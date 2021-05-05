Ekiti State reports deficit of N1.5 billion in Q1 2021

The emergence of technology didn’t stop at just making daily life easy. It also introduced illicit activities such as scam websites.

Scam websites are illegal internet websites used to trick users into sharing their personal or financial data which would be used for fraudulent activities.

As much as the internet presents thousands of benefits, not everyone on the web operates with a noble purpose. Right among the useful ones are those created to carry out nefarious activities ranging from identity theft to financial fraud.

In this article, we will attempt to protect our readers by showing you how to identify these websites.

How Scam Websites Operate

The goal of a scam website is either to get your personal information or financial information. Whichever, they operate by either giving out misleading information or by promising exciting rewards in exchange for a financial service.

They work in a way that misguides users and they are usually advertised to users via social media, emails, pop-ups, text messages, etc. SEO is sometimes manipulated to ensure that their sites appear in top positions during a web search.

They use exciting baits to catch users’ attention and draw unsuspecting victims to the websites. Website visitors would then be coaxed into taking actions that will expose their personal details or devices. These websites then harvest personal information and use them for various illegal purposes, or infect devices with malicious software intended for harm.

Scammers manipulate their victims to believe that their websites are reliable and valid. While some are deliberately designed to look exactly like those operated by companies or government agencies, others are designed in such a way that they create a great effect on the emotions of users thereby making them ignore their natural doubtful instincts.

How to identify scam websites

Emotional language: If the site intensifies your emotions, especially if you sense the feelings of urgency, fear, or optimism, you may need to explore it with care.

Absence of identifying Web Pages: A valid website will always have an “About-Us” page or a “Contact” page. If these are missing, it is safest for you to exit the website.

Odd grammar: A scammer is never very careful, so you may want to look out for grammatical errors, wrong spellings, or wrong use of plural and singular words.

How to avoid scam websites