% year-on-year in Q1 2021.
Nigeria generated the sum of N392.8 billion from company income taxes in the first quarter of 2021. This is contained in the quarterly report on company income tax by sectors, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
This represents an increase of N97.1 billion (32.84%) compared to N295.7 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and a 32.82% increase compared to N294.72 billion generated in the preceding period (Q4 2020).
Breweries, Bottling, and Beverages generated the highest amount of CIT with N23.26 billion generated and closely followed by Professional Services including Telecoms which generated N18.17 billion. State Ministries & Parastatals generated N17.35 billion.
Textile and Garment Industry generated the least company income tax in the period under review with N13.49 million closely followed by Mining (N34.4 million) and Automobiles and Assemblies with N73.57 million.
How to survive Nigeria’s galloping inflation rate
An undisputed certainty is that individuals that hold a large percentage of their assets in cash will experience a loss because of inflation.
Nigeria’s inflation rate continues to uptick rapidly. Over the trailing 20 months, the year-on-year inflation rate has increased from 11.02% in August 2019 to 18.17% in March 2021.
- Notably, March 2021 inflation rate of 18.17% is at the highest since February 2017.
As has been acknowledged by the Central Bank of Nigeria in its Q4-2020 economic report, a major driver of Nigeria’s current inflation is food price inflation which was 22.95% (March 2021). This is the highest level of food price inflation over the past fifteen years.
- Prior to 2021, the last time food price inflation was over 20% was in July 2008 (20.9%) and prior to that was in October 2005 (24.6%). So, 2021 food price inflation trends are in rarefied territory.
READ: No more N100 a plate meal in Nigeria
The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) publishes a Selected Food Price Watch report, which gives additional context to how prices of some food items are changing. Interestingly, popular food items such as Garri, Maize, Rice, Vegetable Oil, Beans are showing significant YoY price increases of more than 20%.
This excessive spike in food is worrisome, especially if you consider that food-related items comprise 57% of the household expenditure incurred by Nigerians.
In other words, Nigerian households allocate N57 out of every N100 spent, to food-related items.
- This means a 22.95% increase in food prices will result in Nigerians now being expected to spend over N70 out of every N100 on food-related items. Notably, these food price increases are occurring at a faster pace than incomes are increasing.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate surges to 18.17% in March 2021
Why should you be concerned about inflation?
Given that price increases for goods and services continue to outpace income, the question arises about options that exist for Nigerians to mitigate and address the problem of inflation.
Notably, persistently high inflation in an economy creates concerns across the stakeholder spectrum such as:
- Businesses (investment uncertainty) resulting in capital expenditure constraints
- Governments (unemployment concerns due to low business investments)
- Consumers (erosion of purchasing power concerns)
- Investors (real returns concerns to protect and grow wealth).
For consumers, the concerns about high inflation relate to how to avoid its devastating effects in eroding the purchasing power of individuals.
For investors, it is keenness on ensuring that investments are optimally allocated to continually earn real returns in order to protect existing wealth and grow wealth if possible.
What actions can be taken?
Protect your purchasing power from being eroded by Inflation
From a consumption perspective, purchasing power loss/erosion simply means that the number of goods and services a consumer can buy for a fixed amount continues to decline over time. Declining purchasing power affects the standard of living of individuals and forces them to cut back on items.
E.g. if you previously could buy a cup of rice for N100 and 20% inflation results in a cup of rice being sold for N120, it simply means you can only afford less than a cup of rice with the same N100 (which in this example, would be 5/6th of a cup).
The optimal course of action against the loss of purchasing power is to increase your income as aggressively. You can do this by negotiating a wage increase, starting a side hustle (such as online retailing, tutoring etc.), changing jobs, or obtaining additional qualifications to boost your skills and promote your personal brand.
- Nairametrics frequently publishes articles that teach you how to grow your earnings. Some of these articles can be found here, here AND here.
To increase your earnings, you must put as many options as possible in scope as doing nothing is NOT an option.
Protecting and growing your wealth
A key concern for investors is how to protect and grow existing wealth. Investors have a variety of reasons for wanting to protect and grow their wealth. These range from wanting to earn income in retirement, to the desire to transfer wealth to successive generations.
Regardless of the reason, the optimal course of action when seeking to protect and grow wealth is to ensure that your investment portfolio is sufficiently diversified to generate positive real returns (i.e. total returns of your portfolio must at least match or be higher than the rate of inflation).
- Nairametrics covers the performance of multiple asset classes and highlights top-performing opportunities which investors can key into. Sample articles cut across Stocks; Mutual Funds; and Fixed Income. Investors can also seek to include alternatives such as real estate, commodities and new-age digital commodities such as cryptocurrencies and crowd-investment schemes albeit at levels that match individual risk appetites.
Ultimately, you will do well to engage the services of a qualified financial planner to ensure that your portfolio is tailored to your individual needs and risk appetite.
Nairametrics also interviewed a few traders across asset classes.
Udegbunam Dumebi, Fixed Income Trader at UBA Group made it clear that the DMO’s intentions for more borrowing can only be supported by increasing interest rates due to investor concerns about earning real returns to account for inflation concerns. He however cautioned about the debt servicing ratio worsening as interest rates increase on higher borrowing saying: “Looking at the bond market, we are seeing rates go as high as it was in 2018/2019. Before the last inflation rate release, rates were as low as 10% on the U-curve in the bond market. This makes our debt to servicing ratio more expensive, which is a debt issue. For the Bond market, rates are increasing as inflation increases.”
Pascal Nkwodimmah, Finance Manager of Opera Nigeria postulated that surviving inflation would be a factor of how much real investment is within your portfolio. He said: “Investors can diversify their investment amid rising inflation, directing their savings to real investment such as real estate and gold in order to avoid the impact of hyperinflation.”
Ajibola Akamo, Cryptocurrency Expert and Investment Analyst opined that “there will be a bullish reaction by stocks and cryptocurrency markets, but the bond market will be the exception. Naturally, investors will seek avenues to improve their performances to hedge against inflation. This will lead investors to put more stake on riskier assets such as the stock or crypto market.”
Ajibola affirmed that the crypto market is a viable alternative for investment saying: “I believe the crypto space is still at its inception and I believe there will be massive adoption in the future which will translate to significant capital gains for long term investors. Bitcoin is a prime example for this scenario.”
Bottom line
Rising inflation reduces the purchasing power of households and businesses over time. Thankfully, there are investment opportunities that allow individuals and businesses to stay ahead of inflation and grow their wealth. For individuals that may not have extra funds to participate in this market, the only viable option will be to increase their earning power through other options like getting an extra job or starting a small business.
2021 Budget: SERAP asks Buhari to probe N39.5 billion mysterious, duplicated projects
SERAP has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the reported N39.5 billion duplicated and mysterious projects inserted in the 2021 budget.
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the reported N39.5 billion duplicated and mysterious projects inserted in the 2021 budget.
This is to know if public funds have been diverted in the guise of implementing the projects and prosecute those allegedly involved including those from the executive and the National Assembly.
The request from SERAP follows a report from BudgiT last week, where they alleged that there are 316 duplicated capital projects worth N139.5 billion in the 2021 budget.
This disclosure is contained in a public statement issued by SERAP on Sunday, May 9, 2021, and can be seen on its website.
SERAP said that the investigation of the alleged duplicated and mysterious projects, which are part of the 2021 appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion, should establish whether public funds have been mismanaged, diverted or stolen in the guise of implementing these projects.
READ: SERAP asks NASS leadership to probe missing N4.4 billion, threaten legal action
What SERAP is saying in its letter
In the letter dated 8th May 2021 and signed by SERAP, Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare said: “The misallocation of public funds for duplicated and mysterious projects has seriously undermined the ability of the indicted MDAs, and the government to ensure respect for Nigerians’ human rights through developing and implementing well-thought-out policies, plans, and budgets.”
The letter from SERAP partly reads, “BudgIT had in a report last week stated that there are 316 duplicated capital projects worth N39.5 billion in the 2021 budget. The duplicated and mysterious projects are contained in the 2021 appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion signed into law in December 2020.”
These damning revelations suggest a grave violation of the public trust, and Nigerians’ rights to education, health, water, sanitation, and a clean and satisfactory environment because the indicted MDAs have misallocated public funds at the expense of the people’s access to basic public services, and enjoyment of rights.”
READ: SERAP gives FG 7 days to disclose details of payment of N729bn to 24.3m Nigerians
SERAP urges you to ask the heads of the MDAs involved to explain why they allegedly failed to ensure strict compliance with constitutional and international standards of transparency and accountability in the preparation, processes and decisions on their budgets, and to return any misallocated public funds to the public treasury.”
Investigating and prosecuting any allegations of mismanagement, diversion and stealing of public funds budgeted for the 316 duplicated and mysterious projects would allow your government to use the budget to effectively promote Nigerians’ access to essential public goods and services.”
Publishing the ‘implementation status’ of the duplicated and mysterious projects would allow Nigerians to hold their government to account in the spending of public funds. This is particularly true for marginalized and excluded groups, such as people living in poverty, women, children, and persons with disabilities, as the budget has a disproportionate impact on their welfare.”
READ: SERAP sues Buhari over FG’s plan to borrow N895bn from dormant accounts, unclaimed dividends
We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, the Incorporated Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”
SERAP also urges you to direct Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning to publish full details of current ‘implementation status’ of the duplicated and mysterious projects, and any spending on the projects to date, including the 115 projects inserted in the budget of the Ministry of Health; the 23 projects inserted in the budget of the Ministry of Education, and 10 projects inserted in the budget of the Ministry of Water Resources.
READ: Instruct EFCC, ICPC to monitor spending on Coronavirus, group tells Buhari
The following ministries are reportedly involved in the duplicated and mysterious projects: Ministry of Health with 115 projects; Ministry of Information and Culture with 40 projects; Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with 25 projects; Ministry of Education with 23 projects; Ministry of Transportation with 17 projects; and Ministry of Science and Technology with 17 projects.”
Others are the Ministry of Environment with 13 projects; Ministry of Power with 11 projects; Ministry of Labour and Employment with 11 projects, and Ministry of Water Resources with 10 projects.”
The letter was copied to Mr Malami; Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); and Mrs Ahmed, the Finance Minister.
