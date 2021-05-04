Sports
Jose Mourinho announced as Roma’s new head coach
Top Italian football club, AS Roma, has appointed Jose Mourinho as its new head coach for 2021/2022 season.
Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has reached an agreement with AS Roma to become the club’s Head Coach for the 2021/22 campaign.
The Portuguese manager who was sacked in April after just seven months in charge due to Tottenham Hotspur’s poor performance has agreed to a three-year contract with AS Roma which will run till June 2024.
In the early hours of today, AS Roma announced that their current manager, Paulo Fonseca, would leave the club at the end of the current season. Hours later, they announced their agreement with Mourinho.
What Jose Mourinho said about the new appointment
“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho said.
“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.
The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.
In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!” he added.
This is Jose Mourinho’s second spell in Serie A after his famous two seasons spent in Inter.
What Roma bosses are saying about Mourinho’s appointment
In welcoming the Portuguese coach to the team, club president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin said:
“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome José Mourinho into the AS Roma family.
A great champion who has won trophies at every level, José will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.
The appointment of José is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”
Tiago Pinto, Roma’s General Manager (Football) also pitched in, saying:
“When José became available, we immediately jumped at the chance to speak with one of the greatest managers of all time. We were blown away by José’s desire to win and his passion for the game: no matter how many trophies he has won, his primary focus is always on the next one. He possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership to compete at all levels.
We know that in order to build a successful sporting project it takes time, patience and the right people in the right positions. We are supremely confident that José will be the perfect coach for our project, for both our immediate and long-term future.
Together with the vision and ambition of Dan and Ryan Friedkin, we will build the foundations of a new AS Roma.”
Jose Mourinho was sacked 17 months into a three-and-a-half-year contract, after which he got a £16m compensation fee for being relieved of his managerial duties early in his contract.

Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek insists he is ‘very serious’ about Arsenal takeover bid
According to reports, Daniel Ek is expected to submit his first bid which is in the region of £1.8billion in the next few days.
Following Stan Kroenke’s role in failed breakaway Super League, there has been outrage and protests with fans calling for his exit from the club’s ownership.
At Arsenal’s last Premier League match against Everton on Friday, thousands of fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium brandishing placards that read #KreonkeOut. Social media was also awash with protesting fans.
Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, has expressed his interest in buying the London giants on his Twitter account saying he would be happy to throw his hat in the ring if the club owner would like to sell.
“As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring,” his account read.
Daniel Ek is a Swedish billionaire entrepreneur and technologist. He doubles as the Co-Founder and CEO of audio streaming service, Spotify. The company has more than 180 million users and boasts of more than 87 million paying subscribers. According to Forbes, his real-time net worth is $4.3billion.
However, on Tuesday, Stan Kroenke through his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE), said in a statement that he doesn’t have any intention of selling.
“In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club. We remain 100 percent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer,” read the KSE statement.
In 2007, Stan Kroenke bought a 9.9% stake in Arsenal. Slowly, he built up his shares until it shot to 62.89% in 2011. Then, in 2018, he assumed full control of the club after Russian Alisher Usmanov, who has a net worth of $18.4 billion accepted his bid of £550million to buy him out.
Ek’s ambition to buy Arsenal FC
According to reports, Daniel Ek is expected to submit his first bid which is in the region of £1.8billion in the next few days. He has also enlisted the support of club legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.
In an interview with CNBC, he said he has secured the funds to complete the takeover.
“I’ve been an Arsenal fan since I was eight years old. Arsenal is my team. I love the history. I love the players. And of course, I love the fans,” he said.
“So as I look at that, I just see a tremendous opportunity to set a real vision for the club to bring it back to its glory. And I want to establish trust with fans and I want to engage the fans again.
So, to answer your question, I’m very serious. You know, I have secured the funds for it and I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope they hear me out.
I’ve been a fan for 30 years of this club and I certainly didn’t expect that this would happen overnight and I’m prepared that this could be a long journey. But all I can do is prepare what I think is a very thoughtful offer and bring it to them and hope they hear me out.
I’m just focused on the club, I focus on the fans and I focus on trying to bring the club back to glory and as you said, I’m first and foremost a fan. That’s the most important thing for me and I want the club to do better – that’s my primary interest,” he added.
What Arsenal’s legendary coach, Arsene Wenger thinks about Ek’s ambition
In an interview, Arsene Wenger faulted the Swedish billionaire, Daniel Ek, for expressing his interest to buy the club saying he now has ‘a mountain to climb.’
He said, “For the project, the best deals are made when nobody knew about it and you come out and it is done.”
“Once you announce things, you have a mountain to climb after. Nobody wants to give in and I think it is better always if you do your deal, then when it is done you come out and tell people what you want,” he added.
Can Ek fund the move?
“His wealth actually has been misreported in recent days. I mean the exact detail is that he owns 8 per cent of Spotify and currently Spotify shares have actually fallen by 10 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this afternoon.
The company is currently valued at around $50bn, so he owns 8 per cent of $50bn – around $4bn to be precise. Now we don’t know whether he has got liquid funds in addition to that,” Sky News Business Presenter, Ian King said.
Billionaire Watch
Thiery Henry, Patric Viera & Dennis Bergkamp join Spotify CEO quest to buy Arsenal FC
Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting Ek’s bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
Early last week we reported that a Swedish billionaire who is also the founder of popular music streaming app Spotify has declared his interest to buy Arsenal from its current owner.
Today it has been confirmed that Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting his bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
As we have earlier reported, the relationship between Arsenal fans and the club’s owner has always been a strained one. His recent attempt to join the European Super League added salt to injury and increased the calls for him to step down and sell the club.
READ: This is why Dangote may drop plans to buy Arsenal FC
Thierry Henry Speaks on Arsenal’s management
Thierry Henry, Arsenal cult hero has weighed in on the trending issue at his darling football club. Speaking to a British tabloid, the Telegraph he voiced his concerns about how the club has been run by Stanley Kroenke.
“I do not recognize my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me,” Henry told the Telegraph.
READ: Sacramento Kings becomes first sports team to offer salary option in Bitcoin
They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.
I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realize fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too.
I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football.”
READ: Football: Southampton announces £76.1m loss for 2019/20 financial results
What you should know about Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek
Daniel Ek is worth $4.7bn and he has not disclosed his initial bidding price for Arsenal.
