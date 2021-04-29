Business News
US stock futures rally amid Joe Biden tax reform
The stock market fell on Wednesday as investors awaited Apple’s earnings and news on Biden’s tax hike.
Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures, and Nasdaq futures all rose, with prominent earning movers including Apple portfolio, Facebook (FB), ServiceNow (NOW), and Qualcomm (QCOM). In a primetime speech to Congress, President Joe Biden advertised his tax hike reforms and latest budget plans.
Investors have digested the recent Fed meeting announcement and remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as overnight results from Microsoft portfolio, Alphabet parent Alphabet (GOOGL), and a slew of other companies. Google's stock rose to a record level, while Microsoft's stock fell slightly.
President Joe Biden outlined a $1.8 trillion social-support package in his first speech to Congress. The bundle of tax credits and domestic priorities, which include child care, paid maternity leave, and tuition-free community college, will be partially financed by higher taxes on the rich. President Biden is unconcerned about the financial market’s reaction. Biden plans to remind Congress in extracts from his speech that “Wall Street didn’t create this country; middle America did.”
Biden advocates for the highest income tax rate from 37% to 39.6 %. To help pay for his third major stimulus package, he suggested almost doubling the top capital gains tax rate from 20% to 39.6%. The top rate, after the ObamaCare surcharge, will be 43.4 %. The federal-and-state cap gains rate will exceed 50% in several states, including California and New York. Only those with more than $1 million a year will be subject to the higher capital gains tax limit.
Another question is whether the huge fiscal stimulus, combined with an all-out Federal Reserve, would trigger inflation, despite the fact that the US economy is still recovering from a pandemic. This, along with the tax hikes proposed by Biden, could be a one-two punch for the stock market.
The dollar remained at low levels after the Federal Reserve said that it is not willing to reduce policy support. The Fed stated that asset sales will continue and that inflationary pressures are likely to be “transitory.”
Business
JAMB creates USSD code to ease 2021 UTME/Direct Entry registration process
The new format will complement the SMS method currently being used and would be available to candidates who are yet to send their NIN to the requested number.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the creation of a USSD code to further ease the registration process for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with effect from Friday, April 30, 2021.
The new format which will complement the SMS method currently being used would be available to candidates who are yet to send their National Identity Number (NIN) to the requested number.
The board said that 410,517 candidates have so far registered for its 2021 UTME) nationwide just as 12,040 other prospective candidates have also been effectively captured for the Direct Entry (DE) since the registration process began on April 8, 2021.
This disclosure was made by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a chat with the press on the sidelines of an inspection tour of some accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres on Wednesday in Lagos.
Oloyede said that before the introduction of this USSD code, the registration has been seamless, but however, attributed the challenges to errors by parents and candidates.
He accused the parents of indulging their children, leading them to commit many infractions, leading to most candidates not going through the process in the right manner and an upsurge in the number of under-aged candidates for these examinations.
What the JAMB Registrar is saying
Oloyede in his statement said, “Parents are part of the major challenges these children are having in climbing their academic ladder successfully. They indulge their children and lead them on, to commit many of the infractions we are talking about.
“They are the reason why we are having an upsurge in the number of under-aged candidates for these examinations. As a result, they seldom get things right, when the chips are down. Most of these candidates are not going through the process in the appropriate manner.
There is just nothing stressful about the generation of the profile code if the steps are followed correctly. The right thing to do is to ensure that the word NIN is first typed, then space, then the NIN number of candidate and then forward to 55919,’’ he said.
While noting that a new format would be deployed to complement the current one being used for the generation of the profile codes, the JAMB boss said, “From Friday, we shall be deploying another method to get these profile codes and that is *55019*1*NIN number of candidate and #.
This will complement the current SMS.’’
He said that candidates with the challenge of generating a profile code can also open a ticket on the JAMB website and within 24 hours, he or she will be told what to do.
He said, “Having said this, it is also important to know that most of these parents also try using post-paid telephone numbers in generation profile codes for their children and wards.
It is not that in such circumstances, such will not be achieved. Only telephone numbers with cash in it can get a response as regard generation of profile codes, otherwise, all that they will be getting as feedback will be ‘insufficient credit.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, JAMB banned the use of email by candidates for UTME and Direct Entry examinations at the point of registration.
- This is to protect candidates from various forms of manipulation and distortion of their personal details by some fraudulent cyber café operators.
- While confirming the commencement of registration for the 2021 UTME/DE examinations after the initial hiccup, JAMB stated that applicants must provide NIN at the point of registration with the registration by Direct Entry candidates to run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.
Profiles
Maya Horgan Famodu is giving African portfolio companies access to global funding through Ingressive
Ingressive Capital has seeded some of Africa’s fastest-growing businesses including Paystack, which sold for over $200 million to Stripe.
The Nigerian tech sector has often found creative solutions to support a population that is financially excluded by helping them gain access to mobile technology.
While there are challenges confronting startups in the Nigerian ecosystem, there remains an abundance of opportunities and increased venture capital inflow as more investors support the growing startups through funding.
One of such investors is Maya Horgan Famodu, the Managing Director of Ingressive Capital, a $10 million venture capital firm targeting early-stage startups across Sub-Saharan Africa’s key tech markets.
Half-Nigerian and half-American, Maya grew up in Minnesota. She completed her undergrad at Pomona Colleg and went on to Cornell University’s Prelaw Program. After that, she worked in private equity research at J.P. Morgan.
In 2014, she moved to Lagos and attempted to launch her first fund because she wanted to raise a $50M VC fund but with barely a year of work experience, investors swiftly declined. She forged a different path into deal-making by first launching Ingressive Advisory, providing “market entry services and tech research for corporates and investors.”
Since its launch, Ingressive Advisory has recruited top global investors and tech companies to expand into or invest in Nigeria, further developing the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Ingressive Advisory eventually expanded its services to providing one- to two-year subscriptions for outsourced services in Africa, for its billion-dollar+ tech company clients. Nigeria became one of its clients’ highest-growth markets.
Maya later co-founded (with her Ingressive colleague, Sean Burrowes) Ingressive for Good, a nonprofit providing scholarships, technical training and talent placement for African youths.
According to Maya, she is building a pipeline from the time a student thinks ‘I want to be in tech’ all the way to the time they IPO. Ingressive’s family of businesses grow and sustain the African ecosystem from the beginning till the end of a techie’s journey.
Ingressive Capital has seeded some of Africa’s fastest-growing businesses including Paystack, which sold for over $200 million to Stripe. Some companies in their portfolio include Bamboo, evolve credit, mono, 54gene, Onepipe, Tizeti etc.
