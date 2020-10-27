Interview
Nigeria may never harness full development potentials in the Oil & Gas industry – Dr. Babajide Agunbiade
Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, Director of US-based National Oilwell Varco shares his views on Nigeria’s dependency on oil, PIB, among other industry issues.
The Nigerian Oil and Gas sector has been the lifeline of the economy over the years and this has been a source of concern to both local and foreign stakeholders.
In this interview with Dr. Jide Agunbiade, Director, National Oilwell Varco, Houston, Texas, the largest Oil and gas equipment manufacturing company in the world, he shared his views on the nation’s dependency on the sector, the Petroleum Industry Bill among other industry issues. Excerpts:
How would you assess the Nigerian petroleum industry?
An assessment of the Nigerian petroleum industry reveals that the NNPC is one of the inefficient government institutions in Nigeria, with heavy political interference, ambiguities, corruption and nepotism. Recent investigations and probes into government corruption in Nigeria reveals that a substantial part of government corruption, originates from the activities that relate to the management of the oil and gas proceeds, supposed to be channeled towards the growth and development of the nation.
Despite the monetary resources remitted to its coffers, NNPC has since been facing challenges in funding its upstream operations and obligations. NNPC has also failed to effectively manage the downstream sector, which is characterized by moribund refineries, scarcities, inconsistent and uncompetitive fuel prices. Despite the abundance of petroleum commodities in Nigeria, the country’s largest import is from the petroleum products, which increases the supply and reduces the value of the Naira in the foreign currency market.
What about its international goodwill?
Consequently, NNPC has lost its international goodwill, because of its inconsistency and political interferences, and this has caused doubt and high business risk in the Nigerian oil industry. Though an oil rich country, Nigeria is the world headquarters of poverty, which explains further the poor management of the oil resources in the country.
Furthermore, in recent times the Nigerian petroleum industry has also been negatively impacted by a number of external factors such as a surplus of global crude supply leading to global oil price decline, competition from renewable energy, the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global oil economy, as well as the 2020 fracturing of the OPEC+ alliance (with Russia) leading to a sharp decline in oil prices in 2020. Many of these challenges though near to medium term have the potential to continue for the longer term.
In September 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari proposed the scrapping of the NNPC and the creation of NNPC Limited, in the new Petroleum Industry Bill 2020 submitted to the National Assembly.
The hope is that with the proposed scrapping and commercialization of the NNPC, this will mark a turning point for the petroleum industry in Nigeria and that the challenges that the sector has faced for many years will be addressed and remedied.
Former President Obasanjo decided to privatize the nation’s refineries but was reversed by former President Yar’adua. Today, the nation has spent hundreds of millions on them. If you are the President, how will you address the issue?
More than 55 years after Nigeria started producing and exporting crude oil and gas, the government-owned refineries — located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, are sitting idle. Prior to their shutdown, the refineries were performing minimally due to years of neglect, mismanagement and pillage, leaving the country almost wholly dependent on imported petroleum products. Claims from successive governments, of turnaround maintenance and rehabilitation of these refineries have yielded no positive results.
The Government has deviated from her traditional role of providing social services, law and order etc., to conducting businesses. She has channeled her funds and energy into business ventures such as running the refineries which have led to spending hundreds of millions with no significant change. Since the de-privatization of the sector by Yar’adua, the nation has suffered a decline in oil-revenue despite the amounts been spent on running these refineries.
If you were the President of Nigeria, what will you do?
Relinquish government control of the operation and management of the nation’s refineries by divesting a majority of its 100 percent equity to competent, resourceful and experienced independent private refining firms with the requisite capital and technical expertise needed for the development and maintenance of the refineries.
I will also establish a governmental agency that would have a board made up of external and independent stakeholders, that would govern and regulate the activities of these independent private refining firms.
Privatizing the refineries, the government and the nation as a whole stand to gain several advantages which include but not limited to improvement in the efficient allocation of resources, for mobilizing investment and for stimulating private sector development; reduce corruption and parasite mentality of Nigerians towards government-owned sectors and infuse capital and modernize technology in our refineries, many of which have not seen any improvement for years among others.
What is your take on the PIB, have you observed any gap?
A major gap in the PIB 2020 is that the government’s continued control of the new NNPC raises concerns of a likely continuation of old practices such as corruption and weak accountability. Also, the PIB 2020 does not specifically require the government to sell shares in NNPC Limited and this may stifle the much-needed fundraising required for the growth of the sector. Furthermore, unlike previous reform proposals, the PIB 2020 does not set a specific deadline for when the privatization/commercialization will be completed.
Also, the passage of the PIB is being pursued without matching the goals and vision of the PIB and the country’s energy policies. Without linking the PIB to a clear energy policy direction that responds to the troubling issues of epileptic power supply, the security of local consumption of gas, reform of the downstream sector and refineries, enhancement of local content, linkages between the Oil and Gas (O&G) sector and local economy in order to unleash the industrialization potentials in Nigeria, Nigeria may never be able to harness the full development potentials in the O&G industry. And for so long, it is unlikely to free the sector from the instability that threatens the revenue peace in the Niger Delta.
What is your take on the alleged unbundle of the NNPC under the draft of the new PIB?
I believe the unbundling of the NNPC would make for a clear separation of powers, increased statutory and sectoral funding, operational autonomy, transparency in appointments and dismissals, and insulation from political influence, within the newly established governmental entities.
If unbundled, what structure do you suggest should be implemented to further block holes in the sector?
I believe the structures/new entities proposed by the PIB 2020 (as discussed above), should be adequate to block holes in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.
Globally, one key structure that helps block holes in the oil & gas sector is sustainable finance. International experience shows that NOCs need flexible, reliable options for accessing capital while maintaining checks and balances that prevent them from becoming states within the state. Of particular importance is developing a workable revenue retention model that allows the kind of medium and long-term planning needed for effective commercial operations. This can be achieved by publicly listing the NOC shares. If managed well, public listings can enforce market discipline. They have encouraged innovation and efficiency in Petrobras (Brazil), Statoil (Norway) and KMG (Kazakhstan).
As a case study, Brazil partially privatized Petrobras in 1997 with the ratification of Law 9.478. At the same time, the state established a regulatory body, the National Petroleum Agency, to guide Petrobras through its transition to a mixed public-private entity, and in particular, to assist in the sales of its shares abroad (notably on the New York Stock Exchange). Proceeds from the sales then went back into the sector, principally in offshore drilling and exploration.
This exercise served Petrobras’s stated goal of increasing revenues in three ways. First and most obvious, the share sales raised cash upfront. Second, compliance with stringent U.S. stock exchange reporting requirements incentivized better, more efficient management, which in turn reassured investors when Petrobras went out to raise capital. Third, the share sale helped reduce fuel subsidy costs, which were ballooning Brazil’s public debt and inflation. By creating new and binding obligations to maximize Petrobras’s profits for shareholders, Brazil gave itself a fresh legal argument against entrenched interests around subsidies. Phaseouts were then done gradually to reduce political fallout, with price controls on products with smaller market shares (jet fuel, lubricants and kerosene) reduced ahead of the big gasoline and diesel subsidies. Within a period of years, Petrobras’s production levels, proven reserves and revenues increased substantially, and the company has further enhanced its skills and reputation as a world leader in deepwater exploration and production.
The Bill provides for a 10% Host Community Fund for inhabitants of communities hosting oil and gas resources but failed to disclose how the fund will be sought. Do you think this will create issues in the future?
The PIB 2020 states that the funds will be sought from contributions received from E&P companies operating within the community. The issue I foresee arising is how the payment of the 2.5% of the actual operating expenditure of these E&P companies will be enforced, in terms of if the E&P companies can be made to accurately disclose their actual operating expenditure for the preceding year. However, this may be resolved by ensuring they submit their audited accounts for the preceding year for confirmation.
That being said, the creation of PHCF is arguably not the solution to the Niger Delta crisis and it is indeed incredulous that so much agitation has arisen in this regard. Prior to the proposal and subsequent inclusion of the PHCF in the PIB, various government intervention has been put in place in addition to the allocation of derivation, such as the Niger Delta Development Board, the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (“OMPADEC”), the Niger Delta Development Commission (“NDDC”), and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (“MNDA”). Rather than identify and address the root cause of why the various government interventions in the past have not yielded the desired result, there is a shift towards either placing an additional layer of responsibility on oil companies and/or creating another layer of institution which would likely be bogged down with the same problems plaguing the existing institutions.
Restructuring of an institution like NDDC such that a large portion of the funds accruing to them can be channeled towards creating a PHCF or a Fund with similar characteristics should be considered.
It has been suggested that a good way to prevent mismanagement of such a Fund would be to involve international agencies such as the United Nations (“UN”) in its management.
Such a partnership initiative would reduce the layer of corruption by ensuring that disbursements from the Fund are utilized for the specific community or regional development project it is earmarked for. The Federal Government also has a major role in ensuring that it meets its funding obligations as and when due.
Bill also allows the Agency to accept gifts of money or other property upon such terms and conditions as may be specified by the person or organization. Will this not affect the integrity or accountability of the agency?
This is a provision of the PIB 2018 (this provision may also be replicated in PIB 2020). The provision is replicated below –
(27) The Commission may accept grants of money or other property upon such terms and conditions as may be specified by the person or organization making the gift provided, such gifts are not-
- inconsistent with the objectives and functions of the Commission under this Act;
- accepted from persons or organizations regulated by the Commission. (2) Nothing in subsection (1) of this section or in this Act shall be construed to allow any member of the Board or staff of the Commission to accept grants for their personal use.
From the above exceptions in a) and b) as well as (2), I believe these clauses adequately limit the ambit of the Commission to accept gifts and also secure the integrity or accountability of the Commission.
What is your take on a modular refinery?
Modular Refineries are ideally suited for remote locations and are viable for investments by Public-Private Partnership (PPP) as a source of rapid production of primary fuel products and raw materials for Petrochemical Downstream Industries.
Establishing a crude oil refinery requires approval from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Nigeria. Investors may need to apply for oil block allocation or partner with the government at different levels to guarantee investment and feedstock for the production plant.
No doubt, Nigeria’s refining sector holds great prospects for the future. There have been some government initiatives to increase local refining capacity to offset the continued growth of importing finished products for growing consumer demand. The goal is to provide lower-cost, steady supply of fuels and products on a local level.
This is very commendable as it will go a long way in increasing local security of supply for transportation fuels, local electricity as well as sustained use of LPG cylinders for cooking and heating fuel obtained in-country, benefiting from lower regional pricing, transportation, and other incentives such as local jobs creation.
How would you assess the Nigerian ride-hailing segment in the face of the ‘new normal’?
We know that the transport industry in Nigeria is facing new and unpredictable challenges. As the coronavirus continues to spread, cities begin to reopen, and the public transport sector begins to move again, it is important to proceed with caution and keep safety in mind.
The travel restrictions put in place by the government were done in order to flatten the curve. In doing so, it is the responsibility of the public transport sector to further understand the detailed guidelines, in order to ensure that measures are in place to put the health and safety of the community first.
READ: Uber withdraws financial forecast, reduces assets value by $2 billion
Thus, it is imperative that we are all prepared to ensure customers are unaffected. At Uber, we are doing our best to support drivers and riders during these unprecedented times; and to limit the spread of the coronavirus, we adapted our safety measures.
In Nigeria, especially in Lagos, the government has introduced some levies on the ride-hailing operators. What is your take on this and does it mean your charges will further go up?
We are positively engaging with the Lagos State Government and relevant stakeholders on the proposed regulations. We are working to better understand how the regulations will impact the future of our business and network of driver-partners.
READ: Tayo Oviosu, the journey from Software Engineer to Pagatech
We will give an update in due course. However, we look forward to working in close collaboration with the government to develop workable and accessible regulations that will benefit all.
There is an allegation of ‘double charge’ against your brand by riders – A situation where the driver’s phone reads higher charge compared to that of the rider. What is your take on such development and your advice for riders?
This type of behaviour would be in clear violation of our Community Guidelines. Fraudulent activity undermines the trust on which Uber is built. That’s why we are constantly on the lookout for fraud by riders and drivers who are gaming our systems.
Uber has automated rules in place that warn and permanently deactivate any account or accounts associated with fraudulent activity. We have also put in place a transparent fare structure that is constantly monitored and we always examine consumer price sensitivities to ensure fares are correctly priced so that riders continue to take trips and drivers have access to more fare-paying passengers.
READ: Lagos regulations on ride-hailing companies, fair or outrageous
What is the update on your Uber Boat?
Uber Boat is the first high profile private sector investment navigating Lagos waterways. The pilot of the service lasted for two weeks after it was launched in October 2019, conveying travellers within specific routes.
We piloted this service because we are aware of the man-hours and productivity that are lost every day due to road traffic in Lagos state, and we are looking at ways to provide commuters with an easy and affordable way to get in and out of the city’s business districts.
What was your plan for the pilot service?
The pilot service focused on getting locals from point A to point B on popular water-based transportation routes, and created a positive conversation around alternative methods of getting around the city more effectively.
Given this was only a pilot phase, Uber is assessing the feasibility of this product in order to assess whether or not to extend. Uber believes the app can help build the transport systems of the future, and we hope that this product will bring that vision to light.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
When are you likely to bring Uber Eats to Nigeria?
While we are always looking at new features and products, this is not something we are looking at launching in Nigeria at this time.
If you won’t launch that in Nigeria now, what are the other areas Uber plans to invest in?
Uber’s ambition is to be everywhere – any progressive, forward-thinking city that has a need for safe, reliable, and efficient transportation, we want to be there. We are part of a broader mobility movement, establishing smart cities of the future. We are currently working hard to grow our business in Nigeria.
Each city offers its own unique opportunities, we have found Nigeria to be defined by agility, creativity, and adaptability. Uber is all about providing access to safe, reliable, and affordable rides at any time, whilst providing flexible economic opportunities for drivers who want to be their own boss.
Interview
How Citizenship by Investment is offering wealthy Nigerians new global opportunities
Chief Executive Officer of La Vida Golden Visas chats with Nairametrics about Grenada CBI Programme, the opportunities in the country and more.
As more Africans look to expand their horizons in pursuit of global opportunities, Nairametrics caught up with Paul Williams, Chief Executive Officer of La Vida Golden Visas, one of the world’s leading Citizenship by Investment facilitators, to understand the surge in demand for dual citizenship in Nigeria and across the continent. Discussion points include the Grenada CBI Programme, the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort and the opportunities that lie in wait for High Net Worth Individuals and investors in the country.
We have seen an increasing trend of Dual Citizenship across the globe and most especially from Africa. Why now?
Whenever geopolitical issues arise in any country, we tend to see an increase in demand for second citizenship or residency. With so much uncertainty currently in the world, people are often looking for a ”Plan B”. More than ever before, there is an increased awareness of such programmes which is also driving the demand. Ten years ago, there were just a handful of citizenship by investment programmes available, but the industry has grown substantially in the last decade and there are now more than 80 investor visa options available across the globe. Africa’s affluent middle class are also becoming wealthier, giving them the opportunity and motivation to take part in citizenship by investment programmes.
What are the current challenges with the Nigerian passport?
As a standalone passport, Nigerians have visa-free travel to just 54 countries and territories worldwide. Many are other African countries such as Ghana and Ethiopia. When you break this down, Nigerian passport holders, shockingly, have access to just 2.1% of the world’s GDP or 3.1% of the world’s travel popularity. For HNWIs and business people from Nigeria this is very limiting and could be holding them back from various opportunities, restricting them with business, education and leisure.
How can Nigerians step up their Global travel?
Investing in a quality government-approved citizenship by investment programme will enhance your visa-free travel access dramatically, and in turn, open up other opportunities. For example, if you pair a Grenadian passport with a Nigerian passport, one will gain access to 163 destinations worldwide, which includes the UK, EU Schengen zone, China and Russia. Now you have visa-free access to 58.7% of the world’s GDP, a huge improvement on the 2.1% that a standalone Nigerian passport offers.
How do you apply for Grenadian Citizenship by investment (CBI) and what are the benefits?
Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) is one of the world’s top ranked CBI programmes and allows individuals and their families to obtain citizenship in Grenada. It offers a user-friendly second citizenship and a first-class investment opportunity whereby applicants can buy Government-approved real estate from USD220,000 like a unit in the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort, which is currently the most popular project. An application for Citizenship by Investment in Grenada is fast, has low family fees, and no interview, education, language test or management experience is required. There are no residency requirements and dual citizenship is permitted. Once your passports are issued, you have visa-free travel to over 140 countries. Grenada does not tax worldwide income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains.
How long does it take from investment to citizenship?
The government processing time is between 60-90 days from the date the application is submitted. La Vida’s in-house processing team will assist applicants with the entire process from start to finish, providing investors with a seamless and stress-free service.
What is the Grenadian Citizenship by Investment project and how does it work?
Kimpton Kawana Bay is a new beachfront 5-star luxury resort in Grenada. Title deeded studios and suites are for sale for the minimum investment of USD220,000 through Grenada’s acclaimed Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which allows purchasers to apply for Grenadian citizenship for themselves and their family in one application. The resort is ideally positioned on Grand Anse Beach, voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. The resort will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world.
What are the benefits for investors at Kimpton Kawana Bay?
Kimpton Kawana Bay offers hassle-free ownership with no annual out of pocket fees. There is a projected rental income of 3-5% through the transparent revenue-sharing model and personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year. After 5 years you can disinvest and recoup your initial investment. The hotel will feature an infinity edge pool overlooking Grand Anse Beach, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities.
Kimpton Kawana Bay, Grenada
What does it cost and who is this best suited for?
Asides from the $220,000 investment in the Kimpton Kawana Bay project, investors will need to budget for the government’s application, processing and due diligence fees. For a single applicant, the total cost, inclusive of fees will be $306,000, whereas a family of four would be around $320,000, depending on the ages of the children. A typical Nigerian investor taking part in the programme could be a businessperson looking to extend their global reach, or an affluent middle-class family who may want to broaden their global opportunities, both for business and education reasons. It’s rare that applicants look to relocate to Grenada, and the beauty of the programme is that there is no requirement to do so.
Why should more wealthy Nigerians adopt a second Passport?
Visa-free travel, increased global business and education opportunities, creating a legacy for one’s family and having a ”Plan B” are just some of the many reasons investors take up second citizenship. Grenadian Citizenship offers several added attractions that many of its competitor countries do not. Grenada is one of the only CBI countries which has visa-free access to China and Russia. Grenada is also the only Caribbean CBI country to hold an E-2 Visa treaty with the USA. This means, once Grenadian citizenship has been granted, there is the opportunity to then apply for residency in the USA through business investment, should one wish to do so.
What is the E2 visa and why does it matter?
The E-2 Visa is an optional and secondary application which is available as an extra service to those who may want to gain residency in the USA. Should investors decide to take this step, they need to budget for an additional investment into a US business. There is no fixed amount set by the government, but it is recommended that applicants invest a minimum of $120,000 upwards and become at least a 50% shareholder in the company. This route is fast becoming more popular than the direct EB5 programme to the US which has lengthy delays and requires a much larger investment of $900,000+. It’s important to note that the E-2 visa category is not affected by the recent immigration bans announced by president Trump.
How long does the E2 Visa take to process?
The timeframe for this is usually two months from the time the E2 application and business investment are made. Applicants will be issued with a five year US residency visa with unlimited renewals.
Living in Grenada – what is that like?
Grenada is an enchanting and unspoiled tropical island located in the Caribbean. Grenada boasts the quintessential laidback Caribbean lifestyle with lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and warm and friendly people, many of which have historical family ties back to West Africa. The official language spoken in Grenada is English and the population of Grenada is approximately 112,000 people. The magnificent environment with its safe surroundings and exquisite new resorts makes Grenada an alluring destination for tourists and investors. The country is one of the most open and business friendly economies in the region and continues to grow steadily. The island has an established health care system and is home to St George’s University, one of the world’s largest American accredited medical schools, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries. It is easily accessible with a number of daily direct flights into Grenada’s International Airport from major US cities, London and a number of regional flights from the surrounding islands. The airport also offers fixed-based operator services for private jets. Grenada is close to the equator, which ensures a year-round tropical climate. Its cooling trade winds make temperatures comfortable. Most notably it is located outside of the hurricane belt.
Grand Anse Beach, Grenada.
From your own perspective why is this a much-needed opportunity for Nigerians asides chasing the American or English dream?
It’s different in that this is about access, visa free travel and a Plan B. With the direct US and UK immigration options, applicants are usually required to reside full time in the country. Many Nigerians do not wish to leave their country and relocate, they just want more flexibility. Grenada’s CBI programme has no minimum stay requirement. As it is part of the commonwealth, Grenadian passport holders are entitled to spend up to six months per year in the UK too.
How can interested parties get started with the process through La Vida Golden Visas?
La Vida’s team of expert advisors offer a free consultation to any applicants considering proceeding with a Citizenship by Investment programme. We will provide a full quotation to each client and run through the specifics of the process. To speak with one of our experienced consultants, please contact us through our website or call us on: +44 207 060 1475.
Interview
StarTimes Vs GOtv: Which is cheaper and richer in content?
Let’s compare StarTimes and GOtv and find-out which offers better value-for-money.
By Bolu Aina
Both StarTimes and GOtv are the leading affordable pay-tv options. While GOtv is an abridge (shorter version) of what DStv offers, StarTimes could best be described as a hybrid, a mid-point of combined rich content on DStv and affordable GOtv. So StarTimes is a blend of affordable and rich entertaining digital TV platform.
DStv premium bouquet has 175 channels at N18,400 monthly, GOtv’s topmost bouquet, called GOtv Max, has 90 channels at N3600. StarTimes’ classic bouquet (DTT/antenna) has 99 channels at N2500 and its Super bouquet (DTH/satellite dish) has about 120 channels at N4200.
Though criticized for its grossly limited channels and its programmes falling short of what DStv and GOtv offers, StarTimes has recently gone through brand refresh, rejigging its content offerings and now offers a richer mix of quality content at a more affordable price than DStv/GOtv.
For the sake of the major two platforms fighting for market leader in the affordability segment, let’s compare StarTimes and GOtv and find-out which offers better value-for-money.
Here are six aspects to consider:
1. Pricing
|StarTimes
|GOtv
|Bouquet
|Price (N)
|Total Channels
|Bouquet
|Price (N)
|Total Channels
|Classic
|2500
|99
|Max
|3600
|90
|Basic
|1700
|77
|Jolli
|2460
|82
|Nova
|900
|42
|Jinja
|1640
|57
|Smallie
|800
|36
2. Movies
StarTimes and GOtv have a rich blend of local and foreign movie channels. For local movies and series, GOtv has 5 Africa Magic channels – Family, Epic, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa; and two ROK channels (ROK 2 & 3). In total, that’s seven channels dedicated to local movies and series. To enjoy all these channels, you need to be on GOtv Jolli at N2460 monthly. However, most of the movies and series content on Africa Magic are delayed and relayed several months later on GOtv after subscribers on DStv’s higher bouquets have seen them. BBNaija is exclusive to MultiChoice.
As per StarTimes, local movies and series channels include: PBO TV, Nollywood Plus, AMC Movies, Area Ten; four Yoruba channels – ST Yoruba, Nigbati, Kaftan Yoruba and Orisun TV; Isimbido (Igbo); and Hausa channels – Dadinkowa and Farin Wata. Another Hausa channel, Arewa 24, is on StarTimes and GOtv. The catch for StarTimes is its recently rolled out a premium Nollywood channel ‘PBO TV’, an entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated Nollywood movies, series, sitcoms and late-night comedy shows. Attractively placed on Basic Bouquet at N1700 monthly and on Smart bouquet at N2200 monthly, the channel promises to offer explosive experience like the one offered on Africa Magic showcase. True to its promise, most of its movies and series since inception are top-class Nollywood movies. But only time will tell if it can sustain the momentum.
As regards foreign movies, GOtv Jolli subscribers (N2460 monthly) have access to Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa. StarTimes recently launched TNT Africa, also attractively placing it on Basic Bouquet at N1700 monthly and on Smart bouquet at N2200 monthly.
|CATEGORY
|STARTIMES
|GOtv
|HOLLYWOOD
|TNT AFRICA
|TNT AFRICA
|FOX
|FOX
|ST MOVIES PLUS
|M-Net Movies 4
|ST ZONE
|BOLLYWOOD
|COLORS
|B4U MOVIES
|STAR LIFE
|ZEE WORLD
|STAR GOLD
|STAR LIFE
|STAR PLUS
|ZEE CINEMA
|ST BOLLYWOOD PLUS
|TELENOVELA
|ST NOVELA
|TELEMUNDO
|ST NOVELA PLUS
|EVA+
|TL NOVELAS
|TELEVISTA
|CHINESE
|ST KUNGFU
|ST SINO DRAMA
|TURKISH
|TDC
3. GOtv Vs StarTimes: Sports
For Football, GOtv Max (N3600 monthly) shows one live EPL match every Saturday and one Champions League match a week, though not key matches. GOtv Max also airs all La Liga matches and Serie A matches, and some Emirates FA Cup matches as well as live sports on ESPN 1. No ESPN 1 and La Liga on lesser bouquets. If you want to watch all Emirates FA Cup matches, you need be on DStv Compact Plus at N12,400 monthly.
StarTimes’ Classic Bouquet (N2500 monthly) airs all Europa League matches, all Emirates FA Cup, all La Liga (French commentary), Bundesliga, Copa Del Rey, Coppa Italia, and ESPN 1 and 2 channels. StarTimes also spreads many matches to its lower bouquets (NOVA and Basic). Also, one EPL match is shown every week on NTA Sports 24 on StarTimes 900naira NOVA Bouquet. StarTimes Basic Bouquet (N1700) has ESPN 1 channel and a combat sports channel, Sports Arena. Live combat sports include boxing, kick boxing, Mix Martial Art, etc. Recently, StarTimes acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for Bob Arum’s Top Rank events in 2020. This will see the broadcaster air live boxing events including many world titles bouts on the roster. Top Rank’s current stable of champions represents the best the sport has to offer: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Oscar Valdez, Gilberto Ramirez, Jose Ramirez and Tyson Fury.
|Football
|Game
|StarTimes
(Frequency)
|StarTimes
(Price)
|GOtv
(Frequency)
|GOtv
(Price)
|EPL
|1 weekly
|N900/month
|1 weekly
|N3600/month
|La Liga
|All
|N2500/month
|All
|N3600
|Champions League
|Nil
|Rarely
|Europa League
|All
|From N900/month
|Nil
|Emirates FA Cup
|All
|N2500
|Few
|N3600
|Bundesliga
|All
|N2500
|Nil
|Serie A
|Nil
|All
|N3600
|Copa Del Rey
|All
|N2500
|Nil
|Coppa Italia
|All
|N2500
|Nil
|ESPN 1
|All
|N1700
|All
|N3600
|ESPN 2
|All
|N2500
|Nil
4. Kiddies
StarTimes has eight kiddies’ channels which are Jim Jam, Toonami, ST Kids, Nickelodeon, CBEEBIES, infant channel (BabyTV), Nigerian fables (Pineapple TV), and recently launched top Hollywood animation channel, DreamWorks.
GOtv has seven channels: Jim Jam, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Da Vinci Kids, PBS Kids, and Cartoon Networks.
If your kids have a certain affinity for Jim Jam, then StarTimes offers it cheaper on at NOVA bouquet at N900 monthly.
5. International News
With local news, both networks are on equal footing with Channels TV, AIT, NTA and TVC on their list (although Startimes holds the advantage of NTA channels in Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba). Internationally, GOtv boasts of CNN, Aljazeera, and BBC. StarTimes has BBC, Fox News, Aljazeera, CNC and CGTN.
6. GOtv Vs StarTimes: Affordability
From the above analysis, StarTimes seems more available. StarTimes has more channels and interesting content offering than GOtv. Most of all channels and content you watch on GOtv are on StarTimes and cheaper on StarTimes. Analysis above shows that. Thus, our verdict is that StarTimes is the meeting point between DStv and GOtv. For instance, Few Emirates FA Cup matches are aired on GOtv Max (N3600 monthly). If you want to watch all Emirates FA Cup matches, you need to be on DStv Compact Plus at N12,400 monthly. Also, GOtv Max has ESPN 1, no ESPN 2. Meanwhile, on StarTimes classic bouquet (N2500 monthly), you will watch all Emirates FA Cup matches and also enjoy live sports like NBA on ESPN 1 and 2. ESPN 1 is on StarTimes N1700 basic bouquet.
When it comes to the manner of payment, StarTimes is the clear winner as it allows for daily, weekly and monthly subscriptions while GOtv only allows monthly subscription. For just 90 naira a day, you can have access to 42 channels under Startimes Nova plan. Basic Bouquet is N160 daily while Classic is N320 daily.
7. StarTimes VS GOtv: MOBILE APP
StarTimes is the best when it comes to mobile app features. In fact, the Startimes ON app can be used to watch your favorite TV programs on the go with your phone. But GOtv is yet to develop an app to help customers stream live, except for DStv subscribers who can DStv NOW. The extra benefit with StarTimes is that its streaming app (StarTimes ON) can act as standalone. If you are not a StarTimes subscriber, you can download the app and watch all live matches showing on StarTimes as low as N400 weekly.