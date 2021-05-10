Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk has Asperger’s syndrome, reveals 2 other things on SNL
The billionaire admitted to Dogecoin being ‘some kind of hustle.’
The second richest man in the world appeared on a popular American late-night TV show and the world got to see him for the first time as a regular man and not the CEO Of Tesla and Space X.
In his comedy skit, he shared certain aspects of himself that he hasn’t shared before and also got to answer some frequently asked questions about himself.
We are going to pick the three highlights of the show for our readers who haven’t seen it.
Asperger’s Syndrome
Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger’s syndrome and he is probably the first SNL host to have that. We quickly did a bit of research on Asperger’s syndrome and discovered that it is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.
According to WebMD, people with Asperger’s syndrome are not socially driven but are also highly intelligent. They also find it very difficult to make eye contact with people.
Defined cryptocurrency and caused a plunge in Dogecoin
Elon Musk defined Cryptocurrency in his own terms. He appeared on a subsection of the SNL where he was quizzed on what he thinks of cryptocurrency. The billionaire replied in his own words:
“Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital money but instead of being controlled by a central government. They are decentralized using blockchain technology.”
When pressed further on what Dogecoin really means by the TV host, he admitted to it being some kind of hustle. According to the Guardian, this statement led to the price of Dogecoin plunging later that day.
I am not a normal guy
Finally, Elon Musk’s addressed his twitting habits and why he might come across as weird to some people. He explained that he posts weird things sometimes on Twitter because that’s how his brain works and most times he finds such things funny. In his words:
“Look sometimes I know I say or post strange things online but that’s just how my brain works. To anyone I have offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?
What you should know
Elon Musk is not the first billionaire to appear on SNL. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States has appeared twice on the show.
Bill Gates’ cash can buy Nigeria’s Stock Market
Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates’ cash in the bank can currently buy Nigeria’s stock market.
Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates’ cash in the bank can currently buy the Nigerian stock market.
Most recent data postulates that the tech billionaire currently holds about $59.1 billion in the bank, far surpassing Nigeria’s Stock Exchange valuation of $53.7 billion (N20.4 trillion) at the time this report was drafted.
Bill Gates Net Worth amid Divorce With Melinda
The American billionaire is currently the fourth richest man in the world and his net worth is at a record high despite transferring nearly $2.4 billion in securities to Melinda Gates via Cascade Investment, Bill Gates investment vehicle, after filing for a divorce.
The troubled couple however affirmed their plan on remaining co-chairs and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates’ close confidant, Warren Buffett is the foundation’s third trustee.
Bill Gates’ wealth is currently valued at $146 billion and he is estimated to have gained 14.1 billion in barely four months.
READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve
Gates has earned more than $50 billion in stock and dividends, including a $3.3 billion payout from Microsoft in 2004, as he owns about 1% of the world’s biggest software company.
He is the biggest shareholder of Canada’s biggest railroad operator, the Canadian National Railway.
Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally.
The billionaire has also disclosed that he doesn’t have any Bitcoin and spoke on the high price swing of the flagship crypto, often driven by “mania” prevailing in crypto markets making it hard for a normal investor to predict the crypto asset’s trajectory.
READ: The Gates Divorce: Bill Gates’ Holding Company transfers $1.8bn of equities to Melinda Gates
The data above shows that Bill Gates holds a significant amount of his wealth in cash, although it is noteworthy that he also has exposures in global equities, real estate, and collectables, which are also significant wealth creators for him.
Market experts have opined that the rationale behind holding so much cash amid rising inflation is to fund his philanthropic missions as he donates much of his wealth to causes that help better the world.
Gates’s current wealth valuation can at present, buy 80.2 million troy ounces or 2.14 billion barrels of crude oil.
Top 5 billionaires in Europe and what they do for money
The world billionaires list comprises an exciting set of European billionaires who made their fortune from unlikely areas.
What would the world billionaires list look like without the American and Asian mavericks doing spectacular things in tech and other fields of endeavour? Take away these two groups and you would find an interesting crop of European billionaires who made their fortune from unlikely areas.
Today, we will look at the top five European billionaires and what they do for money.
5. Beate Heister & Karl Albrecht Jr. ($39.7 billion)
Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr. are German nationals and children of the founder of one of the biggest supermarket chains in Germany.
Aldi Supermarket was founded by two brothers after World War 2 and it went on to become very successful. The brothers split at some point and one of them took over the supermarket and made a great success of it. Aldi is touted as the European Walmart.
Together, Beate and Karl Jr. are worth $39.7 billion.
READ: Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia buys iconic $79m UK golf club with 900 years history
4. Francois Pinnault ($52.3 billion)
The Frenchman, Francois Pinault is the Chairman of the fashion group, Kerring which owns luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci. He started his company as a wood and building materials company before diving into the lucrative world of luxury goods.
In 1999, he bought the controlling stake in Gucci Group and this kickstarted his journey into luxury products. Francois Pinault is currently worth $52.3 billion.
3. Francois Bettencourt Meyers ($83 billion)
She is the richest woman in the world and the third richest in Europe. Francois Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of the founder of the world-famous cosmetic brand, L’Oréal. She inherited the fortune after her mother who was also the richest woman died.
Francois Bettencourt and her family own a 33% stake in L’Oréal. The Frenchwoman is worth $83 billion.
READ: US Tech Boom: 7% increase in valuation as 2 fresh billionaires cross the $100bn mark
2. Amancio Ortega ($84.9 billion)
Amancio Ortega is one of the wealthiest clothing retailers in the world. He sits on top of Inditex, a fashion company that owns several brands with over 7,500 stores worldwide.
Inditex is listed and Amancio owns 60% of it. According to Forbes, he earns over $400 million in dividends every year.
Amancio Ortega is Spanish and he is worth $84.9 billion.
READ: Africa’s richest woman claims decision to freeze her assets was based on “fake passport”
1. Bernard Arnaut ($180.1 billion)
He needs no introduction as we have done many articles on him already. He is the third richest man in the world and the president of Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton Group (LVMH). His company is the biggest name in the luxury goods world with over 70 brands under it.
According to Forbes, he pulled off the biggest brand acquisition ever when he signed in January 2021, the American jeweller Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion.
Bernard Arnaut calls himself the custodian of French heritage according to Forbes. His net worth is $180.1 billion.
