Nigeria’s company income tax revenue drops to N1.41 trillion in 2020
Income tax revenue stood at N1.41 trillion in 2020, indicating a 13.35% decline.
Nigeria’s company income tax revenue stood at N1.41 trillion in 2020, indicating a 13.35% decline when compared to N1.63 trillion recorded in the previous year.
This is according to the latest CIT report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the latest figure represents the second consecutive drop in company income tax revenue. The N1.41 trillion CIT collection represents a 13.4% decline as against N1.62 trillion in 2019 and a 0.49% decline when compared to N1.42 trillion recorded in 2018.
Others on the list include; Banks and financial institutions (N96.4 billion), commercial and trading (N68.5 billion), while breweries, bottling, and beverages remitted N53.2 billion in company income tax.
Breakdown
- A total of N790.6 billion was collected locally, accounting for 56.1% of the total company income tax collections.
- N238.1 billion was in form of other payments, which represents 16.9% of the total collections.
- while Foreign CIT payments (N380.8 billion) accounted for 27% of the total collections.
- Professional services top the list of sectors with the highest contributions at N180.26 billion, followed by other manufacturing sector with N100.4 billion company income tax payment.
- A total of N343 million was received from the mining industry, representing the sector with the lowest CIT remittance in 2020.
Textile and Garment industry jumped over 100%
The textile and garment industry recorded the highest year-on-year increase in CIT remittances, as it increased its company income tax by 100.23% from N179.8 million recorded in 2019 to N359.9 million in 2020.
- Transport and haulage services followed with a gain of 46.28% to stand at N45.6 billion, publishing, printing, paper packaging grew by 36.4% to stand at N2.1 billion.
- Also, Stevedoring, clearing, and forwarding grew its company income tax by 28.5% to stand at N7.2 billion from an initial remittance of N5.6 billion in 2019.
- On the flip side, petro-chemical and petroleum refineries recorded 45.4% decline in CIT collected in 2020, closely followed by the federal ministries and parastatals, which recorded a decline of 38.9% to stand at N22.5 billion.
The decline in company income tax could be attributed to the disruption caused by the covid induced lockdown, which affected most business organisations for most parts of the year.
Also, recall that Nairametrics had reported earlier in 2020, that the federal government has decided to exempt small businesses with an annual turnover of less than N25 million from Company Income Tax.
Bottom line: Nigeria’s economy was ravaged by the covid-19 outbreak in 2020, forcing restrictions on movement across the country. This affected the profitability of most businesses in the country, consequently affecting company income tax revenue generated by the Nigerian government.
Nigeria generates N1.53 trillion VAT in 2020, grows by 29%
VAT revenue grew by 29.3% compared to N1.18 trillion recorded in 2019 as professional services sector tops with N162.3 billion remittance
Nigeria generated a total sum of N1.53 trillion revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in 2020, up by 29.3% when compared to N1.18 trillion recorded in 2019.
This is contained in the Sectoral value-added tax report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, VAT revenue grew by 29.3% compared to N1.18 trillion recorded in 2019 and 38.2% increase as against N1.11 trillion in 2018.
Breakdown
- In 2020, professional services generated the highest amount of VAT with N162.32 billion remittances, closely followed by other manufacturing sectors with N154.15 billion.
- Non-import VAT generated locally grew by 30.5% in 2020 to stand at N763.01 billion as against N584.6 billion received in 2019.
- Non-import foreign VAT also stood at N420.4 billion. This indicates an increase of 17% when compared to N359.5 billion generated in the previous year.
- Import VAT generated by Nigeria Customs Service jumped by 44.6% to stand at N347.7 billion as against N240.5 billion recorded in 2019.
- Out of the twenty-eight (28) sectors, twenty-four (24) of them recorded positive growth in VAT remittance, while only four sectors recorded a decline in the period.
- VAT remittance by the transport and haulage services sector grew significantly by 78.8% to stand at N43.5 billion, closely followed by Agricultural and plantation sector with 65.4% increase to stand at N4.34 billion.
Despite the economic downturn experienced by the country due to the lockdown measures put in place by the government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and decline in global oil prices, VAT revenue increased significantly in the year. A development, which is largely attributable to the increase in VAT rate from 5% to 7.5% under the Finance Act implemented in February 2020.
Professional Services overtakes Manufacturing sector
In 2019, other manufacturing sector topped the lists of sectors with the highest VAT remittances, with a total of N124.14 billion in VAT. However, professional services took over in 2020 with a 44.8% increase to stand top with a total VAT remittance of N162.32 billion.
Meanwhile, other manufacturing followed with N154.2 billion, Commercial and trading with N77.4 billion, Breweries, bottling, and beverages at N59.7 billion, while State ministries and parastatals remitted a total of N59 billion in value-added taxes.
Other sectors that made up Nigeria’s top 10 biggest VAT sources during the period include, transport and haulage services (N43.5 billion), oil-producing (N43.4 billion), Federal ministries and parastatals (N26.3 billion), Banks and financial institutions (24.8 billion), and finally a sector not classified with N22.9 billion remittance.
On the flip side, mining generated the lowest VAT with N250.9 million remittance, followed by the textile and garment industry (N1.19 billion), pharmaceutical, soaps and toiletries (N1.4 billion), local government councils (N1.9 million), and publishing, printing, paper packaging (N2.08 billion).
VAT is growing but still not enough
Recall that in the 2019 budget, Nigeria projected a total Value Added Tax revenue of N1.7 trillion as it anticipated higher tax revenues from vatable goods and services but achieved 69.8% of the target as generated a sum of N1.18 trillion during the period.
Similarly, the federal government only achieved 75.4% of the targeted N2.03 VAT revenue in 2020, having generated a total of N1.53 trillion. We can also recall that the recently signed 2021 budget puts Nigeria’s overall budget deficit at N5.6 trillion, which is expected to be funded through both domestic and foreign borrowings.
With oil prices still around $50 per barrel and the resurgent cases of covid-19 worldwide, which puts pressure on Nigeria’s oil revenue as the country aims to recover from the pandemic induced recession.
Bottom line
The increase in VAT collection is a welcome development to the Nigerian government but needs to intensify effort in creating innovative ways of increasing revenue given growing overheads and statutory spending, coupled with increasing debt profile.
CBN retains MPR at 11.5%, holds other parameters constant
In its first MPC of 2021, CBN votes to MPR at 11.5% and other parameters constant.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has voted unanimously to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5%
This was disclosed by Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting on Tuesday 26th January 2021.
Other parameters such as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Liquidity ratio, and asymmetric corridor remain unchanged.
READ: Nigeria’s GDP growth to rebound between 1.7% and 2.0% in 2021 – United Capital report
Highlights of the Committee’s decision
- MPR retained at 11.50%
- The asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR
- CRR was retained at 27.5%
- While Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30%
According to Emefiele, MPC was of the view that it should pursue its current stance of systematic synchronization of monetary and fiscal policy accommodation through its developmental finance initiatives. This is aimed at quickening the recovery process of the country’s economy.
“Although the economy is currently in a stagflation environment with simultaneous occurrence of inflationary pressures and contracting output, the MPC resolved to reverse both developments and continue pursuing price stability in growing the economy”, He said.
On the other hand, the committee also opined that an aggressive expansionary stance could worsen both inflation and the negative real interest rate, thereby affecting the exchange rate negatively.
CBN’s move to quicken economic recovery
According to the report, The Central Bank has committed a substantial amount of money towards its effort to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy.
- Notably, a total disbursement of N20 trillion has been made as at January 2020 to cushion the effect of the pandemic.
- It also stated that from the Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) meant for household and small businesses, a total of N192.64 billion has been disbursed to 426,016 beneficiaries.
- N106.96 billion have also been disbursed to 27,956 beneficiaries under the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS)
- While 72.96 billion has been deployed to 73 projects in the Health Care Support Intervention Facility.
- Other areas where the CBN had deployed funds include; the Creative Industry Financing Initiative and Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, National Mass Metering Programme.
Outlook for the economy
- The committee reiterated that available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian economy suggest a further improvement in output growth in Q1 2021. A development, which would be supported by the coordinated and sustained interventions of the monetary and fiscal authorities.
- Some other interventions that would also support the intended growth include the broad-based stimulus and liquidity injections.
- Inflationary pressure is expected to commence moderation as the economy’s negative output gap closed.
- The committee, however, raised concerns over uncertainties in the oil market and the current uptick in the second wave of covid-19 infection rate as it could pose some downside risks to this forecast.
What this means
- The Central Bank’s decision to retain the benchmark interest rate at 11.5% is in line with its move to boost consumer spending by increasing credit facilities to households, SMEs, health, agricultural, and the manufacturing sector so as stimulate the Nigerian economy.
- Holding the rate will also encourage borrowing, as lending rate by banks is expected to remain low.
Price Watch: Nigerians paid less for Kerosene in December 2020
NBS Report shows that consumers paid less for Kerosene in December than they did in November 2020.
The latest National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) Price Watch report for the month of December 2020 indicates that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene reduced by 0.17% from N353.38 in November 2020 to N352.79 in December 2020.
Also according to the report, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene reduced by 3.52% from N1,218.50 in November 2020 to N1,175.59 in December 2020.
Price variations across states
- In the month of December 2020, States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene include; Benue (N436.81), Ebonyi (N425.83) and Taraba (N423.33).
- However, consumers in Bayelsa (N235.95), Rivers (N302.04) and Delta (N307.69) enjoyed the lowest average price per litre of kerosene.
- Consumers in Kebbi (N1,534.21), Nasarawa (N1,488.00) and Benue (N1,450.00) paid the highest average price per gallon of kerosene.
- While consumers in Sokoto (N733.33), Bayelsa (N773.75) and Adamawa (N822.00) on the other hand, paid the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene.
Prices across zones
- Consumers in South-East zone paid the highest average price for a litre of Kerosene (N377.53), followed by North East (N370.13), North West (N354.66), North Central (N354.44) while consumers in South West(N337.57) and South South (N325.96) paid the lowest average price for a litre of Kerosene.
- In respect of the average price paid for a gallon of Kerosene, consumers in North West zone paid the highest (N1,197.54), followed by North Central (N1,305.68), South East (N1,220.66), while consumers in South West (N1,161.00), North East (N1,113.25) and South-South(N1,037.60) paid the lowest average price of a gallon of kerosene.
Why this matters
Kerosene has remained an important source of energy for cooking for most families, both in the rural areas and cities. Kerosene is mostly used in rural areas as a source of lighting.
Considering that food and lighting are very essential to life, it is therefore important that the price paid for Kerosene is quite reasonable and as well as affordable for most Nigerians.