Naira remains flat at forex markets as bitcoin rebounds, up by over 7%
The naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Monday.
Monday, 26th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410/$1 in the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira remained stable on Monday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N410 to a dollar, the same rate that was recorded on Friday, 23rd April 2021.
Also, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Monday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day as the global cryptocurrency market was up by over 8% with bitcoin rebounding by over 7%.
The price of the world’s most popular digital instrument dropped on Friday, 23rd April 2021, while Nigeria’s external reserve continues to record a decline.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira remained stable against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N410/$1, the same as recorded on Friday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.06 to a dollar on Monday, 26th April 2021. This represents a N2.19 gain when compared to N412.25/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N436.55 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N402/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 48.2% on Monday, 26th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $32.01 million recorded on Friday, 23rd April 2021, to $47.45 million on Monday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset rebounded past $53,000 after hitting the lowest since March.
- Bitcoin rallied back on Monday to trade at $54,081 on Monday evening as investors took advantage of the lowest level in about seven weeks.
- According to data provided by CoinMarketCap.com, the global cryptocurrency market was up over 8% over the last 24 hours as the market was led higher by bitcoin, which was up by over 7%.
- The rebound came after recent steep price declines last week. Cryptos sold-off in what some analysts called a “healthy” correction to the exuberance seen in the market since late last year.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency, surged on Monday rising by as much as 13% to $2,489 just shy of all-time highs.
- JP Morgan Chase and Co is preparing to offer Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.
Crude oil price.
The price of crude oil dropped on Monday, April 26, 2021, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in India, the world’s third-largest importer of oil.
- This is coming less than a week before the OPEC+ group is set to increase the global oil supply.
- Brent Crude dropped by 0.62% to trade at $65.70, indicating a decline of $0.41, compared to $66.11 recorded on Sunday.
- WTI Crude went down by 0.32% to trade at $61.94, Bonny light rose by 0.60% to trade at $64.21 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2.790.
- The demand for oil in India has started crashing as the death toll from the coronavirus disease keeps soaring and the record Covid-19 cases has led to tightening restrictions.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.08% on Friday 23rd April 2021 to stand at $35.094 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.123 billion recorded on 22nd April 2021 to $35.094 billion on Friday, April 23, 2021.
- This represents the fifth consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
Naira maintains stability across forex markets as Nigerians accumulate dollars to protect wealth
The naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Friday.
Friday, 23rd April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410/$1 in the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira maintained stability on Friday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N410 to a dollar, the same rate that was recorded on Thursday, 22nd April 2021.
Also, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Friday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day as Nigerians shun the naira and are accumulating foreign currencies to protect their wealth from naira volatility and inflation, according to a research paper in a journal published by the CBN.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira remained stable against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday to close at N410/$1, the same as recorded on Thursday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N412.25 to a dollar on Friday, 23rd April 2021. This represents a N2.57 drop when compared to N409.68/$1 recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N436.4 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 70.4% on Friday, 23rd April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $108.04 million recorded on Thursday, 22nd April 2021, to $32.01 million on Friday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced digital asset plunged 6.23% on Sunday evening to trade at $47,768
- It dipped below $50k, for the first time since March as sell-offs by investors put pressure on the most sought-after cryptocurrency in the world.
- Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses amid fears that U.S. President, Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.
- The price of bitcoin has plummeted by $15,000 from its all-time high.
- According to CoinMarketCap, other major cryptocurrencies have also experienced significant losses in recent days, with over N500 billion wiped from the market.
- Historically, Bitcoin has not stayed down for very long, and it has been known to be quite volatile and swing quickly and unexpectedly. Hence, it is hoped that the digital instrument will spring back up, in coming trading sessions.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil recorded positive growth on Sunday, 25th April 2021.
- Brent Crude increased by 0.76% to trade at $66.11, indicating a growth of $0.50, compared to $65.61 recorded on Friday.
- WTI Crude went up by 1.16% to trade at $62.14, Bonny light rose by 0.60% to trade at $64.21 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2.730.
- Oil demand is finally bouncing back but the recent spike in Covid-19 infections in India could threaten the rebound.
- Meanwhile, Libya’s crude oil production has fallen significantly after a company said it would have to reduce output by 100,000 barrels per day.
- Recall that, Nairametrics had reported that Libya’s National Corporation declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga due to lack of maintenance funds, consequently shutting down several fields and bringing the country’s production to less than 1 million barrels per day.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.08% on Thursday 22nd April 2021 to stand at $35.123 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.152 billion recorded on 21st April 2021 to $35.123 billion on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
- This represents the fourth consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
Exchange rate remains stable at NAFEX window as bitcoin drops below $50k
The exchange rate between Naira and Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the NAFEX window as bitcoin plunged below $50k.
Thursday, 22nd April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410/$1 in the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira remained stable on Thursday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N410 to a dollar, the same as recorded on Wednesday, 21st April 2021.
Meanwhile, the naira gained marginally in the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Thursday. The rate appreciated by 0.21% compared to N486/$1 recorded a day before.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira remained stable against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N410/$1, the same as recorded on Wednesday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.68 to a dollar on Thursday, 22nd April 2021. This is a 14 kobo depreciation, compared to N409.54/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N436.4 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window surged by 169.2% on Thursday, 22nd April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $40.13 million recorded on Wednesday, 21st April 2021, to $108.04 million on Thursday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced digital asset plunged 3.68% on Friday morning to trade at $49,710
- It dipped below $50k, as of 4:20 am on Friday, 23rd April 2021 as sell-offs by investors put pressure on the most sought-after cryptocurrency in the world.
- Bitcoin has experienced a massive drop over the past few weeks, having enjoyed a significant rise earlier in the year.
- According to a report, the decline signals an imminent reversal from its initial gains witnessed in 2020 and earlier in 2021.
- Historically, Bitcoin has not stayed down for very long, and it has been known to be quite volatile and swing quickly and unexpectedly. Hence, it is hoped that the digital instrument will spring back up, in coming trading sessions.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil recorded positive growth in the early hours of Friday, 23rd April 2021.
- Brent Crude increased by 0.32% to trade at $65.61, indicating a growth of $0.21, compared to $65.83 recorded at the end of trade on Thursday
- WTI Crude increased by 0.5% to trade at $65.61, while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2.752.
- Meanwhile, Libya’s crude oil production has fallen significantly after a company said it would have to reduce output by 100,000 barrels per day.
- Recall that, Nairametrics had reported that Libya’s National Corporation declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga due to lack of maintenance funds, consequently shutting down several fields and bringing the country’s production to less than 1 million barrels per day.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position, reduced by 0.09% on Wednesday 21st April 2021 to stand at $35.15 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.218 billion recorded on 20th April 2021 to $35.15 billion on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
- This represents the third consecutive decline recorded in the week, having had 19 successive growths in Nigeria’s external reserve.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and the movement by the Apex bank to improve dollar inflow into the county.
