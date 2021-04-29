Real Estate and Construction
Why NSE placed Resort Savings & Loans, 2 others on restructuring status
The companies were suspended in pursuant to the provisions of Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange has placed Resort Savings and Loans (Mortgage firm), Union Homes, and Aso Savings & Loans on restructuring status.
This was disclosed by the Exchange in its X-Compliance Report, released last Friday and seen by Nairametrics.
Why they were asked to restructure
The Exchange approved their restructuring after it suspended trading in the shares of the three companies for failing to file their financials with the bourse between 2017 and 2020.
The companies were suspended pursuant to the provisions of Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules).
The Rule provides, “If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, The Exchange will send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two (2) business days after the end of the Cure Period; suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Market within twenty- four (24) hours of the suspension.”
What it means for the trio
The restructuring status means that the companies need to boost their liquidity after failing to file their financial reports with the Exchange. For instance, Union Homes Savings & Loans, and Aso Savings & Loans have not sent their 2014 – 2019 audited results to the exchange for obvious reasons.
Findings by Nairametrics have revealed that the companies are currently going through hard times related to financial misappropriation.
Resort Savings and Loans
A few years back, the Chairman of Resort Savings and Loans, Senator Sunday Fajinmi, had reportedly invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the former management of the firm over allegations of fraud.
Also, some depositors of the company alleged that the new management, which promised to refund their deposits within two months after take-over, had abandoned them, adding that the new management equally lacked good corporate governance.
Aso Savings & Loans
Nairametrics found that the results of the company used to be frequently posted until 2012. Between 2013 and 2016, the financials are missing even on the site of the firm. In 2016 and 2017, Aso Savings posted a summary of its first-quarter interim statements.
It managed to grow its PBT from a loss of N12.4 million as at March 2016 to a profit before tax of N10.4 million by end of March 2017, as well as witness the increase of the bank’s total liabilities from N73.3 billion to N76.6 billion within the same period.
Union Homes
Like Aso Savings, Union Homes has not been consistent in posting its results. The last time its investors and stakeholders heard from the bank was in 2015 when it posted its Q3 2015 unaudited account. It posted a loss after tax of N67 million, lower than the N1.3 billion declared in 2014. The bank’s total liabilities also stood at N36.2 billion.
What you should know
In December 2020, Nairametrics reported that Camey & Rock Business Consulting executed a share purchase agreement with Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.
This is according to a notification sent by the latter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market yesterday and seen by Nairametrics.
The cash involved in the deal is scheduled to be injected in tranches. Also, activities related to the transactions are still ongoing.
In order to resolve some administrative and basic regulatory issues, Camey & Rock called for an extension from CBN to enable it conclude the recapitalization exercise of the bank outside the deadline of 31 December, 2020 to 30 June, 2021.
Real Estate and Construction
Why rents increased by 30% in Lagos, border towns
Factors responsible for the hike are rising cost of building materials, lack of transparency between asking and achievable prices.
Rents across Lagos (Mainland and Island) and Ogun State have increased by over 30% between December 2020 and April 2021.
Findings by Nairametrics revealed that while rent had increased by over 30% in some Lagos border towns like Sango-Ota, Arepo and Magboro, property owners across Yaba, Magodo, Ikoyi, and Lekki axis also inflated their rents by about 33% within the same period.
For instance, rents for one-bedroom (self-contain) and two-bedroom apartments, which are the most sought after in Magboro (one of the Lagos border towns) have increased from an average of N120,000 and N160,000 to N200,000 and N260,000 respectively. This represents a 33.33% and 30% increase respectively.
READ: Why property prices are expensive in Lagos
Similarly, rents in some key areas in Lagos Mainland are not cheaper. In Magodo phase 2, property owners charged between N1 million and N1.2 million for a 2-bedroom apartment, but now, a potential tenant is required to pay between N1.3 million and N1.56 million as rent (depending on how old the house is), an increase of approximately 30%.
Though rents appear relatively cheaper in Surulere, especially around Aguda, they also increased within the period under review. While rent on two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom in Aguda has gone up from N850,000 and N1 million to N1.2 million and N1.4 million respectively, around Ogunlana drive, two-bedroom apartments that were let out at N950,000 now cost about N1.2 million.
Meanwhile, rents around the Lekki axis have also gone northward, as new tenants are forced to pay more before occupying houses. A 4-bedroom semi-detached house without boys quarters in Lekki Phase 1 and Ajah, which used to cost N3.8 million and N2 million, has risen to N4.5 million and N2.5 million respectively.
In Sangotedo, rent on three-bedroom flats has also increased from N1.2 million as of December 2020 to N1.6 million.
READ: Lagos State Government offers 15% Discount on Land Use Charge Payments
Why the rise?
Industry experts, who spoke with Nairametrics in separate interviews, explained that there are several factors responsible for the development and agreed that some of the reasons are not fundamentally strong.
Paul Bamigbola, Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos Chapter, told Nairametrics that a significant factor responsible for the hike is the rising cost of building materials.
According to him, property owners now spend more to build houses, as the cost of cement, iron rods, sanitary wares and tiles, among others, have all risen significantly.
For instance, the cost of steel, which was sold at N234,000 per tonne as of March 2020, had increased to N380,000 at the end of March 2021. This represents a 62% increase within the period under review.
Dangote Cement increased from N2,600 to N3,800 (though it is sold at N3,600 in some areas in Lagos), Lafarge Cement and BUA Cement increased from N2,400 and N2,250 to N3,600 and N3,250 respectively within the same period.
READ: How to make money in real estate
Bamigbola said, “The high cost of acquiring land, including the actual cost of building, also adds to the reasons property prices in Lagos are high.”
But when our analyst pointed out to Bamigbola that the hike also affected old houses, he said, “To also increase the rents, most of the owners of the old house renovate the houses a little before letting them out. They do that to increase the rent to about N400,000 if the owners of new houses charge N500,000.”
Another factor responsible for the hike, especially in Lagos, is the lack of formal housing. With over 3.8 million households in Lagos, up to 2.1 million households are without formal housing. This presents a supply gap of over 55%.
Chief Executive Officer, Richfield Limited, a real estate company, Samson Odegbami in a recent interview with Nairametrics said, “As typical in every market, excess demand drives up prices. This could make landlords, who frequently get requests for their available spaces, increase the prices and let out or sell the property to the highest bidder.”
READ: Where to buy Real Estate in Lagos in 2021
Estate Intel, in its report, stated that the lack of transparency between asking and achievable prices was also another factor.
It added that the multiple agents and developers involved in marketing properties typically list these properties for significantly higher amounts than what they are willing to accept.
It stated, “We expect developers or agents to aim to achieve the highest possible price, with a window for negotiation, leaving a wider than usual spread between asking and achievable prices.
A large spread between asking and achievable rent makes average market rent seem artificially high and encourages other developers to hold fast on those artificially listed prices, keeping average rents or sale prices high.”
Bottomline
Based on the experts’ views, the rent prices could be very misleading, especially because most of the properties on the listed platforms in Nigeria are priced well above what is achievable.
Business News
Lagos commences enforcement against building collapse, substandard materials
The state government has moved to actualize its vision of zero tolerance for building collapse.
The Lagos State government said that it has commenced aggressive enforcement against quackery in construction to end building collapse in the state as it called for the support of building professionals.
This is as the state government has moved to actualize its vision of zero tolerance for building collapse.
This disclosure was made by the General Manager of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL), Mr Olufunsho Elulade, at its inaugural stakeholders’ conference with the theme, ‘Construction, Material Quality Control and Assurance in Lagos State, on Tuesday in Lagos.
READ: Lagos State Government orders building owners to conduct structural stability tests
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Elulade identified the use of substandard building materials and lack of adherence to quality assurance standards as the major causes of building collapse in the state.
He said the agency will immediately start standard enforcement in the building construction value chain to ensure the use of the right materials.
Elulade said, “We are, hereby, using this medium to state the terms of operations with all our stakeholders across the state; we want to partner with you to move the state forward in order to have safer Lagos for the benefit of all.’’
READ: Lagos goes tough on illegal conversion of land use, enforcement begins in Ikeja GRA, Lekki, others
He emphasized the importance of doing away with the menace of quackery, substandard materials and corruption in the construction sector.
The LSMTL boss outlined the various services offered by its laboratory which includes soil tests, water quality assessment, calibration, destructive and non-destructive tests, among others.
While launching the new logo of the agency, Elulade, pointed out that it was a strategy to eliminate quacks and private laboratories using the agency’s old logo to impersonate its operations and mislead the public.
Also, the Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Institute of Builders (NIOB), Lagos Branch, Mr Olusesanayo Philip said the institute would sustain its public sensitisation campaign adding that the institute was also partnering with LSMTL to sensitise the public on the need to engage professional builders to tame the monster of building collapse in Nigeria.
READ: FG says Lagos-Badagry Expressway not forgotten, tops Sukuk funding priority list
What this means
The enforcement against quackery and the use of substandard materials in the construction value chain by the Lagos State government will come as a huge relief to residents and a boost to its fight against building collapse.
There have been numerous building collapse incidents in various parts of the state with attendant human casualties, due to the use of substandard materials or non-compliance with the state’s building planning laws and standards.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- United Capital grows profit by 67% to N1.66 billion in Q1 2021.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.