Is investing dead?

Hello friends, to catch up on this topic, you can read up on the first part by clicking here. Now let’s continue…

The two rewards for solving high-income problems

There are two rewards you can get for being a high-income problem solver. The first is the value reward and the second is the cash reward.

The value reward is earned when you enter into relationships solely to extract value. This means that someone has what you need to succeed and you have what they need to succeed. And both of you are willing to enter into a value for value exchange relationship.

For example, if you need a job and you meet someone that can help you get a job. And if this person needs contacts or a certain service that you can provide. Both of you can enter into a value for value exchange relationship and solve your problems. The important thing for this kind of relationship to work is that both of you must come to the table with value. And the value must be comparable and worthy of the exchange.

The idea that you can build rich relationships with zero value is best left at Disney land. Frankly, it never truly works this way. In the corridors of wealth and power, it is value for value. This is why the rich keep getting richer. They are always exchanging value that creates more wealth. If you want to be rich or build profitable relationships you must approach relationship building this way. You must bring value to get value. And you must constantly strive to increase your personal value every day. The value for value exchange is common in the relationship among peers, friends, and business partners. It is also common in the relationship between the older and younger generation.

Right now, there are certain relationships that you need in your life. But those relationships will not just fall on your laps for nothing. You need to have what these relationships need to attract them to you. And you must become a person of value to attract them. Success in the value for value exchange relationship thus begins with first becoming a person of value.

Sometimes a financial reward is what you get in return for solving high-income problems. This is common where there is a customer involved. And where a problem can be solved using products or services. When you engage in a customer-type relationship you must offer products and services, that can solve customers’ problems in exchange for cash. And there are two ways to achieve this.

The first way is to sell your own products and services to customers. This is a slow and laborious way especially if you are a working professional. The second way is to find products and services that are already selling. And are owned by companies or organizations that you care about. And then sell them in exchange for income. This is the faster way. All you need to do here is connect people who need a solution to the companies that can offer those solutions. This is what I call Relationship Brokering and it simply means connecting two people who need each other and getting paid for your connection. To succeed as a relationship broker, you must become a value connector and this brings us to the second point.

2. Become a value connector

Becoming a value connector means connecting people with a similar problem that you have solved or are solving with the organizations that have helped you solve the problem or are helping you solve the problem in exchange for cash. It is connecting people that need help with those that can help them. And it means that you must first solve a personal problem for yourself, then partner with the company that helped you. And then find people with similar problems who are ready to solve them.

Successful value connectors thus build three kinds of relationships. They build-relationship with business owners. They build relationships with customers and they build relationships with other value connectors. The key to succeeding as a value connector or broker is to focus on solving high-income problems for yourself. And to choose companies that you have used, tested, and trusted.

You must also ensure that the company you choose has a good reward system that can help you earn a high income or at least is willing to negotiate one with you. If you do this successfully you will not only transform your life, you will transform the lives of other people and enlarge your income in the process.

The beautiful thing about being a value connector or broker is that you don’t work alone. You work in partnership with reputable organizations and people that can increase your value and credibility. All you need to do is be the one that connects people who need help with the companies that can help them.

Perhaps you are thinking to yourself where do I find these companies, how do I know which problems are high income-producing problems, how do I negotiate a reward for myself and how do I do all of these with my busy work schedule etc. The solution is to join a problem-solving platform.

3. Join a problem-solving platform.

A problem-solving platform is a platform that exposes you to a diverse range of problem-solving opportunities that produce high income, help you build rich relationships, and develop high-income skills. This means that you don’t need to set anything up all by yourself. All you need to do is join a platform that has already set it up for you. So if you want a one-stop-shop for solving high-income problems, entering into value for value exchange relationships, or developing high-income skills our platform is the answer.

Our Relationship Brokering platform is focused on helping people solve financial, investing, retirement, wealth, business, and relationship or networking problems. So, if you want to solve any of these problems for yourself. And want to help other people solve this kind of problem in exchange for cash. You can join our platform. However, you must qualify to be considered. To learn more, send an email to [email protected].

About the author

Grace Agada is the most sought-after Financial Planning expert in the country and is quoted frequently in leading Newspapers, magazines, and blogs. Grace is a Renowned Keynote Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the Founder of “The University of Wealth” The author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program”, “The Better Life in Retirement Planning Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint”. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. She has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. And she consults for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, CEOs, Senior Executives, and High-Income Professionals.