Economy & Politics

PIB: Bill on final journey to Senate, House of Reps for consideration – Lawan

The bill is expected to be signed before the end of May.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senate president warns about dangers of youth unemployment, National Assembly to ensure youth empowerment schemes are realized - Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has assured Nigerians that the Petroleum Industry Bill will soon be on its way to both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. He also expects the bill to be signed before the end of May.

Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday, in a meeting with UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in Abuja.

What the Senate President is saying

“The National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure that we pass the PIB which is a very important piece of legislation for our country.

This time around, we have devised different means and ways of ensuring that it is not only passed by the parliament but it is assented to by the President.

Our belief is that we have long been working together with the executive arm of government to ensure that we don’t leave any gaps that will engender unnecessary controversy between us on the bill, and so far it has been paying off.

The bill is on its final journey into the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers for consideration.

We are expecting that by the first week of May, we will be able to receive the report of our committee on the PIB. Our design and desire is that we are able to pass the bill before the end of May,” he said.

Lawan added that the PIB would change the economic fortune of Nigeria, as it would make a huge difference in earnings from Nigerian petroleum resources.

“But we also believe that this is one piece of legislation that will give significant or sufficient incentives to the oil companies, especially the International Oil Companies (IOCs) doing business in Nigeria,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian government had added some changes to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which included the reduction of hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in its original bill plan, in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Economy & Politics

Insecurity: US should consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ to Africa – Buhari

Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in the nation and region and addressing their root causes.

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 28, 2021

By

Travel portal, FG to release 30,000 tons of maize to poultry farmers after import ban, President submits 2021-2023 MTEF to National Assembly, public holiday, inflation, President Buhari reappoints Ben Akabueze as DG Budget office,, #EndSARS Protest: FG denies plans of monitoring calls and social media

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the US to consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ from Germany to Africa. This, he says, will bring the US Armed forces closer to the “theatre of operations” in the face of growing security challenges in West and Central Africa.

The President disclosed this in a statement after a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State on Tuesday.

What the President said

“I also reiterate that Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in our nation and region, and addressing their root causes. The support of important and strategic partners like the United States of course cannot be overstated.

Nigeria will continue to enhance collaboration in all forms with friends and strategic partners; all of us working together for greater security for all concerned.”

President Buhari voiced his appreciation of President Biden for repealing the restrictions on travel and visas for citizens predominantly from Muslim nations and African countries, including Nigeria, as well as re-joining the WHO and Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

What you should know 

The U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control and defense approaches to negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.

Economy & Politics

Kidnappings, armed banditry and the government’s many promises

State Governors have recently called for the implementation of state police to give them more leverage in dealing with insecurity.

Published

14 hours ago

on

April 27, 2021

By

Military located bandits in kankara, Q1 2020 National Debt report, Buhari finally speaks on NDDC probe, urges NA to act with a sense of urgency,National Human Rights Commission,Presidency bows to pressure, agrees to demand made by EndSARS protesters, Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown-Buhari, Zarbarmari: Massacre by Boko Haram is nothing short of senseless, barbaric, gruesome and cowardly- Buhari

On Saturday the 24th of April, President Muhammadu Buhari while reacting to the news of kidnapped students of Greenfield University stated that the FG will continue the fight against banditry and urged Nigerians to show empathy and come together as a society.

“These recurring kidnappings and killings, in Kaduna State in particular, are barbaric terror attacks. We are determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry, kidnapping and criminality with maximum will and with all the resources available to our country,” he added

However, these promises sound too familiar, as Nigeria has experienced mass school kidnappings before the Greenfield incident this year alone including:

  • 17th February 2021 – Kagara Kidnapping – 27 boys
  • 26th February 2021 – Jangebe Government Girls’ Secondary School – 317 girls
  • 11th March 2021- Afaka kidnapping, Federal College of Forestry Mechanization

After the Jangebe kidnapping, the President warned that State Governments must review their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles as such a policy had the potential to backfire with disastrous consequences. “States and Local Governments must also play their part by being proactive in improving security in and around school,” he stated.

After the release of the girls was confirmed, Buhari stated that the federal government is “working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers. They need the support of local communities in terms of human intelligence that can help nip criminal plans in the bud.”

Possible solutions

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stated that schools should be built near Military facilities to prevent further kidnapping incident, citing that the state government has studied patterns of abduction in Kaduna and Zamfara, and come to the conclusion along with the armed forces that if the army, air force and navy special forces can get to the location of the schools within 30 minutes, bandit operations can be foiled.

“In our view in Kaduna, first (way to address the situation) is to ensure that schools are fenced, because, unless we fence schools, we will give easy access to criminals. So, fencing schools is very important, and that’s a budgetary item; you need money to build fences,” he said.

The second is to have enough (security operatives) on ground. We must have more civil defence (officers), more private security guards, more vigilante people in the schools, and watchtowers so that any threat of abduction can be seen in good time so that you can call for help.

The third is to look at schools and to ensure that they are located no farther than 30 minutes from military installations because what we are facing with the bandits is beyond the capacity of civil defence and police. We need the army, the air force and navy special forces,” he added.

Bottom line

The State Governors have recently called for the implementation of state police to give them more leverage in dealing with insecurity. Doing this requires reforms and these reforms are impossible without the National Assembly pushing for and implementing a constitutional amendment.

