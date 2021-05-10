Elon Musk has Asperger’s syndrome, reveals 2 other things on SNL

The second richest man in the world appeared on a popular American late-night TV show and the world got to see him for the first time as a regular man and not the CEO Of Tesla and Space X.

In his comedy skit, he shared certain aspects of himself that he hasn’t shared before and also got to answer some frequently asked questions about himself.

We are going to pick the three highlights of the show for our readers who haven’t seen it.

Asperger’s Syndrome

Elon Musk revealed that he has Asperger’s syndrome and he is probably the first SNL host to have that. We quickly did a bit of research on Asperger’s syndrome and discovered that it is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests.

According to WebMD, people with Asperger’s syndrome are not socially driven but are also highly intelligent. They also find it very difficult to make eye contact with people.

Defined cryptocurrency and caused a plunge in Dogecoin

Elon Musk defined Cryptocurrency in his own terms. He appeared on a subsection of the SNL where he was quizzed on what he thinks of cryptocurrency. The billionaire replied in his own words:

“Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital money but instead of being controlled by a central government. They are decentralized using blockchain technology.”

When pressed further on what Dogecoin really means by the TV host, he admitted to it being some kind of hustle. According to the Guardian, this statement led to the price of Dogecoin plunging later that day.

I am not a normal guy

Finally, Elon Musk’s addressed his twitting habits and why he might come across as weird to some people. He explained that he posts weird things sometimes on Twitter because that’s how his brain works and most times he finds such things funny. In his words:

“Look sometimes I know I say or post strange things online but that’s just how my brain works. To anyone I have offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I am sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?

What you should know

Elon Musk is not the first billionaire to appear on SNL. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States has appeared twice on the show.