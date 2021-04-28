Connect with us
Economy & Politics

Electoral Reform: Bill to pass before the end of June – Senate President

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan disclosed that the Electoral Amendment Bill would be approved by before the end of June.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Adeleke confirmed as NCC Executive Commissioner by the senate, Nigeria is on the path of growth despite challenges - Senate President tells IMF

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan disclosed that the Electoral Amendment Bill would be approved by the National Assembly before the end of June.

The Senate President disclosed this during a meeting with the UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Tuesday in Abuja.

“On the Electoral Amendment Bill, we have been working on that. It is also in our programme, we will be able to pass it before we go on summer break. We are hopeful that we will be able to pass the bill before the end of June,” Lawan said.

What you should know 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  stated last year that it is working with the National Assembly to introduce technology enhanced solutions into Nigeria’s Electoral Act to make elections more credible in Nigeria.

Economy & Politics

PIB: Bill on final journey to Senate, House of Reps for consideration – Lawan

The bill is expected to be signed before the end of May.

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 28, 2021

By

Senate president warns about dangers of youth unemployment, National Assembly to ensure youth empowerment schemes are realized - Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has assured Nigerians that the Petroleum Industry Bill will soon be on its way to both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. He also expects the bill to be signed before the end of May.

Lawan disclosed this on Tuesday, in a meeting with UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in Abuja.

READ: IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB

What the Senate President is saying about the PIB

“The National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure that we pass the PIB which is a very important piece of legislation for our country.

This time around, we have devised different means and ways of ensuring that it is not only passed by the parliament but it is assented to by the President.

Our belief is that we have long been working together with the executive arm of government to ensure that we don’t leave any gaps that will engender unnecessary controversy between us on the bill, and so far it has been paying off.

READ: House of Reps Speaker assures that the PIB will be passed in April 2021

The bill is on its final journey into the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers for consideration.

We are expecting that by the first week of May, we will be able to receive the report of our committee on the PIB. Our design and desire is that we are able to pass the bill before the end of May,” he said.

Lawan added that the PIB would change the economic fortune of Nigeria, as it would make a huge difference in earnings from Nigerian petroleum resources.

“But we also believe that this is one piece of legislation that will give significant or sufficient incentives to the oil companies, especially the International Oil Companies (IOCs) doing business in Nigeria,” he said.

READ: Nigeria may never harness full development potentials in the Oil &amp; Gas industry – Dr. Babajide Agunbiade

What you should know about the PIB

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian government had added some changes to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which included the reduction of hydrocarbon tax to 30% for converted leases, down from 42.5% in its original bill plan, in a bid to attract more investors to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Continue Reading

Economy & Politics

Insecurity: US should consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ to Africa – Buhari

Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in the nation and region and addressing their root causes.

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 28, 2021

By

Travel portal, FG to release 30,000 tons of maize to poultry farmers after import ban, President submits 2021-2023 MTEF to National Assembly, public holiday, inflation, President Buhari reappoints Ben Akabueze as DG Budget office,, #EndSARS Protest: FG denies plans of monitoring calls and social media

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the US to consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ from Germany to Africa. This, he says, will bring the US Armed forces closer to the “theatre of operations” in the face of growing security challenges in West and Central Africa.

The President disclosed this in a statement after a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State on Tuesday.

READ: Chad: Nigeria to beef up security at borders

What the President said

“I also reiterate that Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in our nation and region, and addressing their root causes. The support of important and strategic partners like the United States of course cannot be overstated.

Nigeria will continue to enhance collaboration in all forms with friends and strategic partners; all of us working together for greater security for all concerned.”

President Buhari voiced his appreciation of President Biden for repealing the restrictions on travel and visas for citizens predominantly from Muslim nations and African countries, including Nigeria, as well as re-joining the WHO and Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

READ: Why NNPC’s Borno power plant may not materialise 

What you should know 

The U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control and defense approaches to negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.

Continue Reading

  





