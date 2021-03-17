FIRS says agency still in charge of stamp duty collection

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has insisted that it is still in charge of stamp duties collection, reacting to reports that NIPOST has reclaimed stamp duty collection from FIRS.

This was disclosed in a statement by FIRS Director, Communications and Liaison, Mr Abdullahi Ahmad in Abuja on Tuesday.

FIRS said that the Minister of Communication was misquoted when he said NIPOST has reclaimed Stamp Duty collection from FIRS.

READ:

“The attention of FIRS has been drawn to false publications in some newspapers and electronic as well as social media platforms misquoting a recent speech by the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy on the administration of Stamp Duties in the country.

“For the avoidance of confusion arising from such publications, the FIRS hereby informs the general public, especially taxpayers, that the Minister was misquoted as saying that the administration of Stamp Duty was granted to NIPOST by the Finance Act 2020.

“For the record, the Honourable Minister merely stated that NIPOST would henceforth produce the ADHESIVE STAMPS required by FIRS to denote Stamp Duties.

“This position is in line with Section 2 of the Stamp Duties Act (as amended by Section 46 of the Finance Act 2020),” the revenue collecting agency said.

FIRS urged taxpayers, tax practitioners and the general public to ignore the “unfortunate attempt to cause confusion by twisting the Minister’s words”, as it remains the only federal agency permitted by law to collect Stamp Duties on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

READ:

What you should know