The Dangote Industries Limited (Dangote Group) has disclosed that it paid over N402 billion in taxes in 2024, reaffirming its status as the highest taxpayer in Nigeria.

Dangote’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, made this known during an interactive session with senior media executives at his Lagos office.

He stated that Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) and its subsidiaries, including Dangote Cement, NASCON, and Dangote Packaging Limited, collectively remitted a total of N402.319 billion in taxes for the year under review.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria’s apex tax authority, had earlier in 2024 recognized DIL and its subsidiary, Bluestar Shipping, as the most tax-compliant organizations in the country.

The recognition was conferred during the FIRS Special Day at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair, organized by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The FIRS plays a crucial role in assessing, collecting, and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Dangote Group’s consistent tax remittances highlight its commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic development in Nigeria.

Commitment to Corporate Responsibility

Speaking at the session, Chiejina emphasized that DIL and its subsidiaries have remained unwavering in fulfilling their obligations to both the government and their host communities. Beyond tax compliance, the conglomerate has significantly contributed to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

According to Chiejina, “As a responsible business entity, the Dangote Group ensures timely and full tax remittance at all levels of government. We also prioritize community engagement and social impact initiatives, furthering our commitment to national development.”

Driving Economic Growth and Industrial Self-Sufficiency

Over the last four decades, Dangote Group has evolved from a trading company into a manufacturing giant, diversifying into various sectors such as cement production, sugar refining, and petroleum refining. The company has played a pivotal role in making Nigeria self-sufficient in cement production and refined petroleum products, while also expanding its operations across Africa.

Industry Leadership and Accolades

Dangote Group’s outstanding tax compliance record is complemented by multiple industry accolades. At the FMDQ Gold Awards in Lagos, its subsidiary, Dangote Cement Plc, won three prestigious awards, recognizing its leadership in Nigeria’s financial markets.

Dangote Cement was awarded:

Most Active Business in the Foreign Exchange Market

Largest Commercial Paper Quotation on FMDQ

Single Largest Corporate Debt Issue on FMDQ

Additionally, Dangote Industries Limited emerged as the Most Active Corporate in the Foreign Exchange Market, reinforcing its influence in Nigeria’s economic landscape.