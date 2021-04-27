Columnists
Chartered accountants: Farmers, hunters, or herdsmen (without ak-47)? Pt1
Chartered Accountants need to be extra vigilant in the pursuit of professional excellence and impregnable ethics as well as robust defence of our integrity.
Here we are in Abuja for the 50th Annual Accountants Conference of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN] which is scheduled to run from April 5th to April 9th, 2021. In our midst is the President of the International Federation of Accountants, Mr Alan Johnson.
50 is a magic number. The President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales [ICAEW], Mr David Matthews (Ex-KPMG) has sent me the following message:
“From our records, you have been a member of our Institute for over fifty years. Congratulations.”
Hence, it is tempting to reflect on the year 2003/2004 which for me was epochal as it was my privilege and honour, as Chief Host and President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, to preside over the 33rd Annual Accountants Conference, in Abuja.
On that auspicious occasion, the Guest of Honour was the President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR. He had the option of sending a representative but I remain grateful to him for the honour he accorded the Institute by declaring the conference open himself. To his eternal credit, he arrived right on time and proceeded to deliver an excellent but pungent address that did not pull any punches. His message was clear – Chartered Accountants had in his view not lived up to expectations!
Indeed, when a delegation of Past Presidents of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria paid him a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa he caused panic when he bluntly demanded:
“Where is the money?”
He was referring to cases where Chartered Accountants were alleged to have been involved in corruption and looting of the treasury.
Perhaps I should add that even before then, Prince (Justice) Ambassador Bola Ajibola SAN a very close friend of President Obasanjo (they both attended Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta) while serving as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (from 1985 to 1991) under General Ibrahim Babangida had publicly accused chartered accountants of duplicitously signing two different sets of accounts for their clients in order to assist them to evade taxation or whatever. The solution he came up with was that reports of the Auditors should be countersigned by his professional colleagues – lawyers !!
No wonder that in “Merchant of Venice” William Shakespeare delivered a dire exhortation:
“First let’s kill all the lawyers.”
Anyway, going back to 2003/2004 the stock and reputation of Chartered Accountants were under a cloud. When the searchlight was beamed on us we had no option but to robustly defend our integrity. It is for others to judge whether we succeeded entirely or failed woefully.
As matters stand, our primacy in the management and regulation of the accountancy profession are under threat not only by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria [ANAN] who have been competing with us since they obtained recognition by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2010 and are also members of the International Federation of Accountants [IFAC], we also have unresolved issues with the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria regarding whether members of our Institute can offer services/consultancy on tax matters unless they are registered with the Nigerian Institute of Taxation.
We are also under attack from those who are determined to balkanize our profession by creating separate bodies for Forensic Accounting; Public Accounts; Local Government Accounts; Receivership and Liquidations, etc.
I must quickly add that I have no personal issues with whoever is pursuing such an agenda.
In a democracy, which is what our nation proffers to be, freedom of association is guaranteed under the Constitution. Indeed, it is a cardinal principle in the exercise of fundamental human rights.
What is required is for Chartered Accountants to be extra vigilant in the pursuit of professional excellence and impregnable ethics as well as robust defence of our integrity.
Indeed, it is most gratifying that amongst the speakers at this year’s conference is Mr Mohammed Mani, Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service. The last time we checked, he did not appear to be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN].
I understand he is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. Of course, he is most welcome. Sentiments and prejudice are not to be confused with reality, realism and pragmatism.
Perhaps it is too late in the day to begin to wail and lament that the commanding heights of our nation’s financial landscape and economic system which used to be the exclusive preserve of Chartered Accountants have steadily crumbled due to heavy artillery (under at first the military government and subsequently by the civilian government) are now occupied by those of other ilks.
In 2003/2004 our fellow Chartered Accountants held the following positions (and I stand to be corrected):
- Minister of Finance
- Auditor-General of The Federation
- Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service
- Accountant-General of The Federation
- Governor of The Central Bank of Nigeria
- And others too many to be counted.
The pattern was also replicated in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Indeed, some of you may recall that both the late Past President of ICAN, Chief Oluwole Adeosun, and I mounted the stage and at my prompting, he conceded that perhaps he was being overloaded as Minister of Transport, Aviation and Communications, all at the same time !!
Perhaps I should have made my own confession that I was at the age of nearly sixty combining being President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria with being the Chairman and Chief Executive of KPMG Nigeria in addition to being the Chairman of KPMG Africa. I was also a member of the International Council of KPMG and a member of the Committee of Accountants in Business of the International Federation of Accountants.
Some of you may also be aware that I have been a newspaper columnist for fifty years in addition to writing thirty books of which probably the best known is “THE GODFATHER NEVER SLEEPS.”
I am not sure that all these are a match for the pace set by my late father, Chief J.K. Randle who held probably the three most important positions in Lagos – Lisa of Lagos (Prime Minister); Chairman Lagos Island Club; and Chairman of Lagos Race (Horse Racing) Club. He was only 47 years old when he died in 1956.
As for whether Chartered Accountants belong to the same category as farmers, it was Sir Ronald Leach who as Senior Partner of Peat Marwick Mitchell (later KPMG) from 1975 to 1977 who put matters succinctly:
“Chartered Accountants are like farmers – we reap what we sow. Most importantly, our ethics, integrity and reputation are the fertilizers of our sacred profession. Whatever we do (or do not do), public trust is paramount.”
It was when Sir Colin Sharman became the Chairman of KPMG (1991 to 1999) that he canvassed a somewhat different perspective and profoundly different message by blowing the hunter’s whistle – chartered accountants have to hunt for new ideas, and crucially shift from being re-active to being pro-active. In other words, our attention should shift to the future needs of our clients. According to him, clients are not interested in the past (as reflected in the audited accounts). What is of utmost concern to them is the future, especially the sustainability of their business. The credit for publishing the firm’s accounts belongs to him and the innovation was further amplified by his successors.
When Michael Rake became the Chairman of KPMG, (2002 to 2007) the music changed even more dramatically. He came out with a bold and blunt statement.
“Kill what you eat; and eat what you kill.”
It galvanized momentum and legitimized aggressiveness in the pursuit of goals. No more common pool. The culture had changed in favor of the performance/reward equation and matrix as a well robust matrix.
We were herdsmen (but without AK-47 rifles). We were no longer pastoral settlers but herdsmen ever ready to venture into hitherto forbidden territory (e.g. China and Russia).
Culled from The Alvin Report
Addax OML license saga: The real facts
Under the PSC, Addax fully funded and operated the development of the OMLs, with profit shared between Addax and NNPC.
In 1998, the NNPC entered into a 20-year PSC (Production Sharing Contract) in respect of certain oil mining leases (OMLs) with Addax Petroleum, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The PSC was subsequently extended for a further four years, until 2022. The assets were OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137.
Under the PSC, Addax fully funded and operated the development of the OMLs, with profit shared between Addax and NNPC. From 1998 until 2009, Addax increased production in these OMLs to about 130,000 bopd. In 2009, Sinopec (a Chinese state-owned company) purchased Addax Petroleum. As a result, Sinopec obtained the rights to these assets.
No payments were made to the Federal Government during the purchase by either party. However, in recent years, there have been no new investments in the assets, and by 2021, production had declined to 25,000 bopd. This led to a significant reduction in revenue accruing to Government. In addition, large gas resources in the assets remain undeveloped, and excess gas has been continuously flared to the atmosphere, contrary to FGN policy and best-practice and international environmental practice.
Since 2017, Sinopec has attempted, by a private sales process, to divest its rights in the PSCs (which are due to expire in July 2022) to a third party of Sinopec’s choice. In March 2021, Mr. President via DPR announced the revocation of the PSC rights to Sinopec, and an assignment of the rights to an indigenous consortium of Kaztec Engineering Limited and Salvic Petroleum Resources.
As part of the assignment, the new consortium are required to:
a. Operate the OMLs under a PSC with NNPC
b. Pay a Good and Valuable Consideration (GVC) of US$ 340 m at the commencement of the PSC
c. Develop the significant oil resources which have been lying fallow, and ramp up production
d. Commence development of the large gas resources within 24 months both for the domestic market and for export, in line with the Government’s aspirations for the gas industry
e. Ramp up investment in the OMLs so that production revenues, royalties and taxes to the Government are exponentially increased, in addition to the upfront payment of GVC.
The new operating consortium has been carefully chosen by Government for their familiarity with the assets. Kaztec, one of the leading indigenous EPIC-M companies with vast experience in offshore and onshore petroleum E&P, has collaborated with the previous operator on the assets for many years. The essence, therefore, is to ensure a seamless transition of operations with no disruptions in production or loss of revenue to the Government.
The choice of consortium is also in the accordance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (Local Content) Act which was enacted in 2010 to promote indigenous operation of Nigeria’s oil and gas assets. Under the Act, seasoned Nigerian independent operators like Kaztec and Salvic are to be given first consideration in the award of oil blocks and oil field licenses.
The consortium intends to maximise the potential of the assets to ensure that the Government and people of Nigeria reap their full benefits against the backdrop of the ongoing Energy Transition. In addition to optimizing production, the Consortium intends to deepen relationships with local communities, boost local content in all its ramifications and increase the employment and training of Nigerians, directly and indirectly.
At the urging of DPR, the Consortium has engaged with the previous operator, to ensure a smooth and amicable transition of operations at the assets. The DPR also directed that Addax and the new Consortium engage in an amicable resolution of all issues including a commercial settlement if needed. These discussions between the new Consortium and Addax commenced in April 2021.
The DPR should be commended for proactively taking concrete steps to boost the revenue accruing to the Government from these underperforming assets. Nigeria and China continue to enjoy cordial economic, political and social ties, and will cooperate to ensure the mutual development of their countries.
Written by Perry Okolugbo
Project financing mechanism: Solution to Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit?
Nigeria’s infrastructure needs are uncountable and the government over the years has consistently failed to meet these needs.
“Investing in badly-needed, but well-designed, infrastructure is an obvious area of great potential”- Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the rate at which capital intensive and high risks projects of governments and corporations have been funded through the concept called Project financing. To put the concept into context, take for example if the government has plans to embark on capital projects such as railway construction, bridges, energy projects, airports, power generation facilities, seaports, roads, and telecommunications networks.
These projects require humongous amounts of funding to embark upon, coupled with the fact that they are fraught with high risks. These risks might be in the form of construction risks, operational risks, economic risks, environmental risks, maintenance risks amongst others which the government or the corporation might not be able to bear alone. The solution to this in most cases is project finance.
Stefano Gatti defines the concept as “the structured financing of a specific economic entity—the SPV, or special-purpose vehicle, also known as the project company—created by sponsors using equity or mezzanine debt and for which the lender considers cash flows as being the primary source of loan reimbursement, whereas assets represent only collateral.”
Hence, a project finance deal involves the government or corporation borrowing funds for a capital project through the formation of a specific economic entity known as the Special Purpose Vehicle company or project company. The project company is legally independent of the project sponsor and the repayment of the funds injected into the project is solely based on the economic returns and assets of the project itself and not the balance sheet of the project sponsor.
It is noteworthy to mention that a project finance deal is incomplete without the presence of these key players. These are the: Project Sponsor(s) which can be single company or consortium who are the equity financiers in the company; Project company which is the entity that will own, operate, and ensure the maintenance of the project; Lender(s) which might be a commercial bank, a multilateral economic agency or even an investment bank and lastly, the host government. Asides from these key players, other participants in a project finance deal are the construction companies, suppliers of resources needed for construction, off-takers, insurance firms, law firms and accounting firms.
Infrastructural needs: Nigeria’s experience
The infrastructural needs in Nigeria are quite uncountable. The Nigerian Government over the years has failed to meet these needs. Even when efforts are made to embark on a capital project that can impact lives and ease the burden its citizens go through, these efforts are often sabotaged by cases of misappropriation of funds, lack of political will, use of substandard construction materials, nepotism over meritocracy while awarding contracts amongst other issues. Thus, external loans and internally generated revenue of the government have been wasted in time past. This has made it more difficult for the country to bridge the gap in infrastructural development.
In 2019, the Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mr Asue Ighodalo stated that the country needs about $100billion to address its infrastructural deficit. According to a report published by Moody’s Investors Services in November 2020, Nigeria needs to invest about $3 trillion in the next 30 years to close the infrastructural gap and accelerate economic growth. Since the government does not have this large amount of money, the project finance mechanism should be one of the means through which the government can uplift the burden of bearing these heavy costs alone.
Azurra Independent Power Project, Egina Oil Project and Lekki Toll Gate Project are good examples of Project financing deals in Nigeria and how they played out. Thus, project finance is a way out for the government to get the private sector and multilateral institutions onboard. Investments from these parties can help ensure the financing, completion, and effective management of these infrastructural facilities. This offers the country a better chance of having an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
Furthermore, project finance offers a transparent and better-managed structure for capital intensive projects, and through careful attention to potential risks, it can help increase new investments and improve economic growth. There are many examples of projects that were left abandoned by the government and contractors. This sort of scenario is nearly nonexistent where project financing mechanism are in place as there is a contractual structure with strict adherence to corporate governance; thus, creating a transparent process in the project execution.
On a final note, the fact that project finance is a mechanism that can be used to solve the infrastructural needs of a developing country like Nigeria has been acknowledged by development finance experts and development banks across the world. Despite the complexities attached to these project finance transactions, it has proven to be a means through which governments can achieve economic transformation in their countries.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala once stated that “without infrastructure, it is very difficult to attract private investment. Private investors need supportive infrastructures like industrial parks, electricity and access roads.” It is therefore expedient for the government to implement economic friendly policies; grant waivers and incentives to companies; solve the security challenges in the country; adopt a sustainable financing mechanism and regulatory framework to attract increased funding in capital projects.
Written by Peter Arojojoye
