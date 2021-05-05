Economy & Politics
How FG plans to implement the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS)
The NPRGS will accelerate the reduction in poverty through economic growth, social protection programs, and others.
Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council last week approved the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), a scheme they say will accelerate the reduction in poverty through economic growth, social protection programs, and others.
The FEC also announced the establishment of a Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund to invest in commercially viable projects in priority sectors that will promote growth and innovation, enhance local value addition, and create employment.
The NPRGS was necessitated by the rise in poverty and inflation which has caused hardships for Nigerians. In a document released by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) a month before the FEC approved the plan, the FG outlined the process needed to implement and achieve their plans.
The four pillars
According to the report, the 4 pillars on which the NPRGS is based include:
a. Macroeconomic stabilization policies to improve the capacity of the economy to absorb shocks and avoid disruptive adjustment.
b. Industrialization for Economic Growth and Transformation of the economy from commodity-dependent growth path to a diversified, industrialized, knowledge-intensive, and job-creating economy.
c. Structural Policies and Institutional Reforms to engender efficiency in service delivery, promote transparency and accountability in the management of fiscal resources, bridge the infrastructure gap, improve private sector development.
d. Redistributive Policies and Programmes to reduce levels of risk, vulnerability, shocks, and deprivation. The latter includes programmes aimed at enhancing incomes, job opportunities, and wealth creation through vocational skills training, micro-credit and micro-enterprise development, and livelihood diversification in the agricultural sector.
The report added that over the 10-year programme period (2021-2031), the total cost of the execution/implementation of the policies and programmes underpinning this strategy is estimated at US$1.6 trillion, giving an annual average of about US$161 billion. “This estimated cost covers the dual objective of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty as well as of achieving all the country’s development objectives in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. As a middle-income country, around 50-60% ($80b – $97b) of financing needs are expected to be covered by the government,” they said.
Strategy for Implementation
1) Macroeconomic Stabilization Policies
The FG stated that achievement of the desired outcomes of the programme rests crucially on the implementation of sound macroeconomic policies, citing that consistent implementation of macroeconomic policies would reduce the risks of economic disruption while providing an environment for the smoother transmission of economic policies. Also, it will be seen as a catalyst to incentivize private sector investment and consumption.
The Presidential Economic Advisory Council urged the implementation of:
- A unified and competitive exchange rate;
- Inflation maintained at single-digit;
- Market-determined interest rates;
- Gradual phase-out of subsidies resulting in prices that reflect market conditions; and
- Public debt kept at a sustainable level, especially with respect to the government’s debt service capacity.
2) Economic Growth, Industrialization, Diversification and Trade
The report stated that the new industrialization policy will come in 4 phases which would focus on a radical transformation of Nigeria’s economy, to bring the size and complexity of the economy in line with Nigeria’s peers, the largest 30 economies in the world. The phases are:
Phase I (2021-2022): Implement first-round reforms, increase productivity and job creation in select sectors, capture larger shares of the domestic market.
Phase II (2021-2023): Continue to expand the domestic market, mitigate impediments to trade, and commence increased access to bilateral and regional markets where trade protocols already exist. Examples are ECOWAS regional market and US AGOA trade preference arrangements.
Phase III (2022-2025): Increase productivity in more sectors, move up the value chain to more complex products like large household goods. Build competitiveness and promote access to global markets.
Phase IV: (2026 and beyond): Leverage innovation, science, and technology to create a knowledge economy that enjoys self-propelled growth.
They added that a growth strategy focused on both satisfying domestic demand and exports can deliver double-digit annual economic growth of above 10 percent.
“More than $1,500 billion of exports and 160 million jobs are moving away from China and other rapidly growing economies in search of the new location. Many African countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, and Lesotho have created the enabling environment to take advantage of these opportunities because most of these jobs are in extremely low skill areas, with only minimal capital intensity, and low lead time,” the report said.
3) Reforms to Support Industrial Deepening, Diversification and Trade
The area cited institutional economic reform in areas including:
- Public procurement and local content guidelines;
- Standards and technical infrastructure;
- Special Economic Zones (SEZ);
- Industrial Incentives;
- Innovation and Technology;
- Access to finance;
- Targeted interventions to reduce skills gap;
- Investment policy and financial and capital market integration and Trade Policy; and
- Regional and Continental integration.
“As the new strategy moves to Phase II, obstacles to imports and exports of both goods and services would need to be reduced. Nigeria has been heavily involved in integration efforts both at the regional level, via ECOWAS, and the Africa Continental FTA. In addition, the country has various bilateral trade agreements with many countries. However, Nigeria has not taken advantage of these trade relationships to grow its exports,” the report said.
4) Redistributive Policies and Programmes
PEAC added that the key elements for a comprehensive redistributive programme aimed at reducing the poverty headcount by 15 million by 2023 are:
- Reforming and expanding social protection programmes to provide income and other support for families without livelihoods through Conditional Cash Transfer, Homegrown School Feeding, and other income subsidy programmes.
- Enhancing youth access to economic opportunities through vocational skills and entrepreneurship training and supporting their transition to gainful self-employment or wage jobs with partner private sector or government organizations. The Programme will target the ultra-marginalized (the poorest and most vulnerable) populations which are under-served by market systems.
- Enhancing access to economic opportunities through MSMEs support. This programme will target support for both survival-oriented activities often undertaken by poor women and growth-oriented micro and small entrepreneurs wishing to set up new businesses or expand existing ones.
- Reforming and increasing investment in health and education sectors, key determinants of poverty outcomes, to enhance access by the poor and vulnerable in society and to improve quality and efficiency in delivery.
- Implementing policies that support better outcomes in the agriculture sector and rural development, where most of the rural poor are concentrated as detailed in Part V.
- Introducing institutional and policy reforms aimed at transforming social protection from a federal to a national programme while improving the organizational framework.
PEAC says the NPRGS emphasizes the principle of shared responsibility between the stakeholders that include the three tiers of government, the private sector, the civil society organisations, and development partners. “Such mutual ownership and the resulting collaboration in the design, resourcing, implementation, and monitoring of the programme will ensure effectiveness, efficiency, and dynamism in poverty reduction,” they said.
Business News
Ekiti State reports deficit of N1.5 billion in Q1 2021
The Ekiti State government has disclosed a deficit of N1.5 billion for Q1 2021.
The Ekiti State government has disclosed a deficit of N1.5 billion for Q1 2021.
This was disclosed in the State of the State Accountability Report for Q1 2021 released by the Ekiti State Government on Tuesday.
State finances for Q1 2021
- For January 2021, the State reported revenue of N4.4 billion and a total recurrent expenditure of N4.3 billion.
- For February, revenue of N3.2 billion and expenditures of N4.1 billion was reported.
- For March, revenue of N3.2 billion and expenditure of N4 billion was reported.
The total revenue for Q1 2021 was N11,095,936,504.57. The total recurrent expenditures stood at N12,621,335,548.90 and the state recorded a deficit of N1,525,399,044.33.
The State revealed that in Q1, it spent more than its Federal Allocation and EVAT receipts on salaries and subventions to tertiary institutions, with salaries + subventions/ Statutory Allocation taking 103% for the quarter.
READ: Customs revenue rises by N200 billion to hit N1.5 trillion in 2020
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory generated a sum of N1.31 trillion as Internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2020.
Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue of N418.99 billion, accounting for 32.1% of the total, followed by Rivers State with N117.19 billion.
Business News
2021 Budget: 316 duplicated capital projects totaling N39.5 billion – BudgIT
The report warned that Nigeria’s rising debt service burden is projected to wipe out nearly 41.63% of the projected N7.99 trillion revenue for the accounting year.
BudgIT Nigeria, a civic-tech NGO has disclosed that there are numerous loopholes in the 2021 budget. In its report, the organisation cited 316 duplicated capital projects totaling N39.5 billion, a 14% increase to the security sector allocation with no audit done in 5 years and many others.
The NGO disclosed this in a statement signed by Iyanu Fatoba, its Communications Associate on Tuesday morning titled “Corruption loopholes in the budget process” and called for immediate budget reforms to close the loopholes.
Loopholes discovered in the 2021 Budget
- 316 duplicated capital projects totaling N39.5 billion.
- ZERO audit records of the N10.02tn received by the security sector between 2015 and 2021.
- a total of 117 federal agencies received allocations for “Security Votes” worth N24.3bn, despite many of these agencies already having allocations for “Security Charges” to cover each agency’s security needs.
READ: 2020 budget performance: FG achieves 89% capital release in December 2020
They added that some agencies also received budget allocations for projects they cannot execute citing a N400 million allocation to the National Agriculture Seed Council to construct solar street lights across all six geopolitical zones. The Federal College of Forestry in Ibadan, Oyo State, got N50m for the construction of street lights in Edo State.
The report warned that Nigeria’s rising debt service burden is projected to wipe out nearly 41.63% of the projected N7.99 trillion revenue for the accounting year and urged that closing budgetary leakages is a major step in reducing bloated government expenses.
What you should know
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.588 trillion into law on the 31st December 2020.
The Federal Government of Nigeria achieved a debt service to revenue ratio of 83% in 2020, which was disclosed in the budget implementation report of the government for the year ended December 2020. The total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27% drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion. However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9% of revenue.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.