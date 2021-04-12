Hospitality & Travel
Covid-19 protocol: FAAN insists that arriving passengers can only be picked up at car parks
The directive is in accordance with laid down Covid-19 protocols which was issued by the Federal Government.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has insisted that arriving passengers are to walk to designated car parks to board their vehicles as no driver would be permitted to pick up arriving passengers at the front of the airport terminal.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by FAAN and signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday, April 12, 2021.
FAAN in its statement said that drivers are only permitted to park and wait at the car parks adding that they can only drop off the passengers in front of the terminals and are not permitted to wait for any reason.
What FAAN is saying
The statement from FAAN reads, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on Covid-19 to ensure the safety of all airport users,” the statement read.
“No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals. All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.
“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone.
“We will like to advise all our esteemed customers to strictly adhere to these rules, to ease facilitation and enhance the safety of all airport users.”
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that FAAN, on Friday, advised passengers and airport users to arrive at the airports early, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in order to complete their check-in procedures in good time and avoid unpleasant experiences associated with missing their flights.
In July 2020, the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that domestic passengers are expected to arrive an hour and a half before departure.
FAAN had also said that anyone, including Very Important Personalities (VIP), who refuses to comply with Covid-19 protocols will not be allowed access to airport facilities.
Business
FG to name new train station after Mobolaji Johnson
FG to name flagship train station located at Ebute Metta after the former Governor of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson.
The Federal Government is set to name its flagship train station located at Ebute Metta after the former Governor of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Transportation via its Twitter handle on Sunday.
It tweeted, “New indoor photos of our flagship station located at Ebute Metta. It is to be named Mobolaji Johnson Station after the former Governor of Lagos State. Please share your thoughts.”
New indoor photos of our flagship station located at Ebute Metta. It is to be named Mobolaji Johnson Station after the former Governor of Lagos State. Please share your thoughts. Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BgqGhrT4s4
— Federal Ministry of Transportation (@MinTransportNG) April 11, 2021
What you should know
The Federal Government has also stated why the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited could not link the final part of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to the sea, according to Nairametrics.
The government in its explanation said that it was due to disruption by trucks going in and out of the port complex.
According to a press statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, this disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while on a routine tour of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line project on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Business News
NRC confirms Nairametrics’ report, reveals how tickets are hoarded for second-hand buyers
It was disclosed that some people use an app to digitally alter the name printed on the e-tickets to reflect the second-hand buyers’ names.
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has revealed how some Nigerians hoard e-tickets and sell them to second-hand buyers. This is coming few weeks after Nairametrics reported Nigerians’ lamentations over the hike in train fares due to the hoarding of e-tickets.
How does it work?
Nigerians allegedly game the new e-ticketing system as they buy multiple tickets (using multiple e-mails) and resell them to second-hand buyers. But the name of the original buyer will not tally with the second buyer, you ask?
Findings of the corporation revealed that this is taken care of by the original buyers, as they use an app to digitally alter the name printed on the e-tickets to reflect the second-hand buyers’ names.
This was revealed by the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, via his Twitter handle on Friday.
He tweeted, “NRC says Nigerians trying to game the new e-ticketing system are using an app to digitally alter the name printed on the e-tickets. So they buy multiple tickets (using multiple emails) and then resell – altering ticket names to match the second-hand buyers.
“This tweet is not to suggest that the authorities are helpless or are not doing anything to stay ahead of criminals, instead to show just how desperate some of the people we inhabit this space with can be.”
NRC says Nigerians trying to game the new e-ticketing system are using an app to digitally alter the name printed on the e-tickets. So they buy multiple tickets (using multiple emails) and then resell – altering ticket names to match the second-hand buyers.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) April 9, 2021
What you should know
On March 16, 2021, Nairametrics published a special report that revealed how Nigerians lamented over the recent hike in train fares, which many of them said was illegal.
Aside from the difficulties and over 100% hikes in the fares, most of the victims, who spoke with Nairametrics, urged the Federal Government through the Rotimi Amaechi led Ministry of Transportation to investigate the allegations and expose the activities of the desperate individuals involved in the menace.
A Software Engineer, Segun Mustapha, told Nairametrics that he was not surprised when he read about the activities of the black market operators on Twitter. Though, he admitted that he had not experienced such but called on the Rotimi Amaechi led Ministry of Transportation to ensure such activities are removed from the system.
He said, “It should not be a big deal for the government to do if it has the political will to do such. We used to experience similar situations in the aviation industry before now and that was easier because airlines are operated by private firms.
“It is a system failure because it is not the louts selling at exorbitant rates that were booking the tickets online but we should not allow such to linger. Government should ensure that tickets booked online are not reallocated at the station if it is determined to get rid of the black market operators.”
Read the Nairametrics report here.
