Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) has announced the appointment of nine new partners to its firms in West Africa, with six of the appointees being Nigerians.

The announcement was made via a post on the official LinkedIn account of KPMG Nigeria on Tuesday, highlighting the firm’s commitment to leadership development within the region.

The new partners, all recognized for their outstanding client service, leadership abilities, and professional expertise, are expected to play a significant role in strengthening KPMG’s diverse service offerings across West Africa.

The statement emphasized that their appointments will further enable the firm to meet the growing demands of clients and enhance its capacity to deliver on its promise of excellence in the region.

“KPMG is pleased to announce the appointment of nine (9) new partners to our firms in West Africa with effect from 1 October 2024. Our new partners are outstanding professionals with a proven track record of excellent client service. They are leaders in their fields representing the diverse range of our service offerings across geographies and are passionate about our values.

“These Partnership admissions enhance the strength of our firms in West Africa and support our vision of being the most trusted and trustworthy professional services firm, focused on the needs of our people, clients, and society,” the statement read in part.

The new appointees and their designations

The statement released by KPMG announces the appointment of six Nigerians and three Ghanaians as new partners within its West African operations. This strategic move highlights the firm’s dedication to expanding its leadership capabilities in the region.

The Nigerian appointees are Aminat Jegede, Ayotunde Funsho, Dotun Adediran, Ololade Ajayi, Oludayo Adeniji, and Samuel Asiyanbola, while the Ghanaian appointees are Caroline Anokye, Gordon Dardey, and Justina Amartey-Kwei.

Nigerian appointees and their respective designations:

Aminat Jegede – Tax, Regulatory & People Services, Nigeria

Ayotunde Funsho – Advisory Services, Nigeria

Dotun Adediran – Advisory Services, Nigeria

Ololade Ajayi – Advisory Services, Nigeria

Oludayo Adeniji – Tax, Regulatory & People Services, Nigeria

Samuel Asiyanbola – Advisory Services, Nigeria

Ghanaian appointees and their respective designations:

Caroline Anokye – Audit Services, Ghana

Gordon Dardey – Tax, Regulatory & People Services, Ghana

Justina Amartey-Kwei – Tax, Regulatory & People Services, Ghana

The statement further emphasized that these appointments bring a wealth of expertise to KPMG’s West African operations, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to delivering trusted and high-quality professional services across the region.