Billionaire Watch
How young Elon Musk started and sold 3 businesses for $1.9bn before Tesla
We look at the 3 successful businesses Elon Musk founded and sold for a collective $1.9bn before starting Tesla.
Success is never an accident. It is most times the result of many years of hard work and consistent effort. Elon Musk is popular today for his electric car company Tesla and his space project SPACE X. But long before these, he was already a multi-millionaire and had founded 3 successful companies which he sold for a collective $1.9bn.
The purpose of this article is to paint a clear picture of what it takes to be among the top 1% of any field. It takes years of consistent hard work to get there. Elon Musk is the perfect example of an individual with a very strong work ethic. His story below will prove that to you.
This article will briefly look at the 3 successful businesses Elon Musk founded and sold for a collective $1.9bn before starting Tesla. Let’s go!
READ: Blue Origin Vs Space X: Bezos and Musk’s subtle battle for supremacy
Blaster ($500)
A 12-year-old Elon Musk facing bullying in high school and a not so friendly dad taught himself how to code. According to the Inc. Magazine, he mastered BASIC a general-purpose coding language making use of a commodore PC he acquired himself. He later that year, sold the code for his PC game Blastar to a PC magazine for approximately $500.
This was his first business endeavour which he started and sold.
READ: Tesla investor sues Elon Musk for causing problems with his tweets
ZIP 2 ($340m)
After the sale of Blastar for $500, Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal took a $28,000 seed money from their dad and started another internet venture, Zip 2. They rented an office and slept in it because they couldn’t afford a house.
Zip 2 was a web software startup that created online city guides for newspapers. The software was patronized by the New York Times and other notable media companies.
Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal sold Zip 2 to PC giants Compaq for $340m. The year was 1999 and Elon Musk was 28 years old.
READ: Reinvestment: The powerful strategy used by the 2 richest men in the world
X.com/PayPal ($1.5bn)
Elon Musk continued on his journey of starting companies and selling them. He took $10m out of his earnings from the Zip 2 deal and joined the internet boom.
He founded x.com an online platform he envisioned to be the future of internet banking. In 2000 X.com merged with a Fintech startup, Confinity, founded by Peter Thiel, another would-be billionaire. Both companies combined to become what we know as PayPal today. Elon musk was named CEO of PayPal and had the highest number of shares in the company.
In 2002 PayPal was acquired by eBay for a whopping $1.5bn.
READ: Elon Musk gains $25 billion in a day, as Tesla surges by 20%
What you should know
Elon Musk has often stressed the need to be consistent and have strong work ethics. In a graduation ceremony by the USC Marshall School Of Business, Elon Musk shared his opinion on work ethics according to CNBC.
“You need to work super-hard. Work hard every waking hour,” Musk said in 2014.
“If you do the simple math, and say if somebody else is working 50 hours [a week] and you’re working 100, you’ll get twice [as much] done in the course of a year as the other company.”
We hope this Monday article will inspire you to work harder and strive to get more work done in record time.
Billionaire Watch
Meet Nassef Sawiris of Egypt, the second richest man in Africa after Dangote
The Sawiris family is the richest family in Egypt with vast investments and companies in nearly all sectors of the nation’s economy.
We are all familiar with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, whose current worth is estimated at $16.4 billion according to Bloomberg.
He is followed by Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian billionaire and business magnate who runs the most lucrative part of his family’s business Empire. According to Forbes, Nassef Sawiris is worth $8.5bn and is currently the 297th richest man in the world.
READ: Aliko Dangote is the only African among the world’s 100 richest peopl
Meet the Sawiris family
The Sawiris family is the richest family in Egypt with vast investments and companies in nearly all sectors of the nation’s economy. The patriarch of the Sawiris family is Onsi Sawiris. The 90 years old business magnate started the business in 1950 and has successfully transferred it to his two sons, Nassef and Naguib.
Nassef is the younger of the sons and also the richest.
READ: Dangote’s stakes in his sugar enterprise has earned him N90 billion in 365 days
Nassef Sawiris ($8.5bn)
Nassef Sawiris owns and runs Orascom construction, the construction arm of the Sawiris family business. He also has several personal investments and dealings aside from the family business. Here is a brief outline of his major business portfolios and investments according to Forbes.
- He runs OCI, one of the world’s largest nitrogen fertilizer producers, with plants in Texas and Iowa.
- He runs Orascom construction, one of the biggest construction companies in Egypt.
- He has a 5% stake in Adidas and sits on the supervisory board of the company. This is his biggest and most lucrative investment according to Forbes.
- Nassef Sawiris has a huge stake in West African Cement Company, Lafarge Holcim.
- His latest acquisition is a 5% stake in New York-listed firm, Madison Square Garden Sports, owner of the NBA Knicks and the NHL Rangers teams.
READ: Jeff Bezos is world’s richest man, as Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day
What you should know
Nassef Sawiris and Aliko Dangote share similarities in the sense that they both enjoy immense support from the Egyptian and Nigerian government respectively.
Billionaire Watch
Google founders earn $42 billion in 100 days
Impressive growth in the US economy boosted buying pressure on Google shares as its founders saw their wealth valuation surge.
Google founders Larry Page, 48 and Sergey Brin, 47 have earned more money collectively than the total foreign cash reserve holdings of Africa’s biggest economy.
Larry Page, currently worth $104 billion, has earned $21.2 billion in 100 days; while Sergey Brin, with a wealth valuation of $100 billion, earned $20.4 billion in the same period. Collectively, both men have earned $41.6 billion, dwarfing Nigeria’s foreign cash reserve which currently stands at a gross valuation of $35 billion.
The majority of Larry page’s wealth comes from his stake in Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The Standford trained entrepreneur currently holds $12.6 billion in cash.
READ: Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $1.4 billion in Q1 2021 amid stock market sell-off
Sergey Brin’s wealth valuation is also derived from his stake in the world’s most popular search engine and presently, his cash holding is valued at $12.7 billion.
Impressive growth from the world’s most powerful economy boosted buying pressure on Google shares and its founders saw their wealth valuation surge. Global investors are increasingly holding on the tech juggernaut’s shares as amazing economic data from America’s service industries coupled with an advance in the tech sector fueled the hike in Google shares seen in recent months.
READ: Why Warren Buffett holds only 1% of his wealth in cash
Consequently, investors are piling significant amount of funds into Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, with reports saying it won its most recent supreme court case against Oracle, a case that has lingered for about 3 years.
Recent price action reveals the stock is presently trading at $2,285.88 nearing its 52-week high of $2,289.04 with a yearly return on investment currently pegged at 89%.
READ: Fintech: Ex-Google employee becomes billionaire in 24 hours
Stock pundits are surprised by such record gains in Google shares despite a swift move seen lately by some institutional investors into utility, energy-based stocks and of late U.S Treasury bonds.
The company currently has a market value of about $1.54 trillion.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Union Homes REIT proposes final dividend worth N465.03 million for shareholders.
- GT Bank Plc holds FY 2020 investors presentation.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.