Covid-19 protocol: FAAN insists that arriving passengers can only be picked up at car parks

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has insisted that arriving passengers are to walk to designated car parks to board their vehicles as no driver would be permitted to pick up arriving passengers at the front of the airport terminal.

The directive is in accordance with laid down Covid-19 protocols which was issued by the Federal Government to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by FAAN and signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Monday, April 12, 2021.

FAAN in its statement said that drivers are only permitted to park and wait at the car parks adding that they can only drop off the passengers in front of the terminals and are not permitted to wait for any reason.

What FAAN is saying

The statement from FAAN reads, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on Covid-19 to ensure the safety of all airport users,” the statement read.

“No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals. All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone.

“We will like to advise all our esteemed customers to strictly adhere to these rules, to ease facilitation and enhance the safety of all airport users.”

In case you missed it

It can be recalled that FAAN, on Friday, advised passengers and airport users to arrive at the airports early, particularly those at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, in order to complete their check-in procedures in good time and avoid unpleasant experiences associated with missing their flights.

In July 2020, the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced that domestic passengers are expected to arrive an hour and a half before departure.

FAAN had also said that anyone, including Very Important Personalities (VIP), who refuses to comply with Covid-19 protocols will not be allowed access to airport facilities.