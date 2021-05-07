Stock Market
MTN makes history, lists on Rwanda Stock Exchange
MTN made history by being the first mobile network operator to list its shares on the RSE.
MTN Rwanda has listed its shares on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), as it made history by being the first mobile network operator to list its shares on the RSE.
With this development, Crystal Telecom Limited’s shareholders now hold a direct 20% stake in MTN Rwanda and can trade their MTN Rwanda shares directly on the RSE. These shares were previously held by Crystal Telecom PLC.
What MTN is saying
CEO, MTN Rwanda, Mitwa Ng’ambi said, “We are honoured to be the first telecommunications network provider in Rwanda to be listed on the RSE. We are committed to further establishing our presence, expanding our connectivity, driving digital inclusion and contributing to the sector and economy.
“We are grateful to our customers, partners and stakeholders and look forward to this new chapter. Listing on the RSE is a major milestone for us and the platform for even better and bolder things to come.”
MTN Group President, Ralph Mupita said, “This listing will assist in deepening the Rwandan capital markets by broadening public ownership over time and will also establish the basis for a new and emerging telecoms and technology asset class on the exchange.”
What you should know
MTN Group had met with President Kagame of Rwanda and other government officials ahead of the listing.
Mupita, who led the team to the President, explained that Rwanda holds a special place in the MTN Group history as the first market it expanded into from South Africa in 1998.
Mupita, who was accompanied by MTN VP for SEA region, Yolanda Cubs and CEO of MTN Rwanda, Mitwa Ng’ambi, also discussed the role that digital infrastructure and services can play in diving the Rwanda Vision 2050, and ensuring every Rwandan can enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life.
Ahead of its listing by introduction on the RSE, MTN Rwanda changed its status from a private company to a Public Liability Company (Plc) effective December 2020. The full company name has therefore been changed from MTN Rwandacell Limited to MTN Rwandacell Plc.
US economic performance bolster Wall Street surge
U.S. stocks made a late-session turnaround on Thursday, closing at session highs.
Following upbeat corporate earnings and signs of continuing progress in the labour market, U.S. stocks made a late-session turnaround on Thursday, closing at session highs.
After jumping around the flatline earlier in the day, the S&P 500 ended just short of a new high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 300 points, setting a new high. The Nasdaq Composite gained ground as well, ending the day in the black and breaking a four-day losing streak. Earnings were a factor in the stock market’s biggest gainers, as Kellogg led the S&P 500 higher after outperforming analysts’ expectations.
Treasuries remained stable, with the 10-year yield remaining about 1.57%, a far cry from recent peaks. The Fed said in its semi-annual financial stability report that a growing appetite for risk across a variety of asset markets is stretching valuations and creating vulnerabilities in the US financial system. Meanwhile, applications for state unemployment benefits in the United States hit a new pandemic low, and separate data revealed a productivity rebound. Traders are now looking forward to Friday’s payroll figures.
Economists expect Friday’s report to show that the US economy added 1 million jobs in April, as the economy recovers from losses suffered during the coronavirus shutdowns. The non-farm payrolls report will be closely scrutinized by investors for information about the Federal Reserve’s next steps, as the central bank has said that it will continue to buy $120 billion in bonds every month until the labour market improves.
Although markets are benefiting from stronger growth in the world’s largest economy, investors are worried that a faster-than-expected recovery from unprecedented government and central bank stimulus would result in excessive inflation. The Federal Reserve remains committed to near-zero interest rates in order to achieve a complete recovery, but in the second half of this year, an announcement of a reduction in its large monthly bond purchases seems increasingly imminent.
Dangote Cement loses N92 billion on NGX, as investors digest Q1 2021 financial results
The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization declined by 0.92%, as shares of Dangote Cement and MTN declined.
The stocks of top cement companies on Wednesday closed in the downline as investors sold off stakes in the shares of Dangote Cement despite impressive Q1 2021 results.
Data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange revealed that the shares of Nigeria’s most capitalized company lost a whopping N92 billion in market value, at the back of a 2.49% decline in the share price of the leading cement producer.
On the flip side, shares of BUA Cement, another key producer in the Nigerian cement industry closed flat on the exchange today, while Lafarge Africa lost a meagre N1.6 billion of its market capitalization, triggered by a 0.47% decline in its share price.
The impact of this decline on the NSE Industrial Index
The 2.49% decline in the shares of Dangote Cement weighed heavily on the Industrial index, an index that tracks the performance of industrial companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
At the end of the market today, the industrial index closed lower at 1918.94 index points, driven by the N92 billion market value loss which Dangote Cement suffered today on the exchange.
The index depreciated by 1.19% to print its biggest loss in a day since the 3oth of March when it depreciated by 1.90%.
Decline in Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria shares weighed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
The Nigerian Stock Exchange NGX, closed on a negative note today largely occasioned by the decline in the shares of MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement.
The shares of MTN Nigeria suffered a market value decline of 4.65%, to close the day lower at N162 per share as investors continue to price in the impact of regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations on the revenue and earning power of the company. Mobile subscribers on the MTN’s network declined by 5 million to 71.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
This bearish sentiments in the shares of MTN and Dangote Cement both led to the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization decline of 0.92%, to close lower at 39,111.30 index points and N20.468 trillion respectively.
