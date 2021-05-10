Market Views
Ethereum breaks $4000 and 5 Big Takes for the week
The 2nd week of May promises to be a profitable week, spurred on by the activities last week. Here are the key events that affected the economy and markets last week.
What are the regulators doing?
CBN made the news in two major ways. Firstly, the apex bank indefinitely extended the Naira4dollar scheme for diaspora remittances. The initiative rewards recipients N5 for every $1 they receive through IMTOs and commercial banks. It was initially supposed to end on May 8th. Many analysts we have spoken to seem to believe this is another form of naira devaluation.
Another interesting news from the CBN was its plans to reject the continuous importation of maize in Nigeria.
What fixed income opportunities are available?
This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by the DMO on May 3, 2021, and can be seen on its website noting that there are 2-year and 3-year savings bonds. The breakdown of the bonds shows that the 2-year FGN savings bond will be due on May 12, 2023, at 7.753% per annum and the 3-year FGN Savings Bond which will be due on May 12, 2024, at 8.753% per annum.
The offer has an opening date of May 3, with a closing date of May 7. Although this window is closed. Portfolio diversification is critical for any investor and bonds are one of the safest asset classes.
Should volatility in Crypto shock anybody?
Over the weekend, another incredible market volatility transpired with the Dogecoin going down about 21.34% for the day on Sunday. Elon Musk´s appearance on SNL seems to have had a negative effect on the crypto asset’s price.
Ethereum at the time of writing this report is currently trading at an all-time high of $4,053, up by 2.72% in 24 hours. There are many investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies but because of the tremendous market volatility, it is important for investors to invest with caution. The rule of thumb is not to invest more than you are willing to lose.
Stock market bounce?
The Nigerian Stock Exchange made a bullish recovery on Friday. Its year-to-date stands at -2.66%. There is still a lot of upside for Nigerian stocks which remain relatively cheap compared to other emerging markets. In a Twitter Spaces conversation with Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, analysts stated that the true value of the Nigerian economy is not reflected in the NGX. ¨Out of the 166 listed companies, only about 30 are tradeable,¨ according to one analyst.
In a period where there should be a lot of capital allocation to emerging markets like Nigeria, a major deterrence to this is our FX situation. Investors have issues getting their money out of the Nigerian economy.
Another Corruption case
It was reported that the FG will probe the suspended MD of Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman for the alleged non-remittance of over N165 billion operating surplus to the Consolidated Revenue Fund by the NPA management.
Billionaire Watch
Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates’ cash in the bank can currently buy the Nigerian stock market.
Most recent data postulates that the tech billionaire currently holds about $59.1 billion in the bank, far surpassing Nigeria’s Stock Exchange valuation of $53.7 billion (N20.4 trillion) at the time this report was drafted.
Bill Gates Net Worth amid Divorce With Melinda
The American billionaire is currently the fourth richest man in the world and his net worth is at a record high despite transferring nearly $2.4 billion in securities to Melinda Gates via Cascade Investment, Bill Gates investment vehicle, after filing for a divorce.
The troubled couple however affirmed their plan on remaining co-chairs and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates’ close confidant, Warren Buffett is the foundation’s third trustee.
Bill Gates’ wealth is currently valued at $146 billion and he is estimated to have gained 14.1 billion in barely four months.
Gates has earned more than $50 billion in stock and dividends, including a $3.3 billion payout from Microsoft in 2004, as he owns about 1% of the world’s biggest software company.
He is the biggest shareholder of Canada’s biggest railroad operator, the Canadian National Railway.
Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally.
The billionaire has also disclosed that he doesn’t have any Bitcoin and spoke on the high price swing of the flagship crypto, often driven by “mania” prevailing in crypto markets making it hard for a normal investor to predict the crypto asset’s trajectory.
The data above shows that Bill Gates holds a significant amount of his wealth in cash, although it is noteworthy that he also has exposures in global equities, real estate, and collectables, which are also significant wealth creators for him.
Market experts have opined that the rationale behind holding so much cash amid rising inflation is to fund his philanthropic missions as he donates much of his wealth to causes that help better the world.
Gates’s current wealth valuation can at present, buy 80.2 million troy ounces or 2.14 billion barrels of crude oil.
Market Views
US Stock markets unruffled about disappointing job report
The April unemployment survey in the United States was a puzzler by most accounts. The 266,000 additional payrolls were the largest shortfall in economists’ estimates for nonfarm payrolls since the 1990s when many expected 1 million workers to be added to payrolls last month. However, Wall Street was unshaken as it posted record gains at the end of the week.
While analysts warn that the figure is poor, considering how many people have fallen out of the workforce in the past year, the unemployment rate in April remained remarkably stable at 6.1 percent and the market maintained its bullish pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.66%) and the S&P 500 index (+0.74%) posted record closes on Friday, as the weak jobs report affirmed views that the Federal Reserve will keep financial conditions easy for longer.
Despite Friday’s gains, large-cap technology stocks are also lagging behind the overall market. For the year, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is down almost 2%, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is up less than 2%, and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is down 6.5 percent. Overall, the technology market is up 6.8% year to date, less than half of the S&P 500’s 12.6 percent increase (.SPX).
Furthermore, value stocks in cyclical sectors like financials, oil, and consumer sectors are soaring. The Russell 1000 Value index (.RLV) has gained 18 percent this year, including 0.7 percent on Friday, while the Russell 1000 Growth index (.RLG) has gained 6.3 percent this year, including 0.6 percent on Friday.
Although some technology stocks rose on Friday after a lacklustre U.S. unemployment report, some portfolio managers believe that recent blowout profits from many major technology firms are insufficient to justify continuing to make large bets on the industry.
The 266,000 new jobs added in April was a significant decrease from the 770,000 new jobs added in March. The rise in April was fueled by employment growth in the leisure and hospitality sector, which gained 330,000 jobs, with more than half of those in restaurants and bars. Overall, the industry employs 2.8 million fewer people than it did prior to the pandemic.
Wide losses in temporary support providers and couriers and messaging services, as well as smaller drops in manufacturing and retail, reversed those gains. Construction employment remained largely stable.
Because of the high liquidity created by the stimulus package and the FED’s decision to keep rates unchanged, the stock market appears to be immune for the time being. The biggest issue on most people’s mind is how long this positive mood will last in the economy.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.
- Ardova Plc confirms appointment of Oladeinde Nelson-Cole as secretary.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc set to hold 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 16.