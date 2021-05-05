Spotlight Stories
Scam websites and how to identify them
The goal of a scam website is either to get your personal information or financial information.
The emergence of technology didn’t stop at just making daily life easy. It also introduced illicit activities such as scam websites.
Scam websites are illegal internet websites used to trick users into sharing their personal or financial data which would be used for fraudulent activities.
As much as the internet presents thousands of benefits, not everyone on the web operates with a noble purpose. Right among the useful ones are those created to carry out nefarious activities ranging from identity theft to financial fraud.
In this article, we will attempt to protect our readers by showing you how to identify these websites.
How Scam Websites Operate
The goal of a scam website is either to get your personal information or financial information. Whichever, they operate by either giving out misleading information or by promising exciting rewards in exchange for a financial service.
They work in a way that misguides users and they are usually advertised to users via social media, emails, pop-ups, text messages, etc. SEO is sometimes manipulated to ensure that their sites appear in top positions during a web search.
They use exciting baits to catch users’ attention and draw unsuspecting victims to the websites. Website visitors would then be coaxed into taking actions that will expose their personal details or devices. These websites then harvest personal information and use them for various illegal purposes, or infect devices with malicious software intended for harm.
Scammers manipulate their victims to believe that their websites are reliable and valid. While some are deliberately designed to look exactly like those operated by companies or government agencies, others are designed in such a way that they create a great effect on the emotions of users thereby making them ignore their natural doubtful instincts.
How to identify scam websites
- Emotional language: If the site intensifies your emotions, especially if you sense the feelings of urgency, fear, or optimism, you may need to explore it with care.
- Absence of identifying Web Pages: A valid website will always have an “About-Us” page or a “Contact” page. If these are missing, it is safest for you to exit the website.
- Odd grammar: A scammer is never very careful, so you may want to look out for grammatical errors, wrong spellings, or wrong use of plural and singular words.
How to avoid scam websites
- Always use a secured internet connection. When visiting a website that demands personal details or financial data, the company’s name should come after the URL along with a locked padlock that signifies that the website is secured. If this is not available or your browser warns you that the site doesn’t have an up-to-date security certificate, It could mean that it’s a scam website.
- Another sign of a secured site is when the “HTTP” URL in your browser comes with an “S”. The “S” signifies that the site is a secured one. So if you have just “HTTP” it’s a sign that you should be careful as all secured websites come with ” HTTPS.”
- Do an internet search. If you have doubts about a website, it’s good to do an internet search on it just to have a piece of background information. From what others say about it, you will be able to decipher if it’s a scam website or not.
- Check the domain name. Most scam websites in a bid to model what the official websites do usually take domain names that look or sound similar to the legitimate ones. Addresses ending with “.net or .org” should be given maximum attention as these kinds of domain names are less common for online shopping sites. If you want to be extra certain, you can check who registered the domain name on Whois.net.
- Don’t make payment by bank transfer. if you are convinced that the site is legit, protect yourself more by making payment via debit card. This is to protect you in future should any issue arise. If you purchase something that is fake or non-existent, you have the right to ask for a refund if you paid with a card. But with bank transfer, there is little or nothing that can be done.
Corporate Nigeria spends N31.22 billion on travel expenses in 2020
According to data obtained by Nairametrics Research, travel expenses of major corporations in Nigeria dipped by 36.97% in 2020.
Corporate Nigeria represented by the largest listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange experienced a reduction in business travel expenses in the year 2020.
According to data obtained from the audited financial statements of the top 30 companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) known as the NSE-30 and verified by Nairametrics Research, travel expenses dipped by 36.97% from N49.54 billion recorded in 2019 to N31.22 billion in 2020.
Travel expenses include flight tickers, hotel expenses, cost of renting and maintaining private jets, local interstate and intrastate transportation etc.
- Of the 30 companies considered, only 3 of them increased their travel expenses in 2020. Notably, Guinness increased its travel expenses by 283.1% from N261.4 million to N1 billion in the review period.
- Nascon Allied Industries and Presco Plc incurred a sum of N91.8 million and N2.02 billion in travel expenses, representing a 125.2% and 33.7% increase respectively.
- On the other hand, MTN Nigeria recorded the highest decline in travel expenses, reduced by 79.9% to stand at N964 million as against N4.79 billion recorded in 2019. Stanbic IBTC followed with a decline of 60.95% to stand at N676 million.
- It is worth noting, that some companies were not included in this study as they did not disclose their travel expenses during the period under review.
Why the drop?
The drop in travel expenses was expected as the entire private sector experienced a lockdown for most parts of the year due to Covid-19. The Federal Government introduced movement restrictions on land, sea, and air commute in response to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
- This resulted in the cancellation of business travel expenses across the commercial and political nerve centres of the country. Bearing the brunt of this cut in expenses were airlines, hotels, and the entire travel industry who suffered massive revenue losses.
- The travel industry has been one of the worst-hit sectors due to the COVID-19 outbreak with lockdowns, travel bans, restrictions, and quarantines, which have had a severe impact on business travel for corporate entities in Nigeria.
- High travel cost implications, hotel rates, and reduction of airline services also made companies resort to phasing out in-person meetings and business travel, as it is more affordable and productive to go digital.
- The deployment of technology has helped companies cut their travel expenses since part of the key reasons for business travel is for conferences, meeting suppliers and customers. Going forward, video calls show strong potential to replace in-person meetings, resulting in fewer business travels.
- Additionally, business travels that are meant for training and other learning activities can be done through e-learning.
- The consistency of corporate entities in adopting technology by going digital will likely continue to reduce business travel expenses of corporations in the country.
Gains and losses
On the flip side, online virtual work from home tools such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom recorded massive revenue boost as the private sector and even government relied on them to connect with clients, employees and other stakeholders.
- Unfortunately, Nigerian businesses, particularly the tech sector failed to take advantage of the travails of the hospitality sector losing much of this revenue to the likes of Microsoft, Google, Netflix, and Zoom. Nevertheless, other Nigerian tech companies, especially in the entertainment, payment, savings and loans space all recorded a significant boost in topline revenues.
The top 5 spenders
The increase or drop in travel expenses for some of the companies under review suggests the approach management took in response to the Covid-19 lockdown. While some reacted by going completely remote as indicative of their numbers, others continued spending, perhaps due to an inefficient cost structure that could not be scaled down despite the imposed lockdown.
Access Bank (N7.15 billion)
Access Bank Plc spent a total of N7.15 billion on business travel expenses in 2020, representing a reduction of 31.9% compared to N10.5 billion recorded in the previous year.
- The tier-1 bank accounted for 22.9% of the total travel expenses incurred by the top 30 companies on the NSE.
- The bank’s total asset as of December 2020, stood at N8.67 trillion, representing the highest on the NSE.
UBA (N4.94 billion)
United Bank for Africa incurred a sum of N4.94 billion on business travels in the year 2020. Its travel expenses reduced by 30.1% compared to N7.06 billion recorded in 2019.
- Its expenses accounted for 15.8% of the total recorded by companies under consideration.
- UBA recorded a growth of 27.7% in profit after tax from N89.1 billion recorded in 2019 to N113.8 billion in 2020.
FBN Holdings (N3.51 billion)
FBN Holdings the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria, one of the major financial institutions in the country, spent a total of N3.51 billion on travel expenses in the year under review.
- The tier-1 bank reduced its business travel expenses by 48.24% from N6.78 billion recorded in 2019 to N3.51 billion.
- Also, FBN Holdings accounted for 11.2% of the total business travel expense of the companies under consideration.
- It is worth noting that FBN Holdings classified its travel expenses as passages and travels.
Dangote Cement (N2.11 billion)
The most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, valued at N3.7 trillion spent a total of N2.11 billion on business travel expenses in 2020.
- The foremost cement manufacturer in Nigeria recorded a 13.8% decline in travel expenses from N2.45 billion recorded in 2019 to stand at N2.11 billion in 2020.
Presco Plc (N2.02 billion)
Presco Plc, a fully-integrated agro-industrial establishment specializing in the cultivation, extraction, refining, and fractionation of crude palm oil into finished products, spent a total of N2.02 billion on travel expenses in 2020.
Its travel expenses in 2020, represent a 33.71% increase compared to N1.51 billion recorded in the previous year.
- It also accounted for 6.5% of the total travel expenses recorded by the companies under consideration.
Bubbling under
- Zenith Bank – N1.88 billion
- Seplat – N1.26 billion
- Guinness – N1 billion
- MTN Nigeria – N964 million
- Fidelity Bank – N964 million
Note: Fidelity Bank classified its expenses as travelling and accommodation, while MTN Nigeria as Trainings, travels and entertainment cost.
Exchange rate depreciates at NAFEX window as Bitcoin slumps by over 5%
Naira remained stable at the parallel market as it closed at N485/$1 on Tuesday, 4th May 2021, the same as recorded on the previous day.
Tuesday, 4th May, 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411/$1 at the official NAFEX window.
Naira depreciated at the Importers and Exporters window to close at N411 to a dollar on Tuesday, representing a N1 decline when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 30th April 2021.
On the other hand, the naira remained stable at the parallel market as it closed at N485/$1 on Tuesday, 4th May 2021, the same as recorded on the previous day.
Bitcoin dipped by 5.44% on Tuesday as crude oil prices edge closer to $70 per barrel, while Nigeria’s foreign reserve declined by 0.08% to close at $34.88 billion on Friday, 30th April 2021.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N411/$1, representing a N1 decline when compared to the N410/$1 that was recorded on Friday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.5 to a dollar on Tuesday, 4th May 2021, representing a 37 kobo drop when compared to the N410.13/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N422 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411/$1. It also sold for as low as N395/$1 during intra-day trading, the same as recorded on Friday.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 25% on Tuesday, 4th May 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover reduced from $56.81 million recorded on Friday, 30th April 2021 to $42.59 million on Tuesday, 4th May 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, dipped by 5.46% on Tuesday, 4th May 2021 to trade at $54,096.96 as of 11:22 pm.
- The highly sought-after digital asset lost about $2,743 in a single-day trade, coming on the back of comments made by the Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger.
- Mr Munger expressed disdain towards the digital asset, describing it as a disgusting development and contrary to the interests of civilisation.
- Also, Ethereum recorded a 2.47% decline having soared past $3,000 in the previous day’s trading session.
- The total crypto market capitalisation slumped by 4.28% to close at $2.16 trillion on Tuesday.
- Bitcoin Depot, a US company, has launched 355 new teller machines across the United States. The announcement comes as the number of ATM locations supporting crypto-fiat exchange now exceeds 19,000 globally.
Crude oil price
Oil prices edged closer to $70 per barrel on Tuesday as Brent Crude gained 2.8% to trade at $69.45.
- Oil prices rose to the highest level in about seven weeks, as oil demand rebounds in the United States and Europe despite the continual tragic spike in the Covid-19 numbers witnessed in India.
- The oil complex was also supported on Tuesday by a weaker U.S. dollar, which fell after Monday’s data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in April at a slower pace than expected.
- This came on the back of the expected economic and oil demand recovery, owing to the easing of lockdown restrictions by U.S. states towards a full reopening of the economy.
- The bullish run in the global oil market is in line with Goldman Sachs’ prediction that oil prices will rise to $80 per barrel this summer.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve plunged for the 10th consecutive day on Friday, 30th April 2021 as it dipped $27.74 million to close at $34.88 billion.
- The nation’s foreign reserve declined from $34.91 billion recorded as of Thursday, 29th April 2021 to $34.88 billion on Friday, representing a 0.08% decline.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has dipped $373.57 million since 16th April 2021 to date.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.