The Lagos State Government will open the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge for public use this week.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Monday, April 6, by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Lagos Governor.

The bridge is among the projects that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to commission during his two-day visit to Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

What they are saying

The statement said the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge was built to address traffic congestion along the Ojota, Maryland, Mende, Opebi, and Allen corridors, which are major commuter routes connecting residential areas to Ikeja’s Central Business District.

“Key legacy projects of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will be inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first official visit to Lagos State.

“Among the iconic projects that will be commissioned by Tinubu in the two-day visit to his home state include the newly constructed Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The details of the presidential visit were revealed during a press briefing held by the State Government on Monday in Alausa, where Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said Tinubu was expected to inaugurate the listed projects on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso said the bridge provides a direct and efficient linkage between Ikeja and Ojota, which previously had limited and indirect road connections.

Omotoso added that the bridge project was originally conceived over 20 years ago during Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and revived in January 2022 by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

More insights

Other projects lined up for commissioning during the visit include the Lagos State Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) building, the Lagos Multi-Agency Building in Alausa, the Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Abijo, Ajah, the Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, and the Maracana Stadium featuring 19 mini-football pitches.

Security, logistics, and traffic management plans have been designed for traffic coordination and ease of presidential movement in the metropolis, the statement noted.

The General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) disclosed that over 500 personnel would be deployed to manage and control traffic during the President’s visit.

These measures are expected to ensure minimal disruption for Lagos commuters during the presidential visit and project commissioning.

What you should know

The construction of the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge and approach roads was flagged off on January 26, 2022, by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He described the project as another milestone in the implementation of the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of his administration’s THEMES Developmental Agenda and the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

The bridge is aimed at easing the burden of commuters and decongesting traffic in the Ikeja axis and on Ikorodu Road by providing a direct link between Opebi, Mende, Maryland, and Ojota.

By linking Opebi in Ikeja to Mende in Maryland, the bridge reduces traffic around Allen, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, and Ikorodu Road, creating shorter travel times and a smoother daily commute.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu highlighted that the bridge was constructed on very tough terrain, requiring a 20-metre excavation by project manager Julius Berger to ensure a solid foundation.

The Lagos State Government had previously set multiple targets for completion, including June 2023 and Q4 2024, but the bridge has now been completed ahead of its official commissioning.

The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge is therefore expected to serve as a key transport artery for Lagos commuters, reducing travel time and traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest areas.