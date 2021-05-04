Markets
NGX ASI encounters pull back amid rise in LASACO
The All-Share Index decreased by -0.08% to close at 39,801.78 from 39,834.42.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market started the month in the red, drifting from the profit posted in the last trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.08% to close at 39,801.78 from 39,834.42.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.85 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -1.16%.
- The market breadth closed negative. LASACO led 24 Gainers, and 17 Losers topped by LINKASSURE at the end of Friday’s session showing a consolidation.
Top gainers
- LASACO up +9.86% to close at N1.56
- NEIMETH up +9.83% to close at N1.90
- INTBREW up +9.62% to close at N5.70
- COURTVILLE up +8.70% to close at N0.25
- ROYALEX up +7.55% to close at N0.57
Top losers
- LINKASSURE down -13.11% to close at N0.53
- REGALINS down -9.09% to close at N0.30
- CHIPLC down -7.69% to close at N0.36
- STERLNBANK down -7.50% to close at N1.48
- WAPCO down -5.20% to close at N20.05
Outlook
The Nigerian Stock Market reverts from its bullish run as it posts losses at the end of the trading session today.
- Market sentiments tend toward recovery as the NGX ASI closes with 24 Gainers and 17 Losers.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency
Dogecoin breaks new high, far more valuable than Nigerian Stock Market
Dogecoin is currently the fourth most valuable crypto asset by a market value of $71 billion.
Dogecoin often referred to as DOGE has just posted a new all-time high and established its name around the top 5 most valuable crypto assets by market value. The crypto is now more valuable than Nigerian Stock market $55 billion (N20.8 trillion) amid strong buying pressures prevalent in the crypto market.
Dogecoin is currently the fourth most valuable crypto asset by a market value of $71 billion. It has a circulating supply of 129,461,434,269 DOGE coins and the maximum supply is not available.
The altcoin has posted massive returns of over 100% in the past one week and just recently, a major sports brand, Oakland Athletics announced it will be offering its fans the option of purchasing some special seats with dogecoin.
READ: Nearly all investors are in money as Ethereum breaks record high
Join us at the ballpark as the Blue Jays roll into town!
Two-seat pods in the Plaza Infield are available for 100 Dogecoin for the series.
🔗: https://t.co/RizI8lp46i pic.twitter.com/wdDROnpLJc
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 3, 2021
READ: Why buying Bitcoin in Nigeria is not cheap
At the time of writing this report, the fast-rising crypto asset traded at $0.548572 and with a daily trading volume of $26 billion, Dogecoin is up 37.50% for the day.
When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013, it was simply meant to be a joke to mock the cryptocurrency mania at that time. The token quickly faded into oblivion, with its value at almost next to nothing.
After being in oblivion for so long with a value close to nothing, Dogecoin shot back to the limelight in January 2021, soon after the Gamestop saga due to a tweet. Since then, it has been one euphoric rise over another with billionaires like Mark Cuban, celebrities like Mia Khalifa, and Snoop Dogg, among many others, all tweeting about it.
The most influential support has come from the world’s second-richest man and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, whose continuous tweets about Dogecoin made it increase in value significantly.
READ: Bloody Sunday: Over 1 million investors liquidated, altcoins crash by 20%
Recall Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings have also become sports brands using crypto assets for ticket sales and online merchandise.
Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
Debt Securities
DMO announces May 2021 FGN savings bond offer for subscription
The DMO has announced the offer for subscription of the May 2021 Federal Government Savings Bond to investors.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government has announced the offer for subscription of the May 2021 Federal Government Savings Bond to investors.
This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by the DMO on May 3, 2021, and can be seen on its website noting that there are 2-year and 3-year savings bonds.
A breakdown of the bonds shows that the 2-year FGN savings bond will be due on May 12, 2023, at 7.753% per annum and the 3-year FGN Savings Bond which will be due on May 12, 2024, at 8.753% per annum.
The offer has an opening date of May 3, with a closing date of May 7, while the settlement date is May 12, with the coupon payment dates as follows: August 12, November 12, February 12 and May 12.
The circular also states that the unit of sale is N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000
It also states that the interest is payable quarterly with the redemption expected to be in bullet payment on the maturity date.
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that last month, the DMO on behalf of the Federal Government, offered for subscription April 2021, Federal Government Savings Bond to investors.
The offer consisted of a 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2023, at 5.522% per annum and a 3-year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2024, at 6.522% per annum.
The opening date was April 6, 2021, with the closing date on April 9, 2021, settlement date on April 14, 2021, and the coupon payment dates on July 14, October 14, January 14, and April 14.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.
- 2021 Q1 Results: C & I Leasing Plc records a 55% decline in profit to N77.7 million.