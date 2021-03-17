Business
FIRS says agency still in charge of stamp duty collection
The FIRS has stated that contrary to media reports, it is still in charge of the collection of stamp duty.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has insisted that it is still in charge of stamp duties collection, reacting to reports that NIPOST has reclaimed stamp duty collection from FIRS.
This was disclosed in a statement by FIRS Director, Communications and Liaison, Mr Abdullahi Ahmad in Abuja on Tuesday.
FIRS said that the Minister of Communication was misquoted when he said NIPOST has reclaimed Stamp Duty collection from FIRS.
“The attention of FIRS has been drawn to false publications in some newspapers and electronic as well as social media platforms misquoting a recent speech by the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy on the administration of Stamp Duties in the country.
“For the avoidance of confusion arising from such publications, the FIRS hereby informs the general public, especially taxpayers, that the Minister was misquoted as saying that the administration of Stamp Duty was granted to NIPOST by the Finance Act 2020.
“For the record, the Honourable Minister merely stated that NIPOST would henceforth produce the ADHESIVE STAMPS required by FIRS to denote Stamp Duties.
“This position is in line with Section 2 of the Stamp Duties Act (as amended by Section 46 of the Finance Act 2020),” the revenue collecting agency said.
FIRS urged taxpayers, tax practitioners and the general public to ignore the “unfortunate attempt to cause confusion by twisting the Minister’s words”, as it remains the only federal agency permitted by law to collect Stamp Duties on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
What you should know
- The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami disclosed last week that Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has reclaimed the collection of stamp duty charges from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
- It can be recalled the disagreement between NIPOST and the FIRS over who should control the collection of stamp duty became public after the latter reacted to claims by NIPOST that it is operating an illegal stamp duty account.
- NIPOST, however, denied the accusation saying that the statement is false and was made to misinform and mislead members of the public.
- Pantami had earlier thrown his weight behind NIPOST, when he faulted the decision of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to collect stamp duty which he insisted is the sole responsibility of NIPOST.
- The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris had earlier stated that the issues between NIPOST and FIRS, related to stamp duties have not been completely settled and that the AGF’s office will broker peace between the two organizations.
Business
Gov. Makinde calls for delisting of mineral resources from FG’s exclusive legislative list
Gov Makinde has called for a review of the exclusive legislative list of the FG so as to delist the control of mineral resources.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has called for the delisting of the mineral resource ownership and development from the exclusive list, through a review of the 1999 Constitution in a bid to grant States more economic control through restructuring.
The Governor disclosed this in a meeting with the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr, Uchechukwu Ogah, during the 56th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) in Ibadan on Tuesday.
“Mineral development and exploration are currently placed on the exclusive list of the Nigerian Constitution.
“This has retarded the development of the sector and eliminated direct state and local people’s participation,” Makinde said.
He added that the exclusive list means States have to wait for development from the Centre to maximise their natural resources and called for delisting of Mineral Resources from the exclusive list.
“We know what this means in real terms: the state and the people have to wait to get a share of their natural resources instead of being the ones to share them.
“Well, the good news is that recently, Zamfara State was allowed to mine and own its gold deposits. It signals that it is time to again push for resource control for all states. As a matter of fact and urgency, here in Oyo State, we call for the delisting of the mineral resource ownership and development from the exclusive list,” he added.
At the conference, the Governor added that Oyo State is looking towards utilising comparative advantage to diversify the state’s economy. He added that Oyo State also has a framework for its Mineral development which would attract FDI to the state.
“Oyo State is blessed. The diversification of our economy is also broken into three broad areas based on the comparative advantage that we have in Oyo State. We are looking at agriculture and agro-processing simply because Oyo State has a landmass of about 29,000square kilometres.
“Also, we believe that if we have to move away from oil, solid mineral development is an area that should assist us to wean us from just waiting for oil money to come from Abuja.”
“For the mining sector, we have a framework for the systematic development of our mineral potentials. It is designed to make our state a mining destination, attractive to local and foreign investors,” Makinde added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported on December 2020, that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said that it’s time for Nigeria to begin the process of restructuring.
- He argued that in order for states not to suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, Nigeria should reduce the items of the exclusive list to Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
- The Governor of Sokoto State and Former House of Reps Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal stated that any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly
Business
CBN launches talents, artwork and skills competition
The CBN is organising a social media challenge in celebration of the 2021 Global Money Week.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a Talents, Artworks and Skills competition for Nigerians between the ages 18 and 35 as part of its Global Money Week programme.
The CBN disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening, adding that eligible participants might win electronics gadgets including an Apple MacBook Pro, HP Pavilion x360 and Apple iPad Pro.
“Showcase your talents, artworks and skills by posting a 120 seconds video or a photo on how you can Take Care of Yourself and Take Care of Your Money,” CBN said.
How to take part:
- Enter https://cbngmw.lndg.page/P5sVJ1
- Follow the Social Media handles of Nigeria’s Central Bank and post to #CBNGMW2021 #TakeCareOfYourMoney shot and mention @cenbank on Twitter or @centralbankng on Instagram for a chance to win. The top 10 entries will be picked.
- Validate entry.
CBN announced that the Grand Finale would take place via Zoom on the 30th of March.
