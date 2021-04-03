Markets
Why these 7 companies may be delisted from the NSE soon
The Regulation Committee of the National Council of The Exchange (RegCom) has approved for the Exchange to proceed with the delisting process of the firms.
Seven companies have been on the delisting radar of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for over two years (since December 2019).
They are Evans Medical Plc, Tourist Company of Nigeria, Unic Diversified Holdings Plc, Nigerian German Chemicals Plc. Others are Roads Nigeria Plc, Omatek Ventures and Deap Capital Management & Trust.
This was obtained from the NSE’s X- compliance report.
According to the report, the companies have been either in the process of delisting their issued shares from the bourse or on the delisting watchlist of the Exchange.
READ: Why big brands go from boom to bust
What is NSE saying
The Regulation Committee of the National Council of The Exchange (RegCom) has approved for the Exchange to proceed with the delisting process of Evans Medical Plc, Tourist Company of Nigeria, Unic Diversified Holdings Plc, Nigerian German Chemicals Plc, and Roads Nigeria Plc since last December.
On the other hand, Omatek Ventures and Deap Capital Management & Trust have been placed on the NSE’s delisting watch-list over their failure to comply with some post-listing requirements, including failure to file their quarterly and annual reports within a stipulated time.
Why it matters
There are two main reasons why companies delist from the NSE or are forced to delist from the market.
The first one entails punishment for companies that violate NSE’s listing rules.
The NSE periodically fines defaulting companies, whilst demanding that such companies address their corporate governance lapses.
As Nairametrics reported in 2020, the latest X-Compliance report showed that the NSE made as much as N154 million by imposing fines on defaulting companies.
But sometimes, fines are not enough. The NSE is often forced to voluntarily delist companies whose infractions have become persistent.
On the other hand, a good number of companies have also voluntarily delisted from the NSE for various reasons, including the desire to become privately owned entities.
READ: Why these companies remain on NSE’s delisting radar
What you should know
In the case of Omatek Ventures, the company’s fate has been dwindling since the departure of its founder, Dr Florence Seriki.
According to a development bank, the company has allegedly not been able to service the N5.81 billion which it obtained in 2012. The bank disclosed that several measures had been employed to ensure that Omatek kept to the loan agreement, all to no avail.
One of such efforts was the appointment of Ade Oyebanji as a receiver, who took inventory of all items located at Omatek’s premises at Plot 11, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, in January 2017.
Summary of the loan detail
In December 2012, the Bank of Industry loaned Omatek Ventures N5,808,429,033.95 in a term loan and working capital facilities agreement. The loan was disbursed to finance the procurement of assembly components for the production of laptops.
Also, as part of the requirements for obtaining the loan, the development finance bank said that it requested an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order arrangement with the defunct Skye Bank Plc in favour of BoI, all assets debenture, and an Irrevocable Personal Guarantee of the late Seriki.
Evans Medical
Evans Medical Plc is a Nigerian pharmaceutical company that was established in 1954 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1979. Over the years, the company has been plagued by many challenges, ranging from increasing competition to corporate governance lapses.
The latest NSE X-Compliance report indicated that the company has not submitted any quarterly financial statement from 2016 to 2020. At this rate, the NSE may have no choice but to forcefully delist the company.
Nigeria-German Chemicals Plc
Nigeria-German Chemicals Plc has also not been obeying the listing rules of the NSE. The latest NSE X-Compliance report also noted that the company had not filed any financial statement since Q3 2014 till date. It will not come as a surprise if the company is delisted from the Nigerian bourse any moment from now due to regulatory reasons.
Note that the company is a chemical/healthcare company that was incorporated in 1964. It was initially known as Nigerian Hoechst Plc before it rebranded and changed to its name in 1995. It was listed on the NSE in 1979.
Cryptocurrency
Football fans cashing out with Crypto as Juventus’ fan token rises by 596.98%
Crypto traders and investors can trade these sports tokens on Crypto exchanges like Chiliz.net, Binance and others.
A growing number of football teams are now venturing into crypto for obvious reasons. With a Covid-19 battered global economy, football teams have had their stadium gates closed in compliance with lockdown measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus, leading to billions of dollars in losses.
Data from Deloitte, revealed that major football league clubs will have lost over €2 billion in revenue by the end of the 2020/21 season, including amounts foregone in respect of 2019/20, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to:
- near-zero Matchday revenue for the Money League clubs beginning from March 2020, with fans unlikely to be able to return in significant numbers for any of the 2020/21 season;
- broadcast rebates of the ‘big five’ leagues and UEFA, which reportedly amounts to about €1.2bn, a large proportion of which is borne by Money League clubs; and
- lost potential to continue their previous growth trajectory over the period.
READ: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
Taking into account that the top 20 football clubs generated a combined €8.2 billion in 2019/20, down 12% on the prior season (€9.3 billion), it then becomes unsurprising that football clubs would be searching for other revenue channels and innovative strategies to keep their fans engaged.
Sports teams take advantage of the feeling of ownership exhibited by their fans. It is logical, therefore, for football teams to explore avenues that strengthen fan loyalty and their passion for the game.
Juventus the best-supported football club in Italy became the first team offering the world’s first fan token.
Holders of the Juventus Fan Tokens ($JUV) will be able to vote on some specific decisions made by the club, such as changes to the club’s jersey. They can also earn rewards while doing so, as well as access exclusive content and memorabilia.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Recall that the world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento some weeks ago, as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It is the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto, which is becoming a prominent feature in the interaction of fans with the world’s most popular sport.
A growing number of fans holding the leading Italian football team’s token are obviously smiling to the bank. At the time of writing this article, the fan token has already generated returns of about 596.98% within a span of 11 months according to Coinmarketcap.
Barcelona FC has also seen its token rise by over 1,500% since its launch at $2; and now trades at about $35 (at the time of writing this article), posting massive gains to holders of such asset.
Manchester City Football Club is the latest football club exploring sports fan tokens. Registered Manchester City fans can use these tokens to get rewards or giveaways organized by the football club, play mobile games, access promos, and vote on the club’s polls.
READ: Cryptos likely to gain at least 1000% very soon
Besides Manchester City Football Club, Barcelona and Juventus, other clubs that have signed deals with Socios.com, a first-of-its-kind mobile app for football fans to vote on club-specific decisions, include AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Manchester City Football Club has announced that it will be rewarding all registered fans with free $CITY Tokens. Such offering is seen as a reward for fan loyalty and, therefore, increases the clubs’ engagement with their fans. Other teams like Liverpool Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are also towing the path.
The use of crypto in sports will also address geographical challenges and trigger the global expansion of sports and teams. Football clubs are now using blockchain to facilitate better experiences for their fans and presently, Chiliz is the crypto used in buying these sports fan tokens.
Crypto traders and investors can trade these sports tokens on Crypto exchanges like Chiliz.net, Binance and just recently, HitBTC added AC Milan (ACM), Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fan tokens to their platform.
Dear Traders,
We have successfully added AC Milan (ACM), Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Fan Tokens to our platform.
Trade $ACM, $JUV and $PSG against $USDT, visit: https://t.co/nGfrMnquKU pic.twitter.com/DpeoEAoojJ
— HitBTC (@hitbtc) April 2, 2021
Nairametrics anticipates that such engagements with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
However, as this market segment grows and becomes increasingly concentrated, Crypto education also becomes necessary. Supporters of the most popular sport games need to adapt and work adaptively with their respective football teams in utilizing these tokens more efficiently rather than for just speculating price movements.
Dividends
Julius Berger declares N634 million dividend for 2020, and a bonus issue on its existing shares
The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders.
The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading provider of construction services, has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.
The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stating that a dividend of 40 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 1,584,000,000 ordinary shares of the company.
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 40 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 1 (one) new share for every 99 (ninety-nine) existing shares held in the company.
READ: Honeywell shares gain N555 million
Conditions to qualify for the dividend
- Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 28th of May 2021 will be considered.
- Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (GTL Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 31st of May 2021 to 2nd June 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.
Dividend and bonus issue declared last year
Last year, Julius Berger Plc paid shareholders a dividend of N2.00 per share on all the issued shares of the company. This is five times the dividend the company is set to pay on each of its issued shares this year.
In 2019 also, the company in addition to the cash dividend, proposed one new ordinary share for every 5 (five) existing ordinary shares held by the company shareholders.
READ: CAP Plc gains N1.4 billion in a day on news of N1.47 billion dividend recommendation
What you should know
Shares in Julius Berger Plc as of the close of the market on the 1st of April 2021, are currently worth N20 per share.
At this price, the dividend yield of the company shares is currently pegged at 2%. The company’s market capitalization is valued at about N31.7 billion.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
- 2020 FY: Sterling Bank Plc proposes dividend of N1.44 billion for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Chams Plc reports a loss after tax of N944.9 million