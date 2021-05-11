Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window as dollar supply drops significantly by 78%
Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N410.67/$ on Monday, 10th May 2021, representing a 34 kobo drop from N410.33/$1 recorded on Friday, 7th May 2021.
Monday, 10th May 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.67/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira depreciated against the US dollar to close at N410.67 to a dollar on Monday, 10th May 2021, representing a 34 kobo drop when compared to N410.33/$1 that was recorded on Friday, 7th May 2021.
Meanwhile, the naira remained stable at the parallel market as it closed at N483/$1. This was the same rate that was recorded on Friday, May 7, 2021, as the dollar supply dropped significantly by 77.7%.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N410.67/$1, representing a 34 kobo drop when compared to the N410.33/$1 that was recorded on Friday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.22 to a dollar on Monday, 10th May 2021, representing a 12 kobo gain when compared to the N410.34/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N422 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410.67/$1. It, however, sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped significantly by 77.7% on Monday, 10th May 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined massively from $146.52 million recorded on Friday, 7th May 2021 to $32.61 million on Monday, 8th May 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, slumped by 5.29% as of Monday evening to trade at $55,682.55.
- The world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to trade much lower than April’s high of $65,000, which came in anticipation of Coinbase’s direct listing on Nasdaq.
- While Bitcoin has remained relatively stable, the altcoin market has flourished with the likes of Ethereum more than doubling in 16 days.
- Recently, American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley began offering BTC custody to clients. Goldman Sachs also recently announced that clients would be able to invest in Bitcoin.
- Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, surges above $4,000 for the first time ever as it traded at $4,213.46 before slumping to $3,897.09.
Crude oil price stalls
OPEC’s crude oil production is estimated to have increased to a 3-month high of 24.96 million barrels per day (BPD) in April.
- Brent Crude dropped by 0.31% on Monday evening to close at $66.1 compared to its closing price of the previous day’s trading session.
- The WTI dropped by 0.29% on Sunday to close at $64.73, Bonny light crude dropped by 0.16% to close at $66.71, while the OPEC basket dropped by 2.39% to close at $68.20.
- Oil prices recorded a weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery, despite the Covid-19 crisis in India which is biting hard.
- In China, data showed export growth accelerated unexpectedly in April while a private survey pointed to strong expansion in service sector activities.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve plunged for the 14th consecutive day on Friday, 7th May 2021 as it dropped by about $18 million to close at $34.72 billion.
- The nation’s foreign reserve declined from $34.74 billion recorded as of Thursday, 6th May 2021 to $34.72 billion on Friday, representing a 0.05% decline.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has dipped $537.36 million since 16th April 2021 to date.
- Nigeria will hope to boosts its foreign reserve position as oil prices continue to rally high and the CBN extends its naira 4 dollar initiative.
Naira appreciates across forex markets as dollar supply improves by 38%
The naira appreciated at the parallel market to close at N483/$1 on Friday, representing a N2 gain compared to N485/$1 recorded on Thursday.
Friday, 7th May 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.33/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira appreciated against the US dollar to close at N410.33 to a dollar on Friday, 7th May 2021, representing a 67 kobo gain when compared to N411/$1 that was recorded on Thursday, 6th May 2021.
Also, the naira appreciated at the parallel market as it closed at N483/$1, representing a N2 gain when compared to N485/$1 that was recorded on Thursday, May 6, 2021, as forex market liquidity improved by 38%.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday to close at N410.33/$1, representing a 67 kobo gain when compared to the N411/$1 that was recorded on Thursday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.34 to a dollar on Friday, 7th May 2021, representing a 2 kobo gain when compared to the N410.37/$1 recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N437.41 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410.33/$1. It, however, sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 37.8% on Friday, 7th May 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $106.34 million recorded on Thursday, 6th May 2021 to $146.52 million on Friday, 7th May 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, slumped by 1.52% as of Sunday evening to trade at $57,951.21.
- An amount of 12,354 bitcoins was recently withdrawn from Coinbase totalling over $700 million. The massive outflow could be related to institutional investors.
- Large financial institutions have started offering bitcoin custody services to their clients.
- Recently, American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley began offering BTC custody to clients. Goldman Sachs also recently announced that clients would be able to invest in bitcoin.
- Ethereum recorded a growth of 1.43% to close at $3,923.43, reaching an all-time high.
- Meanwhile, payments giant Visa and financial services provider TALA have partnered to boost cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets.
- This partnership is aimed at easing the process of converting, storing and using cryptocurrencies by underbanked consumers.
Crude oil price stalls
Crude oil prices moved towards $70 as the oil markets remain optimistic with strong bullish sentiments as summer approaches.
- Brent Crude rose by 0.28% on Sunday evening to close at $68.28 compared to its closing price of the previous day’s trading session.
- The WTI rose by 0.29% on Sunday to close at $64.90, Bonny light crude dropped by 0.43% to close at $66.82, while the OPEC basket rose by 2.29% to close at $68.20.
- Oil prices recorded a weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery, despite the Covid-19 crisis in India which is biting hard.
- In China, data showed export growth accelerated unexpectedly in April while a private survey pointed to strong expansion in service sector activity.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve plunged for the 13th consecutive day on Thursday, 6th May 2021 as it dropped by about $22 million to close at $34.74 billion.
- The nation’s foreign reserve declined from $34.76 billion recorded as of Wednesday, 5th May 2021 to $34.74 billion on Thursday, representing a 0.63% decline.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has dipped $519.36 million since 16th April 2021 to date.
- Nigeria will hope to boosts its foreign reserve position as oil prices continue to rally high and the CBN extends its naira 4 dollar initiative.
Naira falls against US dollar as CBN extends Naira4dollar scheme indefinitely
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar, closed at N411/$1 at the I&E Window.
Thursday, 6th May 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar, closed at N411/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira fell against the US dollar to close at N411 to a dollar on Thursday, 6th May 2021, representing a 50 kobo decline when compared to N410.5/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday, 5th May 2021.
Meanwhile, the naira maintained stability at the parallel market as it closed at N485/$1, while Nigeria’s external reserve plunged $28.94 million to close at $34.76 billion on Wednesday, 5th May 2021.
Also, the apex bank issued an indefinite extension to its Naira4dollar scheme for foreign remittances, which was introduced some months ago. This is aimed at sustaining the country’s foreign exchange market liquidity.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N411/$1, representing a 50 kobo decline when compared to the N410.5/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.37 to a dollar on Thursday, 6th May 2021, representing a 12 kobo depreciation when compared to the N410.25/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N420.9 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411/$1. It, however, sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 38.4% on Thursday, 6th May 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover decreased from $172.52 million recorded on Wednesday, 5th May 2021 to $106.34 million on Thursday, 6th May 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, slumped by 2% on Thursday to trade at $56,358.03.
- As of 11:31 pm on Thursday, the highly valued cryptocurrency asset witnessed a decline despite soaring as high as 5.5% on Wednesday.
- However, Ethereum recorded a marginal growth of 0.07% to close at $3,530.75, capitalising on the 9.1% gain recorded in the previous day.
- The total crypto market capitalisation depreciated by 0.53% to close at $2.33 trillion on Thursday.
- Meanwhile, payments giant, Visa and financial services provider TALA have partnered to boost cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets.
- This partnership is aimed at easing the process of converting, storing and using cryptocurrencies by the underbanked consumers.
Crude oil price stalls
Crude oil prices witnessed a bearish trading session on Thursday, 6th May 2021 as the oil price rally stalled due to the worsening covid-19 crisis in India.
- Brent Crude dipped by 0.97% on Thursday to close at $68.29 compared to its closing price of $68.96 recorded at Wednesday’s trading session.
- The decline in oil prices, which cut short the rally to $70 a barrel was due to a fresh record of new daily coronavirus cases reported by the third-largest importer of oil in the world.
- Also, according to energy analytics firm OilX, China’s crude oil imports fell by 11% in April 2021 to stand at 10.41 million barrels per day.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve plunged for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday, 5th May 2021 as it dipped $28.91 million to close at $34.76 billion.
- The nation’s foreign reserve declined from $34.79 billion recorded as of Tuesday, 4th May 2021 to $34.76 billion on Wednesday, representing a 0.28% decline.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has dipped $497.36 million since 16th April 2021 to date.
- Nigeria will hope to boosts its foreign reserve position as oil prices continue to rally high and the CBN intensified effort to encourage dollar remittances into the country.
