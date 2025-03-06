Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has urged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) not to compromise its rigorous examination process for accountants in Nigeria.

Governor Oyebanji made this appeal on Wednesday while hosting the leadership of ICAN, led by its President, Chief Davidson Chizuoke Alaribe, at his office in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor emphasized the need for ICAN to remain steadfast in maintaining its high standards and rigorous certification process for accountants across the country.

Preserve ICAN’s Reputation

The governor stated that ICAN’s strong reputation is built on its commitment to upholding professional standards without compromise.

While acknowledging concerns from some quarters about the difficulty of ICAN’s examinations, he stressed that this level of rigor is what sets the institute apart and preserves its credibility as a leading professional body.

Governor Oyebanji also recognized the contributions of ICAN-certified accountants serving in various capacities within his administration, noting that their expertise has significantly enhanced resource management in the state.

He added that this commitment to professionalism and accountability has earned Ekiti State national recognition as a model of transparency and fiscal responsibility.

The governor further assured ICAN of the state government’s readiness to partner with the institute in training more youths in accounting and financial management.

His words:

“Mr. President, I am not an accountant, but I will give you this piece of advice because I listened to you when you said people have expressed concerns about the toughness of your examinations. I urge you not to compromise the process. That is the main reason ICAN has remained strong. The day you start compromising the process will be the beginning of ICAN’s downfall. So, keep doing the right thing. ICAN is respected across the country because your certification process is thorough and rigorous.

“You will also agree with me that your colleagues in government are performing exceptionally well, and this has contributed to our high ratings in accountability and transparency. We have limited resources—on the FAAC ladder, we are either second or third to the last every month. Therefore, we must manage what we have in a way that benefits the greatest number of people in the state. This requires a lot of financial engineering, and since we took office, Ekiti has been rated highly for transparency and accountability.”

More Insights

Earlier in his remarks, ICAN President, Chief Davidson Chizuoke Alaribe, acknowledged Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for appointing several ICAN-certified accountants to key positions in his administration.

The ICAN President emphasized that fostering a culture of accountability requires the appointment of competent professionals.