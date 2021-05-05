Content Partners
Investa.ng helping Nigerians instil savings and investments culture using cooperative model to help startups
Many Nigerians today live below the poverty line not necessarily because they have low incomes or poor salaries, but perhaps they lack a savings and investment culture.
The Harmonized Nigeria Living Standard Survey reports that Nigeria spends about N25 billion daily on food items. There is a high propensity to consume but a low propensity to save. This is quite alarming for a developing nation.
High consumption would mean low savings, low investment, and low capital formation. If this persists, the Nigeria populace will be engulfed in a poverty trap. It is, therefore, necessary to build among Nigerians ‘ savings and investment culture.
Also, many startups/businesses have challenges with raising funds to bring their ideas to reality. Accessing credit facilities for most of them without collateral proves difficult.
Solving the two problems, investa.ng developed a seamless solution to instil the savings and investment culture in Nigerians thereby creating a funding pool for verified and viable startups using the cooperative model.
The platform which was launched in early 2020 with over 5, 000 active customers, has redefined how savings and investment can be made simple and accessible to everyone.
Investa.ng uses the cooperative module to fund startups via members/users savings and investments funds.
Users would have the chance to save one-time or periodically, the value which can be both stored in Naira and Dollars and can also invest in verified members startups. Presently, there are two verified startups available, agriculture and fintech.
The fintech startup for instance is building a new model payment solution for the Nigerian digital space which has the capacity to disrupt the existing ones.
Investa.ng has the highest interest rate when it comes to a savings platform in Nigeria, while others offers between 8-15%, investa.ng offers its users 20% interest in 12 months and 45% interest in 24months. This also applies to the dollar savings where you save your funds against devaluation.
The good part of this feature is that you get paid a fraction of your savings weekly.
On the vision of the startup, the Founder Oluwatosin Gbenga has this to say: “We know how difficult it is for starts up to raise funds to fund their ideas; we are focused on helping businesses (startup) raise funds to help bring their ideas to life using the cooperative model. We encourage our users to invest in members verified startups and get as high as 25% on their investments.”
Klasha – Building borderless payments for commerce in Africa
Consumers can make online payments regardless of where they are based geographically in Africa and where the retailers is based too.
Starting as a fashion e-commerce company, Techstars backed company – Klasha is now building payment integrations that allows African consumers to buy from global retailers online in their local African currencies and get their items shipped quickly to the continent. Today, we’re thrilled to introduce Klasha, a unified payments solution for commerce across Africa launching firstly in Nigeria.
How is Klasha different?
At Klasha, we’re simplifying borderless payments for commerce in Africa. Our solution helps merchants worldwide sell online to Africa and receive payments in local African currencies while enjoying super fast last-mile delivery to consumers across the continent. Consumers can make online payments regardless of where they are based geographically in Africa and where the retailers is based too.
What we have built
We have learned a lot about consumers’ pain points online over the past few years, and we are committed to solving these unique challenges. We have built a secure and reliable commerce solution from scratch using modern technologies.
1. The Klasha Checkout
Our integrated technology solution – Klasha Checkout, can be integrated into any e-commerce platform, website or app allowing international merchants to collect payments from Africa in local currencies. We ensure that consumers enjoy quick, cost-effective and direct shipping of physical goods from across the globe to their doorsteps.
2. The Klasha mobile app
Making international payments online is very problematic, and more often than not, local bank debit cards do not work and are marked with restrictions. We have built the Klasha mobile app – a simple and secure app that allows you to make local and international payments online in your local African currencies without any restrictions. With the Klasha mobile app, you can send and receive money from family and friends who are using the app for free. No monthly charges or transfer fees. You can create a virtual card, fund it with NGN, KES or GHC, see all your transactions, including the amount paid, merchant details, card information and much more! The Klasha App is currently available for download in Nigeria on Android and iOS.
What’s Next?
For us, this is just the beginning, and in line with our mission, we are committed to transforming the payments landscape in Africa and building borderless payments for commerce.
Visit www.klasha.com and follow @Klasha_Inc on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to know more about Klasha.
Modion Communications clinches back-to-back globally coveted SABRE Award
– wins third SABRE trophy and two certificates of excellence in two years
Modion Communications, Nigeria’s fast-growing Public Relations and Marketing Communication solutions providing agency, is pleased to announce that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focused campaign for Lumos Nigeria has won the Sabre Awards Africa 2021, an internationally coveted prize in Public Relations.
The agency has now won back-to-back Sabre Awards in two years, having secured double Sabre Diamonds on its debut participation in 2020 with its gripping teaser brand activation for Leadway Assurance #SeeFinish, and its #Gokada2.0, a strategic crisis management campaign for Gokada.
This year’s recognition is for the agency’s 2020 CSR campaign for Lumos Nigeria, an international renewable brand, tagged ‘Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child – Dele Fathia’. The entry came tops in the Sabre Awards Corporate Social Responsibility category, which featured competitive entries from Kenya’s Oxygène Marketing Communication; Nigeria’s Integrated Indigo; Mauritious’ Circus! Advertising and international agency, Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Centenary Bank of Uganda.
In addition, Modion Communications’ 2021 winning entry has been shortlisted for the grand Platinum Sabre Award to be announced during the award ceremony on May 27, 2021. Other nominees include Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications; Project Fabric
Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya; Rebuilding Stakeholders’ Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa and Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team.
To further crown this year’s recognitions, Modion Communications two other entries received ‘CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE’ in their respective categories. The campaign, ‘How Rugged Is Your Jeep?’, an internal communications campaign for Old Mutual Nigeria, was recognised under the Employee Communications category. The ’50 Shades of Happiness’ campaign for Leadway Assurance got a certificate of excellence under the Financial & Professional Services category.
Commenting on the award, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Odion Aleobua, said the award is a reward for the team’s burning quest to dominate the African Public Relations space. “This is our third Sabre win in two years, an indication of the superior and strategic ideas the young team at the agency spurn on a regular basis in their mission to take over Africa’s PR play,” he said.
He continued that: “We have envisioned an African dominance, and this only sets us in the right direction to continue to provide insight-driven winning solutions to our numerous clients. It is even more satisfying that our recognitions are for diverse campaigns in crisis management, corporate social responsibility, brand activation, financial PR and internal communication, a testament to the agency’s range in providing cutting edge 360 boutique services for our variegated clientele base.”
ABOUT MODION COMMUNICATIONS
Modion Communications is a full-spectrum agency focused on providing public relations, brand development, marketing activations, media engagement, crisis communications, financial PR, investors’ relations Support, event management, digital marketing, and media publishing.
Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the brand envisions an African dominance through superior, innovative, creative, cutting-edge communications solutions to individuals, small businesses, large corporates, industries, and government agencies.
Modion Communications offer dynamic, creative, strategic, client-tailored and result-driven advisory and knowhow in public relations, brand management, tactical media engagement, event management, marketing communications and digital marketing.
Within one year of commencing operations, Modion Communications was recognised by Marketing Edge as Nigeria’s Outstanding Young PR Agency of the Year 2016, and in 2018, Marketing World Awards Ghana’ awarded agency the “Nigerian Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year.
The agency is one of the youngest Public Relations agency in Africa to have won three SABRE Award trophies in its first six years of existence.
