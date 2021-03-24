Billionaire Watch
How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
Musk's net worth is highly intertwined with his shares in his Tesla company.
Tesla boss, Elon Musk, the second richest man on the planet lost $8bn from his net worth this week.
According to Forbes, Elon Musk is currently worth $162.4 billion and is still the richest man. Musk’s net worth is highly intertwined with his shares in his Tesla company.
This week the shares took a hit which led to the $8bn loss. We are going to briefly explain what led to this loss below.
The Germans are here
This week German automobile giants, Volkswagen announced a detailed plan to get involved in the blossoming electric car market. According to the plan, they hope to become the leading electric car manufacturer in the world by 2025.
The announcement drove up Volkswagen company shares by 15%. Experts and analysts strongly believe Volkswagen would be a very competent competitor to Tesla. This led to a 6.9% drop in Tesla shares shaving $8bn from Musk’s net worth.
What you should know
- The automobile industry has been dominated by German companies for a very long time. German automobile companies have at many times in the past set high standards that US carmakers have struggled to compete with.
- The entrance of an 84-year-old German automobile company into the electric car market seems to have set off the alarm bells in the US Market.
- Elon Musk is still the second richest man in the world behind his American counterpart, Jeff Bezos.
Fintech: Ex-Google employee becomes billionaire in 24 hours
Dave Girouard is the latest tech billionaire with a net worth of $1.3billion, according to Forbes.
The Fintech industry recorded another homerun recently when one of its subscribers joined the growing list of tech billionaires in the United States.
Dave Girouard is the latest tech billionaire with a net worth of $1.3billion, according to Forbes.
He was a former president of Google Enterprise Services where he built Google’s cloud app business worldwide.
Girouard founded Upstart, a marketplace lender that offers personal loans using non-traditional variables such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness.
While speaking to the thenativesociety.com, Girouard shared insights on how he founded Upstart and his vision for the company. He pointed out why and how he made millennials the target market for Upstart and how it worked perfectly.
“My co-founders and I started the company based on the observation that people in their 20s don’t really have access to credit on fair terms. They’re considered “thin files” because they don’t have a lot of history using credit. So it’s kind of a catch-22 — how can you get good credit if you haven’t used credit? But we came from Google, where we used a whole ton of data to make hiring decisions for this same demographic — where somebody went to school, what they studied, how they performed academically. So we figured that this type of information could not only be used to make hiring decisions but also to make credit decisions. If you’re young, your educational background is critical to understanding your employment potential — and conversely your unemployment potential. And that information helps us better understand the relative risk of our borrowers,” he said.
Funding
Upstart received very robust funding from VC firms and Google. According to Forbes, Upstart received a sum of $160 million from Google Ventures, Third Point, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, etc.
David Girouard’s current net worth
On Thursday, March 18, Upstart witnessed its share skyrocket to a staggering 89% on a single trading day. The fortunes of Co-Founder David Girouard who owns over 14% of shares in the company ballooned to $1.3bn. He is currently the latest billionaire in the Fintech Space.
What you should know
- Upstart joins the rank of billion-dollar Fintech Companies that are helping their clients have better financial life and climb up the money tree.
- Upstart has a Market Cap of $8.3 billion.
- Dave Girouard was also a Product Manager at Apple; SVP of products & marketing at video search company, Virage; an associate in Booz Allen’s Information Technology practice; and a software developer at Accenture.
Why Warren Buffett holds only 1% of his wealth in cash
Warren Buffett is estimated to be worth about $95.8 billion but keeps about $1.03 billion in cash.
The popular assertion, “cash is king” has been discounted by Warren Buffet, the world’s most powerful investor, as he currently keeps only 1% of his wealth holdings in cash.
Buffett, who is presently the CEO, Chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, and estimated to be worth $95.8 billion, keeps about $1.03 billion in cash (1% of his net wealth).
The 90-year-old, self-made billionaire known for his high frugality spoke against the rationality of holding cash instead of purchasing stocks.
“The one thing I will tell you is the worst investment you can have is cash. Everybody is talking about cash being king and all that sort of thing. Cash is going to become worthless over time. But good businesses are going to become worth more overtime,” Buffett said.
The billionaire leads Berkshire Hathaway, the world’s most valuable multinational conglomerate holding company known for holding a multitude of businesses.
Berkshire Hathaway, wholly owns GEICO, Fruit of the Loom, Helzberg Diamonds, Pampered Chef, Forest River, Duracell, Dairy Queen, BNSF, Lubrizol, Long & Foster, FlightSafety International, and NetJets, and owns minority stakes in public companies that include Apple, Bank of America, Kraft Heinz Company, American Express, and The Coca-Cola Company.
Currently, the multinational conglomerate’s stock is the world’s most expensive equity asset to buy as it currently trades at $380,402.80 and has appreciated about 48% in the past year,
According to a July 2020 stock exchange filing, the majority of the nonagenarian billionaire’s fortune is derived from a 15% economic interest in Berkshire Hathaway, a publicly-listed investment company.
Warren Buffett’s current net worth of $95.8 billion can buy about 54.6 million troy ounces of gold or 1.49 billion barrels of crude oil.
What this means: Most wealthy investors including, successful tech entrepreneurs, fashion icons, and leading hedge fund managers would rather invest most of their funds in assets like stocks, real estate businesses, debt instruments, and lately crypto than hold a significant amount of cash in the bank because many banks offer unimpressive interest rates.
In addition, cash is often exposed to inflation, and in some cases depreciate in value faster than financial assets like gold, Bitcoin.
However, it’s key to note that members of the world’s elite class keep a significant amount of cash primarily in case they need it for buying or investing in future assets.
